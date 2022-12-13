this is so horrible!!! I have a 16 month old little girl. I could never even consider leaving my house with her sitting in an adult seatbelt. everyone please rear facing as long as possible and the center rear seat is the safest place for a child. my god, the horror of that scene is unimaginable to me. I feel for all who witnessed that and may that driver rot in hell.
omg so horrible! id be scarred if i saw that scene! and for the woman driver to not even care about the babies she just killed as she got out of the car?!?! what kind of drugs was she on? and why did the others allow her to drive abd put those kids in danger? there ahould be charges for all!!
Pure ignorance and completely out of touch with reality! I hope there are severe charges. If the driver was the parent...the babies are better off in heaven. I feel for the people seeing the aftermath of the accident. Something they'll never forget!
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Which are Las Vegas Best All You Can Buffets?Nick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Grand Prix Tickets 2023!ShaunMurfeeyLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: Will Barry Odom's hire lead the program to the next level?Eugene AdamsParadise, NV
Celebrating Christmas Time In Las VegasNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Getting A Good Education In Las VegasNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Comments / 9