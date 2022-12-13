ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Center, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATU.com

Man seriously injured in Lents bar shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was seriously injured in a bar shooting early Thursday morning, said the Portland Police Bureau. Around 1:30 a.m. PPB officers responded to the 82nd Street Bar & Grill on the report of a shooting. Officers arrived at 5028 Southeast 82nd Avenue and found a man who had been shot multiple times in the doorway of the bar.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Police seek driver who may have info on deadly crash in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police investigators are searching for a driver who may have helpful information on what led up to a deadly crash in Northeast Portland earlier this month. Shortly after noon on December 5, a driver in a 2006 Chevy Impala was heading east on Northeast Prescott Street near Northeast 11th Avenue when they struck a telephone pole and a parked vehicle.
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Manhunt Underway for Man Suspected of Killing Kathryn Mulbach

Police are searching across the country for a man suspecting of killing a young woman found dead in Powell Butte Nature Park. Jennifer Keller is grieving her sister, 27 year old Kathryn Mulbach, telling our news partner KGW, “She loved her children so much. She was funny.”. Mulbach’s body...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Longview man arrested, charged with making graphic death threats to US Congresspeople

SEATTLE Wash. (KPTV) - A 48-year-old Longview, Wash. man was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with making interstate threats to members of Congress, announced U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. Allegedly, Mark Leonetti repeatedly called U.S. Senators and Representatives, leaving voicemails filled with graphic threats. According to an affidavit filed Monday by...
LONGVIEW, WA
kptv.com

Early morning crime spree ends with 6 shots fired in Sheridan

SHERIDAN Ore. (KPTV) – An Oregon man was arrested Wednesday after a crime spree ending in multiple shots fired. The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office says suspect Stephen Tyler Lindsey, 22, of Ronde, OR, arrived at a Sheridan home shortly before 5 a.m., first breaking the windows out of two cars, stealing items from inside and then brandishing a 9mm handgun.
SHERIDAN, OR
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

4 people stabbed at Washington state casino, man arrested

Authorities say four people were stabbed or slashed at a casino in Washington state in what witnesses describe as a random, unprovoked attack late Monday night. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says in a Tuesday news release that a suspect was arrested and all four victims are expected to survive. Several people at the New Phoenix and Last Frontier casinos in the town of La Center called 911 to report the stabbings, which took place just before midnight. Patrons and employees at the casinos tried to stop the attacker, but he was able to make it to a car and fled. Deputies arrested a suspect after a car chase.
LA CENTER, WA
kptv.com

2 people, several pets found dead in Clark County house fire

CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – Two people, as well as several pets, have been found dead after Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue responded to a house fire early Thursday. Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue and Clark County Fire District 3 were dispatched just after 4:30 a.m. following a call reporting a “loud bang” and flames coming from a home in the 24000 block of NE 50th Avenue.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
The Oregonian

Neighbors stunned by shooting that killed 3 in SE Portland, say wounded woman went door-to-door for help

Homeowners in a Southeast Portland cul-de-sac awoke Monday morning to find bloodstains on their front doors and steps. They’d heard gunshots just before 7 p.m. the previous night. Police soon arrived in force and told residents to hunker down in their homes. Believing there was an active threat, specially trained teams searched the area for a suspect.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy