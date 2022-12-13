Read full article on original website
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Granite Bay Car Accident Results in Four Fatalities
Multiple Fatalities Reported in East Roseville Parkway Collision. Four people died in a car accident in Granite Bay on December 14 after the driver lost control and crashed into a tree. The fatal collision occurred at the East Roseville Parkway intersection with Brackenbury Way at about 9:04 p.m. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the driver and three passengers in the vehicle died in the collision.
Sacramento woman killed in Elk Grove vehicle vs pedestrian collision
(KTXL) — At least one person died Thursday evening in a vehicle versus pedestrian collision in Elk Grove, according to the Elk Grove Police Department. At around 9:22 p.m., officers received reports of of a collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle along Sheldon Road between Waterman Road and Bradshaw Road. A 60-year-old woman was […]
KCRA.com
Friends, community members remember the four men killed in Granite Bay car crash
GRANITE BAY, Calif. — Several people on Thursday came to Granite Bay to pay their respects to four men who died in a fiery crash. The crash happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday night near East Roseville Parkway and Brackenbury Way in Placer County. The California Highway Patrol said a driver with three passengers was speeding when it veered off the shoulder of East Roseville Parkway and slammed into two trees.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Interstate Accident Causes Motorcyclist Fatality
A motorcyclist fatality accident was reported in Sacramento after the rider became involved in a collision with two other vehicles. The accident occurred along Interstate 80, close to the transition ramp to I-5. It was reported by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) that the collision also involved a big rig and sedan.
goldcountrymedia.com
Fatal crash in Roseville on Sunrise Blvd.
A 50-year-old pedestrian was killed after an Uber driver’s vehicle collided with him at 2:11 a.m. Tuesday on Sunrise Boulevard, just south of Kensington Drive, near Roseville, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). Uber driver Damon Ward was driving his 2013 Ford Fusion with one unnamed passenger inside....
Four men killed in Granite Bay car crash
GRANITE BAY, Calif. (KTXL) — Four people were killed in a car crash in Granite Bay on Wednesday night, according to the California Highway Patrol Auburn Office. Officers said that the four occupants in the white Mercedes-Benz died instantly just after 9 p.m. when the vehicle collided with a tree along East Roseville Parkway near […]
Woman on bicycle fatally hit by car in South Sacramento
SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Thursday, a woman on a bicycle was fatally struck by a car near southbound Power Inn Road south of Elsie Avenue around 5:24 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol South Sacramento. CHP said the bicyclist sustained “major injuries” and was taken to a local hospital for further treatment. […]
Nationwide Report
4 Men Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Granite Bay (Granite Bay, CA)
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office reported a single-vehicle accident on Wednesday. The accident took place at East Roseville Parkway and Brackenbury Way at around 9:20 p.m. According to the officials, a vehicle had run into a tree and exploded into flames.
Sacramento woman, 60, dies after being struck by vehicle in Elk Grove
ELK GROVE – A 60-year-old woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle in Elk Grove on Thursday night. Elk Grove police say, just before 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of Sheldon Road between Waterman and Bradshaw roads to investigate a collision. At the scene, officers found that a woman had been hit. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police say; the driver who struck her stayed at the scene. Investigators believe neither impairment nor speed were factors in the incident. Police have not yet released the name of the woman killed, but they have said she was a 60-year-old Sacramento resident.
Two people die in head-on collision near Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people died Wednesday morning in a two-car crash in Stockton, according to the California Highway Patrol Stockton Office. The collision occurred at around 5 a.m. along East Mariposa Road near Santa Ana Way and involved a Dodge Charger heading east and a Toyota Prius heading west. The vehicles were traveling […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Hit-and-Run Ignored by Drivers in Yuba City
Driver Flees Accident Scene After Injuring a Pedestrian. A pedestrian who was struck and injured by a hit-and-run driver in Yuba City was ignored by other motorists until officers found him at about 7:00 a.m. The pedestrian was transported to a nearby hospital with undescribed injuries. The accident occurred at the Bogue Road intersection with Garden Highway. The Yuba City Police Department determined through a surveillance video that the man was going east on foot on Bogue Road and pushed the pedestrian button to cross the street.
CBS News
4 people killed in fiery Granite Bay crash identified
The Placer County Sheriff's Office has identified those in the car- as driver 61-year-old Jerry Cepel and passengers 65-year-old Paul Gainer, 53-year-old Paul Hammack, and 45-year-old Karan Pannu. The CHP says the car went off the road last along Roseville Parkway, hit two trees, and burst into flames. Speed is believed to have been a factor.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Roseville Uber Accident Kills Pedestrian
Uber Accident on Sunrise Boulevard Kills Pedestrian. An Uber accident occurred in Roseville on December 13 when the driver struck and killed a pedestrian. The accident happened along Sunrise Boulevard near Twin Oaks Avenue around 2:00 in the morning. The incident report issued by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said the Uber driver was giving a ride to someone when the pedestrian walked in front of the vehicle.
goldcountrymedia.com
Four killed in Granite Bay crash Wednesday night
Law enforcement officials are conducting an investigation into a Wednesday night crash in Granite Bay where four people were reportedly killed after the vehicle they were in crashed and struck two trees in Granite Bay. According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 9:04 p.m. at East Roseville...
Elk Grove police to hold DUI and license checkpoint
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Elk Grove Police Department will be holding a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint on Friday. According to the police department, the checkpoint will be held at an undisclosed location from 7 p.m. until 3 a.m. Police said that this checkpoint will focus on looking for drivers who appear to […]
DUI checkpoint in Rocklin this holiday season
(KTXL) — The Rocklin Police Department announced that it will be conducting a DUI and License checkpoint on Dec. 23 at an undisclosed location in the City of Rocklin. Rocklin Lieutenant Neil Costa said that it is usual practice for the location of the checkpoint to remain unknown to the public as the department does […]
Nationwide Report
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Pedestrian Crash In Roseville (Roseville, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal crash was reported on Tuesday morning in Roseville. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the pedestrian accident.
2 drivers killed in crash near Stockton
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY – Part of a road in San Joaquin County has been shut down due to a deadly crash early Wednesday morning. The scene is on East Mariposa Road, near Santa Ana Way, southeast of Stockton. California Highway Patrol says it appears a sedan crossed into the opposing lane of traffic and hit another vehicle. The sedan then continued out of control and then ultimately caught on fire. Officers say both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. No other occupants were in either car. Investigators believe speed was possibly a factor due to the violent nature of the crash.
8-month-old saved from Sacramento house fire
(KTXL) — Crews with the Metro Fire of Sacramento responded to a fully-involved house fire in North Highlands Friday morning where a 8-month-old was saved from the flames, according to the fire authority. At 5:45 a.m., Metro Fire shared on social media that they were on scene of a working house fire in North Highlands […]
Man hit and killed in crash near Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed early Tuesday morning near Roseville. According to CHP, it happened just after 2 a.m., on Sunrise Boulevard, south of Kensington Drive. CHP says an Uber driver was heading south on Sunrise Boulevard at...
