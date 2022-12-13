Read full article on original website
Aledo residential pipe repair program enrollment closing soon
ALEDO, Ill. — Aledo residents have until the end of the year to enroll in the City's "Water-Sewer Lateral Repair Program." This covers up to $5,000 in repairs on the underground pipes, known as water and sewer laterals. This program is especially useful throughout the winter months when water...
After 60 years, City Council finally vacates alley
The Kewanee City Council vacated a portion of an alley on the city’s north side Monday, and they had a good reason to do it. It happens that there’s a building right where the alley was supposed to be.
BHS student council hosts 'Bett Winter Market'
BETTENDORF, Iowa — The Bettendorf High School Student Council is holding a Winter Market from 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Saturday in the high school's gym. The market will feature 16 local vendors selling jewelry, baked goods, signs, handmade items and other crafts. Vendors for this year's event are Color Street,...
City of Moline, Metronet announce partnership to deliver fiber optic network to residents
MOLINE, Ill. — The City of Moline and Metronet announced on Wednesday that they've reached an agreement that will see Metronet build a 100% fiber-optic network to homes and businesses in Moline, according to a news release. The project, which will deliver multi-gigabit speed internet service to Moliners, will...
Two-time Champion: Tunnel car wash company plans second Galesburg location
Champion Xpress Carwash, which operates an automated tunnel car wash on East Carl Sandburg Drive, plans to build a second Galesburg car wash on North Henderson Street. With 22 locations across New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Iowa and Illinois, Champion Xpress last week purchased the site of a former car wash at 1819 N. Henderson Street. Local developer Rob Benedict, who had plans to build his own tunnel car wash on site, sold the property for $1.45 million to Via Real Estate LLC (Champion Xpress) on Friday, Dec. 9.
Galesburg residents want more clarity from City Council over proposed sales tax increase
GALESBURG, Ill. — The Galesburg City Council proposed a quarter of a percent sales tax increase in its meeting on Dec. 5. It's set to be voted on at the Dec. 20 meeting. The proposed increase would raise the sales tax from 1.00% to 1.25%, and according to Galesburg Mayor Peter Schwartzman, it would generate an additional $950,000 a year.
‘Working class is getting the short end of the stick’: Local railroad workers to rally Tuesday in Galesburg
Railroad workers across the country, including Galesburg, plan to rally Tuesday afternoon (Dec. 13) to bring awareness to workers rights. Rail Labor Workers Rally 2022 is based in Washington DC, but Galesburg will host one of 10 regional rallies across the country. The Galesburg rally will be from noon to 2 p.m. in Central Park on the Public Square.
tspr.org
Local nursing homes fined $25K for resident care violations
The Illinois Department of Public Health has fined two local nursing homes for violations related to residents falling and being injured. IDPH investigators visited the Monmouth Nursing Home, 117 S. I St., in May. They ruled that staff members failed to assess a resident’s fall risk. That resulted in...
Winter clothing donation drive at Modern Woodmen park this Saturday
DAVENPORT, Iowa — It's that time again to donate any new or gently used winter clothing that you and your family no longer need. Modern Woodmen of America is asking for donations that will be given to SAL Community Services, a local nonprofit organization that provides resources and support for low-income working families.
'45 ballots cannot just disappear' | Scott County supervisor questions why House District 81 recount totals aren't matching up
Scott County Supervisor Ken Croken is urging the Iowa Secretary of State to investigate why the recount totals of the House District 81 race don't match the candidate-requested recount vote totals. A letter emailed to Secretary Paul Pate and others in his office from Croken Tuesday night comes after not...
3D-printed houses to help Muscatine's educational community
MUSCATINE, Iowa — The City of Muscatine is partnering with local education and housing organizations to build 3D-printed homes. The groups are working with Alquist 3D, a U.S. company specializing in 3D-printing houses. The 3D printer uses a cement-like mixture to construct the walls. Project leaders said they chose...
Results official but still unclear in Iowa House District 81 race
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Scott County canvassed the results from the Iowa House District 81 race on Monday, making the results official and claiming Republican Luana Stoltenberg as the winner over Democrat Craig Cooper. Stoltenberg is set to take her place as a state representative in January. However, there are...
Your weekend rundown for Dec. 16-18 from WQAD and WLLR
MOLINE, Ill — The weekend is officially here, and WQAD and WLLR have your top events to check out for Dec. 16-18. Good Morning Quad Cities' Ann Sterling and David Bohlman were joined by WLLR's Dani Howes Thursday morning to go over the must-see events. Here's your rundown for...
Scooter's Coffee coming to Kewanee
A new Scooter’s Coffee business is under construction on Tenney Street, and is scheduled to open in March. The building is on the east side of Tenney just south of the former Broken Chimney building. According to a news release from Scooter’s, the store will be “our drive-thru kiosk model.”
Here's where you can find shelter from the cold in the Quad Cities
As winter's bitter chill sets in every year, the homeless population is forced to move from the streets to shelters in order to escape the cold. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, prolonged exposure to freezing temps, especially without properly bundling up, can put people at risk of hypothermia - abnormally low body temperature - or frostbite - an injury caused by freezing that can lead to the loss of feeling and color to areas it affects.
New Illinois smoke detector law take effect January 1
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD — Changes are coming to your smoke detector. Beginning January 1st, a new state law will change the type of smoke detector required in your home. During building inspections, Peoria Community Development director Joe Dulin, said there are times when smoke detector problems are found. “We’ll go into a property and unfortunately […]
Homelessness Memorial to be held by Humility Homes
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Humility Homes and the QC Shelter and Transitional Housing Council are teaming up to put on a memorial service on Homeless Person's Memorial Day to honor homeless individuals who have died during 2022, according to a news release. The memorial will take place on Dec. 21...
Davenport to close Buchanan, Monroe, Washington elementary schools
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport's Buchanan, Monroe and Washington elementary schools will close at the end of the school year, after the Davenport Community School District board voted on the planned closures Monday night. It's phase one of the district's long-range facilities plan with the goal to address the district's...
Crossing over generations: Meet the Moline crossing guard who's helped kids get to school for 50 years
MOLINE, Ill. — For nearly half a century, the school day in Moline hasn't started or ended without Mary Schoeve. Schoeve has worked as a Moline-Coal Valley Community School District crossing guard since March 1, 1973. A month later, she was stationed at the intersection of 7th Street and 16th Avenue, where she's stood guard ever since.
QC Hispanic Chamber holds annual holiday fiesta for local business networking
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Area businesses are spreading a little holiday cheer with one another and getting a chance to network. It was part of an annual 'holiday fiesta' Friday at The Urban Reserve near Schwiebert Park in downtown Rock Island. The Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce...
