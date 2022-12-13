ROCHELLE — At its Monday meeting, the Rochelle City Council voted unanimously to amend its code to allow warehousing by special use in its B-2 highway commercial district zoning and 5-0 with Mayor John Bearrows abstaining to approve a special use permit for Wirtz Realty Corporation for warehousing at property located in that zoning at 1380 N. 7th St.

ROCHELLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO