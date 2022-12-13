Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thursday in Portland: New report finds culture of misconduct within the NWSL, Portland Thorns FCEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Gov. Kate Brown commutes the sentences of 17 people on death row in OregonEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Man on the run after girlfriend found dead at Powell Butte ParkEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Portland police say 3 men dead, 1 woman injured in apparent murder-suicideEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Maine Man Sentenced For January 6th ChargesThe Maine WriterGorham, ME
Related
KATU.com
Man seriously injured in Lents bar shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was seriously injured in a bar shooting early Thursday morning, said the Portland Police Bureau. Around 1:30 a.m. PPB officers responded to the 82nd Street Bar & Grill on the report of a shooting. Officers arrived at 5028 Southeast 82nd Avenue and found a man who had been shot multiple times in the doorway of the bar.
Driver near scene of fatal NE Portland crash sought amid investigation
A driver who was near the scene of a fatal crash in early December is being sought by Portland police as they investigate the incident, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
kptv.com
Molalla man sentenced to 140 months in prison for two robberies in Oregon City
OREGON CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - A Clackamas County Circuit Court Judge sentenced a Molalla man to 140 months, or almost 12 years, in prison Tuesday for two robberies in Oregon City. The robberies took place within 30 minutes of each other on January 15. Michael Robert Frais was wearing a...
kptv.com
4 people injured in ‘unprovoked’ stabbing at La Center casino; suspect arrested
LA CENTER, Wash. (KPTV) - Four people were hospitalized after a stabbing at a casino in La Center late Monday night, and the suspect was arrested after a pursuit, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. At about 11:47 p.m., multiple agencies responded to a stabbing attack with multiple...
kptv.com
2 wanted trespassers found, arrested in vacant Gresham house, police say
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - Two wanted suspects are in jail Wednesday after police said they were found trespassing in a vacant Gresham home. It’s not the first time people living in the area said they’ve dealt with someone who doesn’t live there walking around several of the vacant homes.
Man found shot multiple times at Southeast Portland bar
A man was found shot multiple times in the doorway of a bar in Southeast Portland early Thursday morning, authorities said.
KATU.com
Police seek driver who may have info on deadly crash in NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police investigators are searching for a driver who may have helpful information on what led up to a deadly crash in Northeast Portland earlier this month. Shortly after noon on December 5, a driver in a 2006 Chevy Impala was heading east on Northeast Prescott Street near Northeast 11th Avenue when they struck a telephone pole and a parked vehicle.
kptv.com
‘Aren’t any words’ Sister of deadly crash victim demands accountability
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It’s been more than a week since 41-year-old Sascha Elliott was killed in a deadly car crash on Northeast Columbia Boulevard and her sister is demanding someone be held accountable. Destiny Elliott said her sister was driving west on the high traffic road when she...
KXL
Manhunt Underway for Man Suspected of Killing Kathryn Mulbach
Police are searching across the country for a man suspecting of killing a young woman found dead in Powell Butte Nature Park. Jennifer Keller is grieving her sister, 27 year old Kathryn Mulbach, telling our news partner KGW, “She loved her children so much. She was funny.”. Mulbach’s body...
kptv.com
Longview man arrested, charged with making graphic death threats to US Congresspeople
SEATTLE Wash. (KPTV) - A 48-year-old Longview, Wash. man was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with making interstate threats to members of Congress, announced U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. Allegedly, Mark Leonetti repeatedly called U.S. Senators and Representatives, leaving voicemails filled with graphic threats. According to an affidavit filed Monday by...
kptv.com
Early morning crime spree ends with 6 shots fired in Sheridan
SHERIDAN Ore. (KPTV) – An Oregon man was arrested Wednesday after a crime spree ending in multiple shots fired. The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office says suspect Stephen Tyler Lindsey, 22, of Ronde, OR, arrived at a Sheridan home shortly before 5 a.m., first breaking the windows out of two cars, stealing items from inside and then brandishing a 9mm handgun.
KATU.com
Court Docs: Suspect takes purse at knifepoint; spits on officer, charged with bias crime
PORTLAND, Ore. — A 42-year-old man is in custody after police say he robbed a woman at knifepoint Monday afternoon. Court documents say Ryan Andrew Merritt robbed a woman in the parking lot of the Federal Social Security Building in the 17900 block of SE Division Street in Gresham.
‘It is definitely a problem:’ Clark County sergeant addresses disturbing uptick in murder-suicides
The Clark County Sheriff's Office told KOIN 6 News that the number of murder suicides this year matches that of the last three years combined.
4 people stabbed at Washington state casino, man arrested
Authorities say four people were stabbed or slashed at a casino in Washington state in what witnesses describe as a random, unprovoked attack late Monday night. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says in a Tuesday news release that a suspect was arrested and all four victims are expected to survive. Several people at the New Phoenix and Last Frontier casinos in the town of La Center called 911 to report the stabbings, which took place just before midnight. Patrons and employees at the casinos tried to stop the attacker, but he was able to make it to a car and fled. Deputies arrested a suspect after a car chase.
kptv.com
Armed robbery suspects’ images released, Portland police ask for help identifying couple
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police said that on Oct. 7, officers were called to the parking lot of Shun Chang Lounge near Southeast Powell and Southeast 92nd Avenue. Two suspects - a man and a woman - robbed several people at gunpoint and shot them, according to police. All victims survived.
kptv.com
2 people, several pets found dead in Clark County house fire
CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – Two people, as well as several pets, have been found dead after Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue responded to a house fire early Thursday. Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue and Clark County Fire District 3 were dispatched just after 4:30 a.m. following a call reporting a “loud bang” and flames coming from a home in the 24000 block of NE 50th Avenue.
Grand jury finds deadly shooting of 19-year-old by PPB officer not criminal
A grand jury has found that the use of force by a Portland police officer in the July shooting death of a 19-year-old man was not criminal, the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.
Neighbors stunned by shooting that killed 3 in SE Portland, say wounded woman went door-to-door for help
Homeowners in a Southeast Portland cul-de-sac awoke Monday morning to find bloodstains on their front doors and steps. They’d heard gunshots just before 7 p.m. the previous night. Police soon arrived in force and told residents to hunker down in their homes. Believing there was an active threat, specially trained teams searched the area for a suspect.
KATU.com
Wash. Co. Sheriff looking for person who used pepper spray inside local grocery store
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person who used pepper spray inside the Safeway store located at 13485 NW Cornell Road. Officials say the pepper spray caused discomfort to multiple shoppers. If you can identify the person in the photo, you are...
KATU.com
Portland 'jogger rapist' to be released on parole; "We never got justice," survivor says
PORTLAND, Ore. — The man known as the "jogger rapist" will be released on parole in Portland on Friday. Richard Gillmore admitted to raping nine women and girls in the 70s and 80s. He was only convicted in one of those cases. After spending nearly 36 years behind bars,...
Comments / 0