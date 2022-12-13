ELK GROVE – A 60-year-old woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle in Elk Grove on Thursday night. Elk Grove police say, just before 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of Sheldon Road between Waterman and Bradshaw roads to investigate a collision. At the scene, officers found that a woman had been hit. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police say; the driver who struck her stayed at the scene. Investigators believe neither impairment nor speed were factors in the incident. Police have not yet released the name of the woman killed, but they have said she was a 60-year-old Sacramento resident.

ELK GROVE, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO