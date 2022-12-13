ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

overtimeheroics.net

Possible Blockbuster Yankees Trade

Since the Yankees signed Aaron Judge to a 9 year deal, Yankee fans have been eagerly waiting for the next move. After all, Judge does not make the team better, he simply maintains where they were earlier. Yankee fans have about run out of patience and wasted no time predicting GM Brian Cashman’s next move. For many fans, the predicted next move is LHP Carlos Rodon. But what other potential Yankees trades could be coming?
True Blue LA

Dodgers trade deadline history: Yu Darvish comes to LA

In recent years, the Dodgers have made a huge splash at the deadline three times, acquiring Yu Darvish in 2017, Manny Machado in 2018, and Trea Turner and Max Scherzer in 2021. The Dodgers did not win a championship in any of those years and did not re-sign any of the acquired players once their contract expired.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Atlanta Braves dream lineup after trading for Sean Murphy

The Atlanta Braves completely changed the look of their catching corps in a three-team trade that brought Oakland A’s catcher Sean Murphy to Atlanta. How does that trade impact the Braves lineup?. With Oakland catcher Sean Murphy being one of the hottest names on the MLB trade market since...
ATLANTA, GA
iheart.com

Former Cardinals Pitcher Simmons Dies

(Ambler, PA) -- Former Cardinals starting pitcher Curt Simmons is dead at the age of 93. Simmons died of unspecified causes at his Pennsylvania home yesterday. Simmons spent most of his career with the Philadelphia Phillies before signing with the Cardinals during the 1960 season. He played with St. Louis until 1966, and he helped bring a World Series championship to the city in 1964.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Yankees’ Brian Cashman might’ve struck gold with bullpen signing

When considering low-key signings the Yankees have made in the past, they’ve struck gold on several players that have featured inefficient numbers. Notably, Jose Treviño, Clay Holmes, Matt Carpenter, and plenty more have outplayed expectations. Cashman might have landed himself yet another gem on the free agent market...
FanSided

3 best Braves options at shortstop if Dansby Swanson signs elsewhere

If the Atlanta Braves lose Dansby Swanson to the Cubs, Dodgers or elsewhere, they need to be ready with several backup plans. Dansby Swanson is lingering in free agency, in part due to his wedding to USWNT Mallory Pugh over the week, and the fact that he’s looking for the right fit. The Cubs, Cardinals, Mariners and Dodgers have all come calling, at some point.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

4 Red Sox offseason mistakes so far, and how to fix them

The Red Sox have missed out on many vital moves that could have helped the team in 2023 and beyond. The team still has some time to recover before 2023. Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom has frustrated fans by missing out on re-signing homegrown shortstop Xander Bogaerts. He has also failed to upgrade many key positions, leaving Sox fans wondering what Bloom is trying to accomplish.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Mets reportedly listening to trade offers for prominent veteran ace

The New York Mets have done a lot of importing this offseason, but it may now be time for them to start exporting. According to a report this week by Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the Mets are listening to trade offers for veteran right-hander Carlos Carrasco. The 35-year-old is entering the final year of his contract in 2023.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs add new OF with eye on new rule changes

It's not exactly going to shake the news cycle, but the Cubs made a minor addition, and for good measure, they added a former Cardinal. The Cubs reached a minor-league deal with center fielder Ben DeLuzio, FanSided's Robert Murray reported Tuesday. DeLuzio made his MLB debut in September with the...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Yankees Exploring Multiple Big Trades

Right now, the New York Yankees are working on fulfilling their promise to Aaron Judge. Last week, New York agreed to a deal with the AL MVP for nine years and $360 million. Hal Steinbrenner closed the deal with Judge while on the phone from Italy. It’s been reported that...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

FanSided

