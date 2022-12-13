Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
starvedrock.media
LS County Board Again Chips Away at Chairman's Authority
One week. Two county board meetings. Two consecutive attempts by two different political parties to pull some control away from the chairman. That's how things are going in Ottawa at the start of the new session. A key deliverable at Monday's meeting was board approval of a slate of members...
This Is The Coldest City In Illinois
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
nrgmediadixon.com
Deputies Say Driver Failed to Negotiate a Curve and Drove Into the Rock River
Late Wednesday night Ogle County Deputies responded to the 4000 block of N Illinois Rte. 2 for a vehicle in the river. After a short investigation, it was determined that 25-year-old Dylan Hensley of Leaf River was traveling north on Illinois Rte. 2 when he failed to navigate a curve, left the roadway, and entered the river.
starvedrock.media
Police Pursue Reported Stolen Vehicle Between Ottawa And Streator
A driver who allegedly led police on a chase from Ottawa south towards Streator is being treated for serious injuries. Just past 10:30 Tuesday morning, deputies in La Salle County were called about a single vehicle accident on Route 18 near Streator. The vehicle involved had been reported stolen out of Iowa City on Monday and was involved in a pursuit with Ottawa, Grand Ridge and Streator Police Departments.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Rochelle, IL
Rochelle is a small city in Illinois' Ogle County, a few miles West of Chicago. Surrounded by farmlands, Rochelle is known for its rich granaries and as “Hub City” because it’s strategically situated along several main thoroughfares. It’s between the Burlington Northern Santa Fe and the Union...
Rochelle News-Leader
RCH’s Olson on ICAHN award: ‘I'm very humbled.’
ROCHELLE — Rochelle Community Hospital Chief Executive Officer Gregg Olson has worked with the Illinois Critical Access Hospital Network since it started in 2003. But he did not expect to win ICAHN’s highest award for exemplary and visionary leadership in rural healthcare in recent weeks. The 2022 Presidential Award was presented to Olson on Nov. 10 during ICAHN’s annual conference in Champaign.
MyStateline.com
Hearings begin for Illinois assault weapons ban
Illinois lawmakers are considering legislation that would ban the sale and ownership of assault-style weapons. Illinois lawmakers are considering legislation that would ban the sale and ownership of assault-style weapons. Belvidere Assembly closure could leave lasting economic …. It’s been four days since the more than 1,300 Stellantis employees at...
ourquadcities.com
Pedestrian in Sterling struck and killed by train
A man was struck and killed by a train early Wednesday morning in rural Sterling. On Dec. 14th, 2022, at approximately 2:36 a.m., the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a call from Union Pacific Railway of an incident involving a pedestrian and a train in an area of US 30 and Harvey Road in rural Sterling, according to a Wednesday release from the Sheriff’s Office.
What does Stellantis announcement mean for Belvidere?
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — What will be the impact be on Belvidere after Stellantis announced last Friday that they will be idling the city’s plant? Mayor Clinton Morris said that he is not sure how it will play out, but that there is a feeling of disappointment for all parties involved. “This plant is going […]
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Fully Engulfed Residential Fire in Winnebago County, Several FD Assisting
A MABAS (Mutual Aid) has been dispatched. This is currently a 2nd alarm fire. Several fire departments are assisting. We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and...
Belvidere Assembly closure could leave lasting economic scars
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s been four days since the more than 1,300 Stellantis employees at the Belvidere Assembly Plant where they assemble the Jeep Cherokee were notified that on Feb. 28, the facility will be idled. We’ve since heard from the mayors of Belvidere and Rockford, who both say they are disheartened by the news […]
thedetroitbureau.com
Week Ahead: Plant closures, UAW votes and a Hybrid
Although the year is winding down, the number of big stories we’re following this week is ramping up. First, we’ll continue to follow the news that Stellantis is indefinitely shutting down its plant in Belvidere, Illinois. The company revealed last Friday it filed a WARN notice, which is required anytime a company plans to shut down a plant or engages in a mass layoff, for the plant, which will close Feb. 28, officials said in the filing.
wglc.net
Weapons, ammunition and body armor seized in southern LaSalle County
RUTLAND – A man who was arrested in Woodford County on drug charges last Saturday is now facing more legal issues after a search warrant was executed at a residence in southern LaSalle County. The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office say that on Sunday they seized a number of allegedly illegal firearms from a residence in Rutland. The suspect, 42-year-old David Allen Mays, is facing charges in Woodford County for possession of methamphetamine, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a defaced firearm. Investigators say they allegedly located a seized a shotgun, two rifiles, ammunition and body armor from Mays residence in Rutland. He is currently being held in the Woodford County Jail on a 1 million dollars bond. Mays previously served a 19 year sentence in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to charges of Aggravated Battery with a Firearm and Attempted Murder in 2002.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Head-On Collision In Winnebago County
At approximately 6:40 this evening emergency personnel were called to the area of N Main Street and Gleasman Road for reports of a auto accident. Initial reports are this was a two vehicle head on collision that resulted in one of the vehicles going into a ditch. Amazingly no injuries...
wglc.net
Stellantis to close Illinois assembly plant, lay off workers
BELVIDERE, Ill. (AP) — Hundreds of workers in northern Illinois are expected to be laid off when automaker Stellantis closes an assembly plant early next year. The company said Friday that its Belvidere Assembly Plant will be idled effective Feb. 28. Stellantis blamed rising costs related to the electric vehicle market, and other factors. About 1,350 people are employed at the plant, which has produced the Jeep Cherokee since 2017. Layoffs are expected to exceed six months. A spokesperson for Gov. J.B. Pritzker says the administration will assist displaced workers and ensure appropriate retraining is available.
Chickens: Coming soon to a Rockford home near you
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford residents are one step closer to being able to own a certain farm animal: hens. There are multiple reasons why people would want to own some chickens, with the main one being sustainability. “To allow hens in single-family homes in the City of Rockford. Do I have a motion to […]
Beloit Police searching for woman for welfare check
UPDATE: Gilbertson has been found safe, according to the police department. BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The Beloit Police Department is searching for a woman in hopes of performing a welfare check. Lenae Gilbertson was last seen on the northwest side of town in the general area of Woodman’s, according to the department. She was wearing […]
Illinois White Christmas? Your Chances For Snow on December 25
We're less than two weeks away from the big day when the jolly man in the big red suit jumps aboard his sleigh, but will Mr. Claus be flying through snowflakes when he makes his rounds through the Midwest?. If you're dreaming of a white Christmas, just like the ones...
Popular Illinois Restaurant Opens for the First Time Since 2020
In the past few years, we've seen a lot of restaurants re-open after the pandemic, except one, and it's finally opening its doors this weekend. This weekend is our annual Chicago Bears tailgate trip for my family, so I've been booked in Chicago for months, but I tell you, I wish I had time to stay here in Rockford, too.
mycarrollcountynews.com
Original Ferris Motors car recalls racing's glory days
Racing fans in the 1960s might recall the glory days of Ferris Motors racing in this area. Jack Ferris and his brother-in-law, Bob Mace, of Savanna, spent many hours racing in Cordova as well as Wisconsin, Florida, Canada, Pennsylvania and Missouri, to name a few locations. Because of their successful wins, Chrysler Motors soon sponsored them as they continued to win many coveted races and titles.
