Major grocery store chain closes another Georgia supermarket locationKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Woman charged with stealing several hundred thousand dollars from Forsyth County churchMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Alpharetta police captain arrested, others arrested for terroristic acts and drugsJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Dear Atlantans, How Are You Spending This New Year's EveJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Luxury Apartments In And Around AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
overtimeheroics.net
Possible Blockbuster Yankees Trade
Since the Yankees signed Aaron Judge to a 9 year deal, Yankee fans have been eagerly waiting for the next move. After all, Judge does not make the team better, he simply maintains where they were earlier. Yankee fans have about run out of patience and wasted no time predicting GM Brian Cashman’s next move. For many fans, the predicted next move is LHP Carlos Rodon. But what other potential Yankees trades could be coming?
Yankees could have 8 potential trade partners for Gleyber Torres, report says
It’s not necessary for the New York Yankees to trade Gleyber Torres. But, shopping the infielder could bring an opportunity to bolster another roster area, if the Yankees feel so inclined to do so. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. SNY reports that it recently talked to...
Dansby Swanson Posts Honeymoon Picture with Wife Mallory Pugh on Instagram
Atlanta Braves free agent shortstop Dansby Swanson is enjoying his honeymoon. The newly wed All-Star posted a picture on his Instagram with his now wife, USWNT member Mallory Pugh. The couple were married over the weekend.
True Blue LA
Dodgers trade deadline history: Yu Darvish comes to LA
In recent years, the Dodgers have made a huge splash at the deadline three times, acquiring Yu Darvish in 2017, Manny Machado in 2018, and Trea Turner and Max Scherzer in 2021. The Dodgers did not win a championship in any of those years and did not re-sign any of the acquired players once their contract expired.
Atlanta Braves dream lineup after trading for Sean Murphy
The Atlanta Braves completely changed the look of their catching corps in a three-team trade that brought Oakland A’s catcher Sean Murphy to Atlanta. How does that trade impact the Braves lineup?. With Oakland catcher Sean Murphy being one of the hottest names on the MLB trade market since...
3-Team Trade Scenario Sends Joel Embiid To Thunder
Around the NBA, “tanking” is a source of much controversy. For the uninitiated, tanking is the practice of prioritizing first-round picks and young players over wins. In fact, if a team is truly tanking, they’re hoping to lose and prioritize their lottery odds. People don’t like it....
iheart.com
Former Cardinals Pitcher Simmons Dies
(Ambler, PA) -- Former Cardinals starting pitcher Curt Simmons is dead at the age of 93. Simmons died of unspecified causes at his Pennsylvania home yesterday. Simmons spent most of his career with the Philadelphia Phillies before signing with the Cardinals during the 1960 season. He played with St. Louis until 1966, and he helped bring a World Series championship to the city in 1964.
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Brian Cashman might’ve struck gold with bullpen signing
When considering low-key signings the Yankees have made in the past, they’ve struck gold on several players that have featured inefficient numbers. Notably, Jose Treviño, Clay Holmes, Matt Carpenter, and plenty more have outplayed expectations. Cashman might have landed himself yet another gem on the free agent market...
Yankees Sign Ex-Red Sox Hurler To Bolster Pitching Depth For 2023 Season
The New York Yankees signed a former member of the Boston Red Sox bullpen in an effort to add depth to their already stacked roster.
Astros better not steal Yankees outfield trade target from Diamondbacks
It would be a new level of cruel for the Astros to take the Yankees’ lunch in low-tier trade discussions in addition to postseason battles. According to Bob Nightengale, though, Houston has butted their heads into the Yanks’ (rather underwhelming) conversations surrounding their left field vacancy. First came...
3 best Braves options at shortstop if Dansby Swanson signs elsewhere
If the Atlanta Braves lose Dansby Swanson to the Cubs, Dodgers or elsewhere, they need to be ready with several backup plans. Dansby Swanson is lingering in free agency, in part due to his wedding to USWNT Mallory Pugh over the week, and the fact that he’s looking for the right fit. The Cubs, Cardinals, Mariners and Dodgers have all come calling, at some point.
Angels Rumors: MLB Insider Thinks LA Could Sign This Two-Time All-Star Infielder
He would be yet another solid addition for the middle of the Angels' lineup.
4 Red Sox offseason mistakes so far, and how to fix them
The Red Sox have missed out on many vital moves that could have helped the team in 2023 and beyond. The team still has some time to recover before 2023. Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom has frustrated fans by missing out on re-signing homegrown shortstop Xander Bogaerts. He has also failed to upgrade many key positions, leaving Sox fans wondering what Bloom is trying to accomplish.
Yardbarker
Mets reportedly listening to trade offers for prominent veteran ace
The New York Mets have done a lot of importing this offseason, but it may now be time for them to start exporting. According to a report this week by Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the Mets are listening to trade offers for veteran right-hander Carlos Carrasco. The 35-year-old is entering the final year of his contract in 2023.
'There's 2 report cards with [Murphy] trade,' says Anthopoulos. 'Goal is to get second report card right'
The Braves acquired Oakland catcher Sean Murphy for quite a large haul of players, but GM Alex Anthopoulos knew in order to get the player he wanted that that’s what it was going to take. And there’s an evaluation for this trade yet to come.
Cubs add new OF with eye on new rule changes
It's not exactly going to shake the news cycle, but the Cubs made a minor addition, and for good measure, they added a former Cardinal. The Cubs reached a minor-league deal with center fielder Ben DeLuzio, FanSided's Robert Murray reported Tuesday. DeLuzio made his MLB debut in September with the...
Yardbarker
Yankees Exploring Multiple Big Trades
Right now, the New York Yankees are working on fulfilling their promise to Aaron Judge. Last week, New York agreed to a deal with the AL MVP for nine years and $360 million. Hal Steinbrenner closed the deal with Judge while on the phone from Italy. It’s been reported that...
Angels Rumors: MLB Pundit Links LA to a Former All-Star Shortstop Free Agent
According to MLB insider Jim Bowden, the Angels are one of two likely landing spots for this former two-time All-Star.
Former Red Sox starter Michael Wacha receiving interest from AL East rival
The Orioles are showing interest in free-agent starter Michael Wacha, reports Jon Morosi of MLB.com. They’re the first team of the offseason known to be checking in on the right-hander, who’s coming off a decent season with the division-rival Red Sox. Wacha, 31, inked a one-year, $7M deal...
Stealing Yankees All-Star Free Agent Reliever Could Give Red Sox Best Bullpen In Baseball
Should the Red Sox make this move?
