New York Jets quarterback Mike White (ribs) was limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 15's game against the Detroit Lions. White was limited on Wednesday, as expected after he suffered a rib injury during Week 14's loss to the Buffalo Bills. Barring a setback, he is planning to and expected to play against the Lions on Sunday. Zach Wilson was promoted from third string to backup on Wednesday and would start if White is unable to.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO