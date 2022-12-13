Read full article on original website
Fish Michigan
2d ago
He will be out of jail tonight and TP wonder why more crime in Toledo quit spending money and time on block watch and make penalties harsh
Gas station employee stabbed in west Toledo late Wednesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — One employee was stabbed at a west Toledo gas station Wednesday night. Toledo Police responded at 9 p.m. to a call about a person stabbed at the Speedway gas station on the corner of Tremainsville and Jackman Road. Officers on at scene told WTOL 11 the...
Car shot at in east Toledo early Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are looking for whom ever shot multiple rounds at a car on in east Toledo early Friday morning. The incident occurred around 2 a.m. on Seamen Road. Officers at the scene claim someone fired shots out of a moving vehicle at another car sitting...
13abc.com
TPD: Speedway employee hospitalized in stabbing
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for a suspect accused of stabbing a woman at a Toledo gas station Wednesday night. Police at the scene say an employee at the Speedway gas station near the intersection of Jackman and Sylvania got into an altercation inside the store with someone she knew. The two got into a fight outside of the store when the suspect allegedly stabbed the employee and fled the scene.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect wanted after Detroit house break-in
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for a suspect after a break-in earlier this month. The break-in happened sometime between 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 2 in the 11400 block of Hartwell, which is near Plymouth and Schaefer Highway. Police shared a photo of a man with...
Search for missing teens leads to site of north Toledo arson, two bodies found
TOLEDO, Ohio — The search for two missing Toledo teens has led to the scene of a house fire earlier this month in north Toledo, where authorities discovered two bodies, police said at a Thursday-evening news conference. Toledo Police Lt. Dan Gerken said officials have not yet been able...
13abc.com
Police find 2 bodies in burnt-down home on Chase St. in search for missing teens
Toledo police search a home where two missing teens were last scene. Documents obtained by 13abc say the last time anyone had any contact with the teens was when they were at Eames’ and Gingrich’s home on Maumee Ave, where police executed the search warrant. Police search for...
13abc.com
TPD arrests three in connection with the kidnapping of two Toledo juveniles
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police arrested and charged three people on Monday in connection to the kidnapping of two Toledo juveniles. On Dec. 13, TPD brought in Carrissa Eames, Crystal Laforge-Yingling and Corbin Gingrich for questioning and afterwards, arrested and charged all three with obstruction of justice. According to...
Three kids, three adults recued from north Toledo house fire early Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue Department put out a fire at a home in north Toledo Friday morning. This happened after 3 a.m. on East Oakland near Lagrange Street. Toledo Police on the scene told WTOL 11 there were six people inside at the time of the fire -- three kids and three adults. TPD rescued the three children off the roof before TFRD arrived. TFRD rescued the adults from the home.
13abc.com
LCSO reveals story of how two newly promoted Sergeants first met
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office promoted Detective David Kowalski and Deputy Brandon Winkelman to the rank of Sergeant on Wednesday and LCSO brought to light how the two newly promoted Sergeants met. LCSO says Detective Kowalski previously investigated a burglary and found a Taco Bell...
13abc.com
Human remains found at site FBI, police investigating in connection to missing teens
TOLEDO, Ohio - Members of the FBI and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations found human remains at a property on Chase Street in Toledo while investigating the disappearance of two Toledo teens, Toledo Police said. In the hours after officials arrived on the scene, TPD also announced two others are facing criminal charges in the case.
TPD: Dollar General robbed at gunpoint in south Toledo Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio — A suspect is on the run after an armed robbery in south Toledo. Toledo police received several calls regarding a robbery in progress at Dollar General on South Avenue around noon on Saturday. Store employees told officers that a man came into the store armed with a gun, according to a police report. The man pointed the gun at employees and demanded money.
Two Bodies Were Found Ten Days After Two Teens Went Missing In Toledo, Ohio
Five people have been arrested in connection with the disappearance of 16-year-old Ke'Marion Wilder and 15-year-old Kyshawn Pittman.
Three charged with obstructing justice after questioning about missing Toledo teens
TOLEDO, Ohio — Three people were arrested Tuesday and charged for impeding an investigation into the disappearance of Toledo teens Kyshawn Pittman, 15, and Ke'Marion Wilder, 16. Crystal LaForge-Yingling, Corbin Gingrich and Carissa Eames were brought to the downtown Toledo safety building for questioning regarding two teen boys who...
2 killed in crash after suspect flees traffic stop in Monroe County: MSP
Two people are dead after a suspect sped away from a traffic stop Thursday afternoon in Monroe County. Michigan State Police are still investigating.
13abc.com
The families of the two missing Toledo teens speak out
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The families of 16-year-old Kemarion Wilder and 15-year-old Kyshawn Pittman are pleading for the two young men to come home safely. The boys were last seen on Dec. 3 at Maumee Bay State Park. " I just want my baby home,” says Kenyotta Reynolds, Kyshawn’s mother....
13abc.com
DPD: Teen jumps into Maumee River to evade police
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - Defiance Police took a 16-year-old into custody after officers say they evaded police and jumped into the Maumee River following a car crash. According to the Defiance Police Department, the teenager crashed a car on E. River Drive, east of Carpenter Road in Defiance, Wednesday morning around 9:30 a.m.
11 thefts reported recently at Toledo Walmart; police say use caution
TOLEDO, Ohio — Shoplifting incidents are becoming a problem at Walmart stores across the United States, and the south Toledo location on Glendale Avenue is no exception. Toledo police told WTOL 11 that officers have responded to the Glendale store 11 times in the last two months for theft calls. A Walmart spokesperson wouldn't say if that number is higher than normal.
Faurecia employee shot dead by coworker at auto supplier plant in Highland Park: police
One Faurecia employee is in police custody after they allegedly shot and killed a coworker over a dispute that spilled out into the parking lot Wednesday morning, authorities said.
WILX-TV
Police seek man in Hillsdale County indecent exposure incident
JONESVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Jonesville are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man. According to authorities, the man is wanted for questioning in connection with an indecent exposure incident that happened at a Walmart. Further details were not revealed. Photos of the man can be...
Deputy killed in crash while transporting prisoner near Circleville
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – A Wyandot County deputy has died after getting in a two-car crash while transporting a prison inmate. The collision occurred just before noon Thursday on State Route 56 near its intersection with State Route 104 in Jackson Township. The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the deputy, Daniel J. Kin from Upper […]
