City council: Special use permit for warehousing approved
ROCHELLE — At its Monday meeting, the Rochelle City Council voted unanimously to amend its code to allow warehousing by special use in its B-2 highway commercial district zoning and 5-0 with Mayor John Bearrows abstaining to approve a special use permit for Wirtz Realty Corporation for warehousing at property located in that zoning at 1380 N. 7th St.
Wrestling Club: Junior Hubs grapple at John Nagy Throwdown
DIXON — The Rochelle Wrestling Club sent 18 athletes to the 2022 John Nagy Throwdown at Dixon High School on Sunday, Dec. 11. Three Junior Hub wrestlers earned first-place finishes. Noah Hayden finished first in the Intermediate 62-65 Division with a 3-0 record. Hayden earned a fall over TJ...
Girls Bowling: Lady Hubs sweep road match with Kaneland
DEKALB — The Rochelle Lady Hub varsity bowling team took all three games for an Interstate 8 Conference sweep against Kaneland at Mardi Gras Lanes on Tuesday. Sophomore Cassidy Vincent rolled a team-high 583 series score as the Lady Hubs cruised over the Knights 2,621-2,345. Freshman Kylie McCullough added a 476 series score for Rochelle (4-2, 3-2 Interstate 8).
Boys Bowling: Hubs score home victory over Streator
ROCHELLE — Four of the six starters on the Rochelle Hub varsity bowling team recorded at least one score over 200 during Thursday evening’s nonconference match against Streator. Senior left-hander Evin Odle led the Hubs with a 607 series over three games, overcoming an injured wrist and leading Rochelle (6-6, 3-3 Interstate 8) over the Bulldogs 3,239-3,037.
Girls Bowling: Lady Hubs fall just short at Sterling
STERLING — The Rochelle Lady Hub varsity bowling team played a close nonconference match against Sterling on Wednesday, with freshman Kylie McCullough shooting a 518 series and sophomore Cassidy Vincent rolling a 513 series as the purple and white fell just short in a 2,599-2,518 loss. Rochelle (4-3, 3-2 Interstate 8) will host Ottawa on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 at 4 p.m.
Boys Basketball: Press and pace help Hubs overwhelm Genoa-Kingston
ROCHELLE — Looking for its second straight win, the Rochelle Hub varsity basketball team utilized its full-court pressure on defense and its fast-paced ball movement on offense to wear down the Genoa-Kingston Cogs during Wednesday evening’s nonconference matchup. Leading 41-40 after the first half, Rochelle elevated its intensity...
