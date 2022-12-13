Read full article on original website
LJWR
2d ago
This is the way mom's and parents should be. Kudos to that mother.👋👏🏆🏆
Major retail store chain closing another location in OhioKristen WaltersSolon, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Where to find the best Christmas lights in the areaJake WellsAkron, OH
The Distinct Five Models and Brown on Cleveland Bring Traveling Holiday Fashion Show to Local Nursing HomesBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Looking for Breakfast in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Restaurant in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Berea man faces criminal charges for leaving chicken bones in neighbor’s front yard
BEREA, Ohio – A Race Street woman called police at about 8:30 a.m. Dec. 6 and said she had found chicken bones in her front yard. The woman had made the same complaint Nov. 16. At the time, she told police that chicken bones had been scattered on her and her neighbor’s properties several times over the previous six to seven months.
CLE mother upset after daughter was allegedly attacked at cheerleader sleepover
Michelle Mills of Cleveland was left upset, saddened and stunned after she said her 10-year-old daughter came home from a youth cheerleading sleepover with broken ribs.
cleveland.com
Former Cleveland city worker pleads guilty to running drug ring that poured 1,100 pounds of cocaine into city
CLEVELAND, Ohio— A former Cleveland waste collection employee pleaded guilty Tuesday to running a cocaine ring that brought in more than a half-ton of cocaine to the city from a Mexican drug cartel. Christopher Ficklin, 49, of Cleveland Heights will likely be sentenced to 12 years in prison as...
cleveland19.com
Teens rob Family Dollar, Cleveland police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said two teenagers robbed a Family Dollar on the city’s East side earlier this month. According to Cleveland police, the teenagers walked to the store at 12915 Buckeye Rd. The teenager in the shiny coat was armed with a gun, said police. After the...
cleveland19.com
Family of Cleveland grandmother believed to be gunned down over drug money still pleading for justice 20 years later
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s been 20 years since a Cleveland community activist, mother, and grandmother was shot to death in her driveway. All these years later Frances Jones’ case is still cold. “No day has gone past where I don’t think about my mother,” said Patricia Taylor,...
Akron family fights to keep loved one's killer behind bars
Two decades later, an Akron family is reliving the trauma of losing their loved one as they fight to keep her killer behind bars.
Woman fatally shoots daughter’s boyfriend in Cleveland’s St.Clair-Superior neighborhood, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A woman killed her daughter’s boyfriend during a domestic dispute Monday in the city’s St. Clair-Superior neighborhood, according to police. Edwin Cook, 34, of Cleveland was fatally shot about 8 p.m. in the 1000 block of East 74th Street, south of Korman Avenue, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Officers found Cook in the dining room of the home with a gunshot wound to his head.
Woman held hostage; couple helps police capture armed men in Akron
Police surrounded the home, but the suspects tried to leave while holding a gun to a woman’s head.
Female thief makes off with $2,000 worth of stolen Macy’s clothing: University Heights police blotter
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Theft: Warrensville Center Road. At 1:05 p.m. Dec. 7, police were called to Macy’s, 2201 Warrensville Center Road, on a report of a theft in progress. The suspect, a short female wearing a black coat and black mask, left in a Chevrolet Tahoe before offices arrived. The woman stole clothing valued at $2,091.
Two teens found shot in the road in Elyria
Elyria police are investigating a shooting that injured two teenagers.
See the damage: Teen arrested after allegedly crashing stolen car into house
A 17-year-old has been arrested after stealing a car, leading police on a chase and crashing into the basement of a Cleveland home Tuesday morning.
In interview, Dwayne Brooks maintains innocence from prison
As he sits in prison, waiting to learn if a Cuyahoga County judge will grant his request for a new trial, Dwayne Brooks has new hope that his claims of innocence are finally being heard.
Ohio high school teacher on paid leave pending investigation
A Lakeview High School teacher is on paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation.
Shoplifter motors her way out of store: Highland Heights Police Blotter
A Drug Mart manager reported Dec. 9 that a woman may have stolen merchandise earlier in the day. Surveillance video showed the woman riding a motorized cart and not paying for items she had placed into the cart’s basket. Charges are pending an identification of the woman. Impaired driving:...
Thief steals inoperable car from that state up north: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
Police went to Sonesta Extended Stay at 3:29 a.m. Dec. 13 for a report of a stolen car. The woman said she had parked her car with Michigan plates in the lot facing Interstate 71 at 2 p.m. Dec. 12. She said the car would not turn over unless it was jump-started.
Ohio teenager sentenced to life in prison for murdering a man on a bus
An Ohio judge sentenced Kavon Jackson to life in prison for the 2021 murder of William Howell, who Jackson shot 10 times while on a city bus. Jackson was 17 at the time.
Sixth-grader threatens to shoot up school: Richmond Heights Police Blotter
The staff at the elementary school reported Dec. 5 that a sixth-grader had threatened to shoot up the school and certain students. The threat had been made earlier in the day while the student was in a classroom. The child’s father was advised to keep the student home from school...
cleveland19.com
$1M bond set for Cleveland man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 32-year-old man accused of murdering of his ex-girlfriend at their Old Brooklyn home in November, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Wednesday. Prince John was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder and felonious assault. Cleveland police...
3News Investigates: Cleveland's enchanted Public Square also center stage for violent crime
CLEVELAND — For generations of families, Cleveland’s Public Square has served as the enchanting center stage for many holiday memories. But along with the lights and sounds of the season is the stark reality that Public Square is a target for crime. “There's no better place to enjoy...
‘Big red flag’: How police caught man charged with selling phony gold
Police catch man charged with selling phony gold; FOX 8 shows you how to spot the difference.
