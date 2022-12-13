ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

French left-wing hopeful grounded after domestic violence ruling

By ClÃ©ment ZAMPA, BÃ©atrice JOANNIS, JOEL SAGET
AFP
AFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d5JnU_0jhAbiqw00
/AFP/File

A prominent young leader of France's hard-left party was handed a suspended four-month prison sentence Tuesday for slapping his wife, prompting a humiliating parliamentary exclusion from colleagues as they attempt to mount a viable opposition to centrist President Emmanuel Macron.

Adrien Quatennens was removed from his France Unbowed group at the lower-house National Assembly for four months after the ruling, though the party did not call for his resignation.

"True to our commitment to combat violence against women, we owed it to ourselves to collectively take this political decision," France Unbowed lawmakers said in a statement, adding that Quatennens would have to complete a domestic violence awareness course.

It was the latest of several incidents of domestic violence, sexual harassment or assault that have roiled French political parties in the wake of the #MeToo movement, in particular among left-wing groups that emphasise the need for tougher responses to violence against women.

Quatennens avoided a scrum of journalists via a side door to attend the hearing in the northern city of Lille, where his wife was also present -- the couple are in the midst of conflictual divorce proceedings.

After pleading guilty, he was given the suspended prison term for "violence against a spouse" between October and December 2021 as well as for sending "repeated hostile messages," and also fined 2,000 euros ($2,100) in damages.

Details of the claims were unavailable because the hearing was held behind closed doors.

In an interview with the Voix du Nord newspaper after the ruling, Quatennens insisted he would not resign.

"I have endured in silence this unprecedented media lynching," he said in his first public statements since the revelations by the Canard Enchaine investigative weekly in September.

"Resigning after a conviction for something I admitted would create a dangerous precedent and open the door to all sorts of political exploitation of private life," he said.

- Return in doubt -

Quatennens has received the backing of several France Unbowed colleagues, but it remains unclear if the party will ultimately accept his return to parliament.

In a statement to AFP in late November, his wife evoked "several years" of "physical and psychological violence" at his hands.

Women's activists were outraged when party founder and heavyweight Jean-Luc Melenchon, who narrowly missed out on the second round of this year's presidential election against Emmanuel Macron, initially backed his protege in a tweet seen as playing down the violence. He has since kept quiet on the case.

"The subject we're now discussing is what are the conditions and terms of his possible return," Manuel Bombard, who took up Quatennens' coordinator role and is set to become party leader, told France Inter radio.

"You can't compare it to guys who hit their wives or who spike a woman's drink," said Patrick Proisy, the France Unbowed mayor of Faches-Thumesnil, a Lille suburb, one of around a dozen supporters outside the courthouse.

Last September, the party chief of France's Greens party, a key France Unbowed ally in the so-called Nupes parliamentary alliance, resigned after being accused by fellow Greens MP Sandrine Rousseau of psychologically abusing a former partner.

He has denied the allegations and said he would remain an MP, noting that the former partner made the charges to an internal party committee but has not filed a police complaint, and no judicial inquiry has been opened.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Iran Walks Back Its Decision to Disband Morality Police at Root of Mass Protests

The status of Iran’s totalistic “morality police” is in flux, after state media walked back an earlier announcement on Saturday that the force had been disbanded. The law enforcement agency, known formally as Gasht-e Ershad, is responsible for enforcing the country’s strict Islamic dress code and is the target of 70 days of unrest as widespread protests led by women overtake some cities in the Middle Eastern nation. “The morality police had nothing to do with the judiciary and have been shut down from where they were set up,” said Mohammad Jafar Montazeri, the country’s attorney general, at a news conference Saturday. He also told the Iranian parliament the country would examine a law that required women to always wear hijabs. But on Sunday, lawmakers suggested a less confrontational approach after a closed meeting with President Ebrahim Raisi. “Both the administration and parliament insisted that paying attention to the people’s demand that is mainly economic is the best way for achieving stability and confronting the riots,” said Nezamoddin Mousavi, according to Iranian news agency ISNA.Read it at BBC
AFP

Macron tackles French immigration 'anxieties' with new law

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to make a second attempt at increasing expulsions of illegal immigrants under fierce pressure from his far-right opponents. In her third bid for the presidency this year, she proposed changing the constitution via a referendum to set strict immigration targets and ensure French people get priority over foreigners for all state services. 
AFP

France accused as parcel bomb wounds Russian in Central Africa

The head of the Russian cultural centre in the Central African Republic was badly wounded Friday after opening a parcel bomb, Moscow's embassy said, amid accusations France was behind the blast. "The head of the Russia House (cultural centre) received an anonymous parcel on Friday, opened it and an explosion happened," the embassy said, quoted by the official TASS news agency.
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

Iranian protesters in Germany stage hunger strike

A group of Iranians reached the final day of a hunger strike on Friday while camped out in tents outside the Islamic republic's consulate in Frankfurt in support of the protest movement back home. Outside the Islamic republic's Frankfurt consulate, a group of Iranian demonstrators had camped out in tents in the freezing winter weather to show support for the protest movement.
AFP

Wagner chief blames France after parcel attack on Russian in C.Africa

The head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, on Friday urged Moscow to declare France a "sponsor of terrorism" after a parcel bomb wounded a Russian official in the Central African Republic. Prigozhin, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, released a statement after a parcel attack injured the head of a Russian cultural centre, Dmitry Sytyi, in the Central African Republic on Friday.
WASHINGTON STATE
New York Post

1,200 Iranian students poisoned ahead of mass protests

A group of 1,200 university students in Iran were struck down by food poisoning the night before a wave of anti-regime protests were set to be held throughout the country. Students at Kharazmi and Ark universities experienced vomiting, severe body aches and hallucinations, the national student union claimed Thursday. At least four other universities reported similar outbreaks. Uninfected students are reportedly boycotting the cafeterias in response. While officials are citing water-borne bacteria as the cause of the troubling symptoms, the student union posited that the population was intentionally poisoned. “Our past experiences of similar incidents at the Isfahan university negates the authorities’ reason for...
TheDailyBeast

Antsy Putin Drags His Feet Over Yet Another Major Appearance

Russian President Vladimir Putin will likely not be making his annual address to the Federal Assembly of Russia this year as his war plans in Ukraine continue to crumble. “The message should be held once a year, and the countdown starts from the previous message. Therefore, the message can take place as early as next year… I believe that this year it will no longer be,” a source in parliament said, according to TASS.
AFP

Maduro says Venezuela-Colombia border to completely reopen Jan. 1

Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro said Monday his country would fully reopen its land border with Colombia on January 1, completing a negotiating process that began in September with the two South American neighbors reestablishing diplomatic ties. The border was partially closed seven years ago and completely blocked three years ago, when Maduro broke off diplomatic ties after the previous Colombian government questioned his re-election, the legitimacy of which many countries, including the United States, have also doubted.
AFP

Putin 'planning for a long war' in Ukraine: NATO chief

Russia is readying for a protracted war in Ukraine and Kyiv's NATO backers must keep sending weapons until President Vladimir Putin realises he "cannot win on the battlefield", alliance chief Jens Stoltenberg told AFP on Friday. "We have to understand that President Putin is ready to be in this war for a long time and to launch new offensives."
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

AFP

99K+
Followers
37K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy