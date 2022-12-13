Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
thechampaignroom.com
Illinois’ “get right” game is here
After a week of finals, Illinois is back in action Saturday afternoon taking on the Alabama A&M Bulldogs from Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC). And I’m not sure Alabama A&M could have shown up on the schedule at a better time. They are currently 3-6 on the season having won...
thechampaignroom.com
Ryan Walters had no other choice
What in the hell is going on with Illinois football? It feels like this isn’t reality. Consensus All-Americans on both sides of the ball. Running back Chase Brown is a finalist for the Doak Walker. No-star corner Devon Witherspoon in the discussion for the Jim Thorpe. Head coach Bret...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Defensive Coordinator Candidates Short List
It was announced on Tuesday, December 13th that Illinois Defensive Coordinator Ryan Walters would be departing from the program, and heading to West Lafayette, IN to serve as Head Coach at Purdue University. Walters served as DC in Champaign for two seasons, and led the Illini to a top 3 defense in the nation over the 2022 season. Walters is in the nomination for many awards for his excellence in coaching during 2022, including being named a finalist for the Broyles award, making Ryan one of the top prospects in the coaching carousel.
thechampaignroom.com
Are you confused about the Illini? You’re not alone
The Illini have had a good start to the season. They're sitting at 7-3 after 10 games, but the uneven results have had the fans feeling confused on how to feel about this team. Illinois had notable top-10 wins against UCLA in Las Vegas and against Texas in New York City, but also dropped both of its Big Ten games and Maryland and vs. Penn State.
saturdaytradition.com
Alex Hickey: Ryan Walters' intra-B1G move makes Illinois worse, but will it make Purdue better?
Purdue is swinging for the fences in hiring first-time head coach Ryan Walters. But when you swing for the fences, sometimes you pop out to the catcher. Both possibilities are in play for a coach who is clearly one of the top young defensive minds in the game, but a curious cultural fit at Purdue.
saturdaytradition.com
Illinois defensive stars use NIL funds to donate to local Boys and Girls Club
Illinois star defensive linemen Jer’Zhan Newton and Keith Randolph Jr. have acquired a significant amount of earnings through NIL deals. Newton and Randolph decided to use that NIL money as a generous usage by donating $5,000 to the Boys and Girls Club in Champaign. Harrington Law will add to the donation with $100 for each sack accounted for this season.
25newsnow.com
Illinois’ struggles on court Saturday shouldn’t be a surprise, ups and downs expected from young team
CHAMPAIGN (25 News Now) - The Fighting Illini are ranked in the nations top-20. They’re also in last place in the Big Ten after dropping to 0-2 in conference play following a loss to Penn State Saturday. The ups and downs were expected from this season’s Illinois team, a group comprised of five new starters. The Illini are also one of the youngest teams among Power 5 Conference teams.
The Wright stuff for the Hawks, Oakwood hoops star signs with Quincy University
With family, teammates and friends taking in the moment, Oakwood basketball player Addie Wright signs her National Letter of Intent to continue her basketball career with the Hawks of Quincy University. Oakwood -- Addie Wright signed her NLI on Monday to continue athletic career at Quincy University. The 6-foot-0 post...
timestribunenews.com
IHSA makes several key announcements
December has been a month full of Illinois High School Association news. The organization announced last week that the football state championships will return to Illinois State University in Bloomington-Normal. This past season, all eight football state championships were played in Champaign. Illinois State was the original site of the...
Mendota Reporter
ISU awarded state football finals contract from '23-27
BLOOMINGTON – The Illinois High School Association (IHSA) Board of Directors met for its regularly scheduled meeting at the IHSA office in Bloomington on Dec. 7, where the Board approved a State Final hosting contract with Illinois State University (ISU) and the Bloomington-Normal Area Convention & Visitors Bureau (BNACVB) to host the IHSA Football State Finals at ISU’s Hancock Stadium from 2023 to 2027.
Bobcat spotted at Allerton Park in Monticello
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — A bobcat was spotted at Allerton Park in Monticello last week. Allerton Park and Retreat Center shared footage of a bobcat walking on Facebook. The footage was caught on Dec. 10 around 3 a.m. with a new camera set up to spot beavers in the area. In the post, Allerton Park […]
New casino in Danville expected to open in April 2023
Danville Mayor, Rickey Williams Jr. says the new casino will generate around $6,000,000, but will also benefit existing businesses in town.
wbwn.com
Official Tailgate N’ Tallboys Bloomington 2023 Lineup
B104 is ready to party it up at Tailgate N’ Tallboys, June 14-17, 2023…AND now you can check out the FULL lineup JUST ANNOUNCED!!!. Are you ready for 4 nights of country music with some of your favorite country stars?!…Kane Brown, Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, Parker McCullom, Bailey Zimmerman, Jackson Dean, Morgan Wade, and many, many more!
westkentuckystar.com
Illinois flags at half-staff for passing of state senator
The state of Illinois is honoring a state senator who passed away this week by flying flags at half-staff this week. State Senator Scott Bennett of Champaign passed away suddently last Friday. He is survived by his wife and two young children. Bennett served for nearly six years in the...
tspr.org
Dreaming of a white Christmas? Central Illinois has a chance
Could Bing Crosby’s dream come true this year? Below average temperatures could make for a white Christmas in central Illinois. “Since we are looking at below normal temperatures through Christmas, I think it’ll be cold enough that any precipitation would be snow,” said Alex Irwin, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service (NWS) in Lincoln.
illinoisnewsroom.org
Researchers are using a geologist’s version of an MRI to map the Mahomet Aquifer
During several days last week, a helicopter hauling a huge antenna flew at low altitudes over rural Champaign County. The antenna sent electromagnetic waves into the ground about 100 feet below, where they bounced off of underground rock and sediment formations, and were picked up by sensors mounted on the antenna’s frame. In this way the antenna gathered data revealing the location of formations that indicate the presence of an aquifer. Researchers will use the data to make a precise map of the Mahomet Aquifer, east-central Illinois’ principal water supply.
nowdecatur.com
With new pipeline, Decatur continues to lead the way in carbon capture and sequestration
December 12, 2022 – Landowners, community members, and environmentalists had the opportunity to learn more about a plan to bring a CO2 pipeline from Iowa to Decatur for carbon sequestration. The Illinois State Geological Survey, Richland Community College and ADM hosted the informational sessions and tours with Wolf Carbon...
2023 Ebertfest passes on sale now in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Passes for the 2023 Ebertfest in Champaign went on sale on Monday. Chaz Ebert and the U of I College of Media present the annual Roger Ebert Film Festival at the Virginia Theatre in honor of Chaz’s late husband: Pulitzer Prize-winning film critic Roger Ebert. The film festival celebrates films, genres, […]
thefabricator.com
Rivian to power Illinois plant with wind
Rivian and Apex Clean Energy have signed a power purchase agreement for 50 mW of electricity from the renewable energy company’s proposed Goose Creek Wind farm in Piatt County, Ill. This purchase, along with other renewable sourcing and on-site generation, will allow the electric vehicle manufacturer to power as...
Green St. lane temporarily closed in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – One westbound lane on Green St. in Champaign is closed temporarily this week. The lane closure, between Randolph St. and State St., is in order to repair a leaking water valve. Westbound traffic will be reduced to one lane during the closure. The lane is scheduled to reopen on Dec. 16. […]
