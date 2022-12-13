Read full article on original website
IGN
Forspoken - Official PS5 Next Gen Immersion Trailer
Watch the latest Forspoken trailer to see the PlayStation 5 features of the upcoming game, like the PS5 DualSense adaptive triggers and more. The trailer also gives us a look at the PS5 pre-order bonuses. Forspoken will be available on January 24, 2023.
IGN
The Witcher 3 Next-Gen Includes a Wild Easter Egg Relating to Cyberpunk 2077's Biggest Mystery
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's next-gen update includes a bizarre Easter Egg relating to Cyberpunk 2077's biggest mystery. YouTuber xLetalis, who has discovered just about every other Easter Egg and secret hidden within The Witcher 3, posted a new video that outlines how to uncover the mystery and how it relates to a Cyberpunk 2077 secret that still has players scrambled more than two years after the game launched.
IGN
The Somniel - Base Features and Facilities Guide
The Somniel is the new hub base area you will be able to explore between missions in Fire Emblem. This page includes an overview of all the different features and facilities you can unlock in the Somniel over the course of the game, and ways you can increase your bond or earn rewards.
IGN
Steam Deck Makers Talk About Second-Gen Console, Improvements in Updates, New Controller, and Lot More
The Steam Deck handheld console by Valve will see numerous improvements via updates, as well as a second-gen version. In an interview with The Verge, Steam Deck designers Lawrence Yang and Pierre-Loup Griffin talked about the console and what fans can expect from the company in the future. The designers...
IGN
Green Hell: Spirits of Amazonia Part 3 - Official Consoles Release Trailer
Green Hell: Spirits of Amazonia Part 3 is available now for free on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Watch the console launch trailer for Green Hell: Spirits of Amazonia Part 3, which brings a new tribe, added weapons, activities, and more.
IGN
God of Rock - Official Gameplay Overview Trailer
God of Rock will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series XS, Nintendo Switch, and PC on April 18, 2023. Watch the latest God of Rock trailer to get a deep dive into the combat of this game that combines rhythm-based gameplay with fighting game mechanics, including how to play, a glimpse at characters, special moves, and more.
IGN
Dead Space: How a Single Scene Was Created - IGN First
As with every individual moment in every video game, the final result is the product of people working together. This IGN First video reveals how multiple people across several different departments combined their skills to create one of the game's most horrifying sequences.
IGN
Digimon World Next Order - Gameplay Trailer
Meet Takuto and Shiki, learn about the world of Floatia, characters you'll encounter, training Digimon, and more in this latest trailer for Digimon World Next Order. In Digimon World Next Order, return to the Digital World to raise powerful Digimon, uncover the secrets of Machinedramon, and build a Digi-metropolis on Floatia.
IGN
Where to Get Xbox Series X Before Christmas
We are in the final push for the holidays, and if you know someone hoping to get an Xbox this year, the good news is, you still have a chance. The less-good news is, your time is running out. Get an Xbox Before Christmas. Now, shipping and availability is largely...
IGN
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 - Official Warzone Cup Limited-Time Mode Trailer
Watch the latest trailer for Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 for a peek at the Warzone Cup limited-time mode. Join Neymar Jr., Messi, and Paul Pogba for an epic match of Warzone Cup, available until December 23, 2022.
IGN
HBO Max's Cut Content to Shift to Other Streaming Services as Warner Bros. Discovery Prepares Relaunch
Several shows, including Westworld and Raised by Wolves, are being pulled from HBO Max and moved to other streaming services. This shift comes in the wake of HBO Max owner Warner Bros. Discovery’s decision to relaunch the premium streaming service. As reported by Entertainment Weekly, Warner Bros. Discovery announced...
IGN
Fire Emblem Engage Wiki Guide
Lapis is one of the playable and recruitable Unit Characters of Fire Emblem Engage. One of the loyal retainers of Prince Alcryst of Brodia, Lapis is a competent fighter that belies her small stature, and is capable of going head to head on the front lines of combat.
IGN
Emblem Rings - List of Emblem Characters
Emblem Rings are a special equippable item in Fire Emblem Engage that allows you to summon the spirits of heroes from previous Fire Emblem games. This page includes information on the full list of Emblem Rings and the characters that can be summoned - including when they unlock, and which skills, weapons, and abilities you can gain from using them.
IGN
Skylightz Gaming Reportedly Stops BGMI Plans; Hyderabad Hunters Unveil New State Mobile Roster
Popular Indian Esports organization Skylightz Gaming might soon be closing shop on its BGMI roster, according to star Saumya “Saumraj” Raj. As spotted by AFKGaming, Saumraj recently shared an Instagram story where he said, "Skylightz has stopped their BGMI operations in India." The roster leader further said, "So, we are not a part of it. New journey awaits." He also tagged his teammates in Pukar "Pukar" Singla and Tushar "GamlaBoy" Das as well.
IGN
World of Warcraft Veteran Chris Metzen Rejoins Development Team
Blizzard has announced that Chris Metzen, a veteran Warcraft, StarCraft, and Diablo designer, has returned to the company as a creative advisor after several years away. In a post on the World of Warcraft website, Warcraft general manager John Hight said “It is with great joy that I announce Chris Metzen has joined the Warcraft Leadership Team as Creative Advisor. Chris’s focus initially will be on World of Warcraft, then his work will expand to other projects across this growing franchise.
IGN
Pokemon Go Scatterbug: How to Catch and Evolve
Scatterbug and its evolutions, Spewpa and Vivillon, have made their debut in Pokemon Go! These little Bug-type Pokemon won't be encountered in the wild, however. Starting December 15, 2022 you can catch and evolve Scatterbug by pinning Postcards from all over the world!. Open Gifts from your Pokemon Go friends...
IGN
The Bad Batch Season 2 & The Future for Omega and The Clones
The Bad Batch is back for season 2 and Experimental Clone Force 99 is gonna watch as the Empire moves to replace what’s left of the clone troopers and replace them with conscripted stormtroopers. Dee Bradley Baker, the voice of the clones and Michelle Ang, the voice of Omega, join producers Jennifer Corbett and Brad Rau to talk about what kinds of missions await The Bad Batch in Season 2, why the Empire needs to wipe them off the map and is Omega Boba Fett’s sister?
IGN
The Pokémon Anime's Next Series Ditches Ash and Pikachu for Two New Protagonists
The Pokémon Company has just announced its next Pokémon anime series, and for the first time in 25 years, the main anime storyline won't feature Ash and Pikachu. The new series, which premieres in 2023 following Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series, will instead star dual protagonists named Liko and Roy (in the Japanese version). We'll also see featured the three Paldea starter Pokémon: Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly.
IGN
IGN UK Podcast 675: Alternative Movie & TV Awards 2022
Cardy, Matt, and Mat are here with the film and TV awards they've made up just so they can talk about some of the things they really enjoyed watching. Some of them are obscure, some of them are Top Gun: Maverick. Got a game for us to play or some...
IGN
Corsair Xeneon Flex 45WQHD240 Review
Have you ever wanted to take out your frustrations on your monitor? I mean really just stand up and throttle that thing like you’re wrestling a wild bear? Corsair has the monitor for you and, as wild as it might sound, it could well be the future of PC gaming monitors.
