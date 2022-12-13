RUTLAND – A man who was arrested in Woodford County on drug charges last Saturday is now facing more legal issues after a search warrant was executed at a residence in southern LaSalle County. The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office say that on Sunday they seized a number of allegedly illegal firearms from a residence in Rutland. The suspect, 42-year-old David Allen Mays, is facing charges in Woodford County for possession of methamphetamine, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a defaced firearm. Investigators say they allegedly located a seized a shotgun, two rifiles, ammunition and body armor from Mays residence in Rutland. He is currently being held in the Woodford County Jail on a 1 million dollars bond. Mays previously served a 19 year sentence in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to charges of Aggravated Battery with a Firearm and Attempted Murder in 2002.

LASALLE COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO