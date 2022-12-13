Read full article on original website
unioncountydailydigital.com
Marysville City Council To Again Consider Zoning Matters
MARYSVILLE – The Marysville City Council is scheduled to meet in regular session Monday at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers, 209 S. Main St. On the agenda are two new ordinances up for their first reading. The first ordinance calls for the Planning Commission’s recommendation that Part Eleven – the planning and zoning code – be amended in regard to accessory dwelling units, while the second will amend city code in relationship to enclosed accessory structures in certain zoned areas of the city.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Stillwater Now Stagnant
MARYSVILLE – The Marysville City Council’s decision in November to annex 263 acres of land into the city limits for the purposes of a housing development has been stopped in its tracks as the city administration was presented Wednesday with a petition that will place the choice of whether or not to annex the land directly into the hands of the city’s voters.
unioncountydailydigital.com
County Passes 2023 Budget, Honors Chris Schmenk For Her Long Service
MARYSVILLE – Union County will be up, running and open for business this coming year as the Union County Commission this morning passed permanent annual appropriations for both the county’s General and Special Funds budgets for 2023. And in a surprising and touching move at the end of...
Record-Herald
Bottorff has big plans for Court House Fitness
On Aug. 18, local Hayden Bottorff took over ownership at Court House Fitness, a prominent gym in Washington Court House. Court House Fitness, located at 215 E. Court St., is well-known for the multitude of classes and amenities offered to membership holders, including yoga classes, a pool, a sauna, and tanning beds.
Delaware Gazette
Mill on Flax gains final approval
The Mill on Flax mixed-use development, which is expected to usher in a new era for Delaware’s east side while also beginning the transformation of the city’s riverfront, received final approval from Delaware City Council during Monday’s meeting. Council approved the final development plan for the approximately...
wosu.org
Students, community members advocate for New Albany schools to drop pronoun policy
A policy implemented at the beginning of the school year by the New Albany school board requiring parental permission before students can use their preferred name and pronoun continues drawing outrage from students, LGBTQ allies and parents who spoke at the school board’s meeting Monday. Since the policy was...
unioncountydailydigital.com
UCSO Receives First Responder Grant
COLUMBUS – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced today that 72 local first responder agencies will receive a total of $28 million to help support the wellness and staffing needs of Ohio’s first responders. Included in those local first responder grants will be $103,500 to the Union County Sheriff’s...
Columbus gun restrictions blocked by Fairfield County judge
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — New gun restrictions in the city of Columbus are now on hold. A Fairfield County judge ruled in favor of Ohio Attorney General David Yost on Thursday, implementing a temporary restraining order on the enforcement of the Columbus City Council’s three-pronged package that limits firearms. The legislation defies Ohio law, Yost […]
Delaware Gazette
Engineer: Intel to impact county’s traffic
NEW ALBANY — While it may be a county away, the two future Intel semiconductor chip factories will have an impact on traffic in Delaware County. Delaware County Engineer Chris Bauserman has discussed what Intel might mean in his presentations. It was noted that 90% of Delaware County’s population is within a 40-minute drive of Intel, and even those in the northwest corner of the county is within an hour of Intel.
woodworkingnetwork.com
United Furniture owner says he was unaware of the company’s financial troubles
David Belford, the owner of United Furniture told the Columbus Business First journal that he had been unaware of the company’s financial troubles before the closure. "Only very recently did I learn just how dire the situation had become, how limited the company’s options were," Belford said in a statement to the business news journal.
NBC4 Columbus
Spec distribution facility completed at growing Cubes at Etna 70 development
ETNA, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — An Illinois-based company has completed a 1.1-million-square-foot building at a growing industrial development east of Columbus. Contegra Construction Co. announced in a press release that it recently finished a speculative distribution facility at Cubes at Etna 70, which is a 289-acre master-planned development located at 9800 Schuster Way in Licking County. The development, off State Route 310 and Interstate 70, is about 20 minutes from downtown Columbus in the unincorporated community of Etna.
Delaware Gazette
10 road projects for Orange Twp. area
LEWIS CENTER — There are 10 road projects planned for in and around Orange Township, the Delaware County Engineer’s Office (DCEO) said in a PowerPoint update issued last month. These projects are partly because of expected growth — with a current population of 226,000, Delaware County is projected...
sciotopost.com
MORPC, Aims to Add Passenger Rail Service to Chillicothe, Lancaster, and Other Southern Ohio Regions
[Columbus, OH – December 14, 2022] – The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission is keeping the region on track for the future with rail service connecting Central Ohio to other major urban centers, rural and Appalachian areas on the national passenger rail network. MORPC, along with other regions, communities,...
Delaware ‘Best Hometown’ Marketing Effort Nets 1 Million-Plus Views
More than one million social media users saw a City of Delaware statewide marketing campaign launched over the summer to promote all that the city has to offer. The City’s largest-ever campaign was in partnership with Destination Delaware, the Delaware County Visitors Bureau. It promoted the City’s “Best Hometown” designation by Ohio Magazine in 2021. The effort came as Delaware increased a push to welcome visitors to its retail, parks and natural resources and special events.
After Ohio sues Dollar General, stickers warning of overcharging being added
A previous report on Dollar General can be seen in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Multiple stores in Ohio face lawsuits for deceptive pricing and customers going to some of those stores will soon be warned to make sure their receipts are accurate. Franklin County Auditor Michael Stinziano said Tuesday that stores […]
Investigators tie $1.8 million in stolen public funds to former Ohio county employee
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Auditor of State’s office in Columbus released its final report Thursday on a man who stole more than $1.8 million from the Clark County Auditor’s Office. According to Auditor of State Keith Faber, 64-year-old Robert Vanderhorst, a former Clark County employee in Springfield since 1991, stole over 1.87 million dollars […]
One Ohio City Named Among 'Most Caring' In U.S
Wallethub put together a list of the most caring cities across the country.
First case in 20 years: Measles appear in Clark County
Measles is extremely contagious, the release states, but can often be prevented with vaccines. The release says a two-dose MMR vaccine can provide protection that is 97% effective.
unioncountydailydigital.com
UCSO Reports – December 13, 2022
A deputy was sent to the Franklin County Jail to take custody of Marisa N. Martin, age 33 of Columbus and Dwayne W. Morris, age 30 of Columbus for outstanding arrest warrants. They were transported to the Tri County Regional Jail. 1:28am Deceased Person. A deputy and units from the...
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Lunches in Columbus
It’s the middle of the day, and you’re starving. If you’re looking for the best of the best lunch options, look no further. Our readers cast their ballots in our annual reader survey and helped us craft a list of the top lunch spots in all of Columbus.
