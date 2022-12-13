Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Steelers Made Interesting Quarterback Decision In Practice Today
If Kenny Pickett can't start for the Steelers this weekend, head coach Mike Tomlin will have an important decision to make at quarterback. Even though Mitch Trubisky took over for Pickett this past Sunday, his place in the starting lineup is not guaranteed. Mason Rudolph told reporters Wednesday that he...
Report: Steelers add familiar face to bolster defense
The Steelers play in Carolina against the Panthers on Sunday at 1 p.m. on WKBN-TV.
Steelers lose defensive end for season after suffering injury
This season, Wormley has played in 13 games with 29 tackles and three for a loss
numberfire.com
Kenny Pickett (concussion) limited in Steelers' Wednesday session
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (concussion) was limited on Wednesday. Even after a limited participation, Pickett still needs to clears concussion protocol to play in Week 15's contest versus a Carolina Panthers' unit allowing 16.7 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks. Expect Mitchell Trubisky to start under center if Pickett is ruled out.
Browns lose linebacker to season-ending injury
The Cleveland Browns placed linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on season-ending injured reserve with a foot injury on Tuesday.
Gene Frenette: Hiring Pederson was right move for Jaguars, Trevor Lawrence development
For the entire month of January, shortly after Doug Pederson first interviewed with the Jacksonville Jaguars and subsequently three other NFL teams, he played the waiting game. It ended up being 35 days — from the time Pederson first spoke with the Jaguars’ brass on Dec. 30, 2021, until the...
'Carlos & Shawn': Debating whether this Detroit Lions team can win a playoff game
• Host: Carlos Monarrez (@cmonarrez) • Executive producers: Anjanette Delgado, Kirkland Crawford. On this episode: With Shawn off this week, it's Free Press Sports with Carlos & Jeff. 97.1 The Ticket's Jeff Riger joins Carlos to talk about last week's Detroit Lions victory over the Minnesota Vikings and the NFL playoffs, and the Michigan Wolverines' upcoming College Football Playoff matchup New Year's Eve against TCU in the Fiesta Bowl.
numberfire.com
Buccaneers' Julio Jones (knee) DNP again on Thursday
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) did not practice on Thursday ahead of Week 15's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Jones remained absent from practice on Thursday after sitting out Wednesday's practice with a knee injury. A return to practice on Friday would give him a chance to face the Bengals, but he is trending in the wrong direction.
numberfire.com
Schefter: Rams expected to start Baker Mayfield in Week 15
According to head coach Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield is expected to start in Week 15's game versus the Green Bay Packers. After last week's comeback victory, Mayfield is expected to make his first start for the Rams while John Wolford is dealing with a neck injury. In a matchup versus a Packers' defense allowing 16.0 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks, our models project Mayfield to score 12.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Rockets' Jabari Smith Jr. (illness) available on Thursday
Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (illness) is available for Thursday's game against the Miami Heat. Smith has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Heat on Thursday. Our models expect him to play 33.0 minutes against Miami. Smith's Thursday projection includes 11.2 points, 7.7 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill (ankle) logs full practice on Wednesday
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (ankle) was a full participant at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 15's game against the Buffalo Bills. Hill was upgraded to a full practice on Wednesday after being limited to start the week on Wednesday. A full practice is an excellent sign that the ankle injury that limited him in Week 14 shouldn't be a factor against Buffalo on Saturday. Our models expect Hill to see 10.2 targets against the Bills.
numberfire.com
Hawks' Clint Capela (calf) expected to miss 1 to 2 weeks
Hawks forward/center Clint Capela (calf) is expected to miss "approximately 1-2 weeks", according to Atlanta. Capela suffered a calf injury during Wednesday's game against the Orlando Magic. He had an MRI on Thursday that revealed a right calf strain. He will be sidelined for "approximately 1-2 weeks". Capela is averaging...
numberfire.com
Wilson: Houston's Dameon Pierce (ankle) likely to miss Week 15
Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce has been diagnosed with a high ankle sprain. According to Wilson, Pierce's recent high ankle sprain "isn’t regarded as severe" and a potential return could occur "within a range of one to two weeks." If Pearce is ruled out in Week 15, expect...
numberfire.com
Detroit's Marvin Bagley (knee) will not return on Wednesday
Detroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley (knee) is ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Bagley will not return after he experienced right knee soreness. Jalen Duren should see more minutes if Bagley were to miss more time. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 551.6 minutes this...
numberfire.com
Heat's Victor Oladipo (injury management) out on Thursday
Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (injury management) has been ruled out of Thursday's game against the Houston Rockets. Oladipo will sit out Thursday's clash with Houston due to injury management. His next chance to play will come against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday. Oladipo is averaging 8.6 points, 3.0...
numberfire.com
Lakers' Wenyen Gabriel (shoulder) out again on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers forward Wenyen Gabriel (shoulder) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Gabriel continues to deal with a shoulder injury and will remain sidelined for Friday's clash with Denver. His next chance to play will come against the Washington Wizards on Sunday. Gabriel is...
numberfire.com
Jets' Mike White (ribs) limited on Wednesday
New York Jets quarterback Mike White (ribs) was limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 15's game against the Detroit Lions. White was limited on Wednesday, as expected after he suffered a rib injury during Week 14's loss to the Buffalo Bills. Barring a setback, he is planning to and expected to play against the Lions on Sunday. Zach Wilson was promoted from third string to backup on Wednesday and would start if White is unable to.
numberfire.com
Warriors' Steph Curry (shoulder) expected to miss "a few weeks"
Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry (shoulder) is expected to miss a few weeks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Curry suffered a left shoulder injury during Wednesday's loss to the Indiana Pacers. He had an MRI on Thursday, and the results indicate that he will be sidelined for a few weeks while he recovers. With Curry sidelined, Jordan Poole will likely have a larger role, and Donte DiVincenzo could see more minutes.
numberfire.com
Al Horford (personal) questionable for Boston on Friday
Boston Celtics forward/center Al Horford (personal) is questionable for Friday's game against the Orlando Magic. Horford has been upgraded to questionable and has a chance to return to the lineup on Friday for the first time since December 4th. Robert Williams (knee) is also questionable. If Horford is available, our models expect him to play 31.9 minutes against the Magic.
numberfire.com
Heat's Tyler Herro (ankle) probable on Thursday
Miami Heat shooting guard Tyler Herro (ankle) is probable for Thursday's game against the Houston Rockets. Herro is listed as probable with an ankle injury and is expected to play against Houston. Our models expect him to play 32.4 minutes against the Rockets. Kyle Lowry (rest) has been ruled out, Jimmy Butler (injury management) is listed as probable.
