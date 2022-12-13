ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Comments / 8

Fish Michigan
2d ago

He will be out of jail tonight and TP wonder why more crime in Toledo quit spending money and time on block watch and make penalties harsh

Reply(2)
4
 

WTOL 11

Gas station employee stabbed in west Toledo late Wednesday

TOLEDO, Ohio — One employee was stabbed at a west Toledo gas station Wednesday night. Toledo Police responded at 9 p.m. to a call about a person stabbed at the Speedway gas station on the corner of Tremainsville and Jackman Road. Officers on at scene told WTOL 11 the...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Car shot at in east Toledo early Friday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are looking for whom ever shot multiple rounds at a car on in east Toledo early Friday morning. The incident occurred around 2 a.m. on Seamen Road. Officers at the scene claim someone fired shots out of a moving vehicle at another car sitting...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD: Speedway employee hospitalized in stabbing

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for a suspect accused of stabbing a woman at a Toledo gas station Wednesday night. Police at the scene say an employee at the Speedway gas station near the intersection of Jackman and Sylvania got into an altercation inside the store with someone she knew. The two got into a fight outside of the store when the suspect allegedly stabbed the employee and fled the scene.
TOLEDO, OH
fox2detroit.com

Suspect wanted after Detroit house break-in

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for a suspect after a break-in earlier this month. The break-in happened sometime between 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 2 in the 11400 block of Hartwell, which is near Plymouth and Schaefer Highway. Police shared a photo of a man with...
DETROIT, MI
13abc.com

TPD arrests three in connection with the kidnapping of two Toledo juveniles

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police arrested and charged three people on Monday in connection to the kidnapping of two Toledo juveniles. On Dec. 13, TPD brought in Carrissa Eames, Crystal Laforge-Yingling and Corbin Gingrich for questioning and afterwards, arrested and charged all three with obstruction of justice. According to...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Three kids, three adults recued from north Toledo house fire early Friday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue Department put out a fire at a home in north Toledo Friday morning. This happened after 3 a.m. on East Oakland near Lagrange Street. Toledo Police on the scene told WTOL 11 there were six people inside at the time of the fire -- three kids and three adults. TPD rescued the three children off the roof before TFRD arrived. TFRD rescued the adults from the home.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

LCSO reveals story of how two newly promoted Sergeants first met

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office promoted Detective David Kowalski and Deputy Brandon Winkelman to the rank of Sergeant on Wednesday and LCSO brought to light how the two newly promoted Sergeants met. LCSO says Detective Kowalski previously investigated a burglary and found a Taco Bell...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

TPD: Dollar General robbed at gunpoint in south Toledo Saturday

TOLEDO, Ohio — A suspect is on the run after an armed robbery in south Toledo. Toledo police received several calls regarding a robbery in progress at Dollar General on South Avenue around noon on Saturday. Store employees told officers that a man came into the store armed with a gun, according to a police report. The man pointed the gun at employees and demanded money.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

The families of the two missing Toledo teens speak out

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The families of 16-year-old Kemarion Wilder and 15-year-old Kyshawn Pittman are pleading for the two young men to come home safely. The boys were last seen on Dec. 3 at Maumee Bay State Park. " I just want my baby home,” says Kenyotta Reynolds, Kyshawn’s mother....
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

DPD: Teen jumps into Maumee River to evade police

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - Defiance Police took a 16-year-old into custody after officers say they evaded police and jumped into the Maumee River following a car crash. According to the Defiance Police Department, the teenager crashed a car on E. River Drive, east of Carpenter Road in Defiance, Wednesday morning around 9:30 a.m.
DEFIANCE, OH
WTOL 11

11 thefts reported recently at Toledo Walmart; police say use caution

TOLEDO, Ohio — Shoplifting incidents are becoming a problem at Walmart stores across the United States, and the south Toledo location on Glendale Avenue is no exception. Toledo police told WTOL 11 that officers have responded to the Glendale store 11 times in the last two months for theft calls. A Walmart spokesperson wouldn't say if that number is higher than normal.
TOLEDO, OH
WILX-TV

Police seek man in Hillsdale County indecent exposure incident

JONESVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Jonesville are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man. According to authorities, the man is wanted for questioning in connection with an indecent exposure incident that happened at a Walmart. Further details were not revealed. Photos of the man can be...
JONESVILLE, MI
