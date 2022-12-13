Read full article on original website
AMA
Physician-led team-based care: Council on Medical Service reports
These Council reports address payment and insurance coverage for, and delivery, supervision, and coordination of, care provided by physician-led teams of clinicians. Key Council reports on this topic highlight team-based care in the context of wellness, preventive care, behavioral health care, and pain management. Council on Medical Service Reports. Review...
Harvard Health
New toolkit to help clinics care for patients during climate shocks
The Climate Resilience for Frontline Clinics toolkit offers a host of resources for community health centers and free clinics across the U.S., including clinical guidance, how to develop action plans and alert systems, tip sheets for patients, checklists for clinic staff, and materials to protect patients with certain health conditions from extreme heat.
MedicalXpress
Studies show strong link between tooth loss and inflammatory bowel disease
Inflammatory bowel disease often coexists with periodontal disease. This is shown in new publications from a European research project that explored the connection between the two diseases. How is oral health actually affected by an inflammatory bowel disease? And how does the mouth affect our gut? The fact that periodontitis...
MedicalXpress
Long-term immune response to SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccination found to be unaffected by pregnancy
Within a study by investigators at Weill Cornell Medicine and NewYork-Presbyterian, the long-term immune response to SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccination was similar in pregnant individuals and non-pregnant individuals of reproductive age. The similarity in protection is noteworthy, given that pregnancy alters the immune system, and potentially the response to vaccination. The...
MedicalXpress
Higher prices don't imply better care for patients undergoing joint replacement
The prices that insurers negotiate for total joint replacement (TJR) procedures vary widely according to type of insurer and aren't associated with conventional measures of health care quality, according to a study in Clinical Orthopaedics and Related Research (CORR). TJR is the most common in-hospital surgery performed for U.S. patients...
DEA holds summit with Colorado families impacted by fentanyl crisis
Families from across Colorado who have been impacted by the fentanyl crisis came together a part of the Drug Enforcement Administration's family summit this week. Members of more than a dozen of them were sitting side by side Thursday sharing their stories of loss. "We need more people to speak up about this," Andrea Thomas said. For Thomas, the loss was her daughter Ashley. Ashley Romero took half of what she thought was Percocet. It was fentanyl. She died in 2018, long before the drug took center stage in Colorado."In 2018 I had never even heard of fentanyl. I don't...
MedicalXpress
Organotypic cultures as aging-associated disease models
Aging remains a primary risk factor for a host of diseases, including leading causes of death. Aging and associated diseases are inherently multifactorial, with numerous contributing factors and phenotypes at the molecular, cellular, tissue, and organismal scales. Despite the complexity of aging phenomena, models currently used in aging research possess limitations.
MedicalXpress
Intermittent fasting may reverse type 2 diabetes
After an intermittent fasting diet intervention, patients achieved complete diabetes remission, defined as an HbA1c (average blood sugar) level of less than 6.5% at least one year after stopping diabetes medication, according to a new study published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. Intermittent fasting diets have become...
MedicalXpress
AI application in pathology reveals novel insights in endometrial cancer diagnostics
Research at the Leiden University Medical Center (LUMC) Department of Pathology shows the power of artificial intelligence (AI) applied to endometrial carcinoma microscopy images. The group of Dr. Tjalling Bosse offers novel insights that could improve diagnosis and treatment of uterine cancer. Their findings have been published in The Lancet Digital Health.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Most older adults prefer separation of healthcare decision-making, religious beliefs
Most older adults want to keep their healthcare and spiritual or religious lives separate, but they also see a role for healthcare providers in finding meaning or hope in the face of illness, according to a new University of Michigan poll. According to data from the National Poll on Healthy...
MedicalXpress
New look at an ancient disease: Study finds novel treatment targets for gout
Many Americans think of gout as a disease from a bygone era, akin to rickets or scurvy. The condition commonly afflicted the rich and royal, including American historical figures such as Benjamin Franklin and Thomas Jefferson. Gout is indeed one of the earliest known diseases, first identified by the ancient...
MedicalXpress
What's driving the ongoing Adderall shortage, and what parents can do
Shortages of the ADHD drug Adderall are expected to continue for months, forcing families to scramble for ways to deal with their children's attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). The shortage has caused headaches and hassles for parents like San Diego mom Jackie Meader, who has been "flustered, rushed and out...
MedicalXpress
Exercise is medicine for cancer and every dose counts, even in late stages of the disease: Study
It is well-known that exercise has many benefits, but new Edith Cowan University (ECU) research has revealed just how critically important it can be—even for people with advanced cancer. Previous work from ECU's Exercise Medicine Research Institute has shown men with advanced prostate cancer can change the chemical environment...
MedicalXpress
Olfactory viral inflammation associated with accelerated onset of Alzheimer's disease
Viruses can inflame and disrupt connections between the olfactory system, which governs the sense of smell, and the part of the brain associated with memory and learning, possibly accelerating the onset of Alzheimer's disease, according to a new study from researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. The...
MedicalXpress
Digital health care, location optimization and road improvements recommended to improve health care in Ho Chi Minh City
The quality and accessibility of health care plays a crucial role in preventing and mitigating health problems. A study conducted in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam's largest city of 9 million residents, showed that people living in the city's established and new urban areas have access to better-quality and better-accessible health care than people living in the suburban areas. According to the researchers, digital health care, road improvements and better urban planning could be used to promote more equal health care in a cost-effective manner.
MedicalXpress
Housing the homeless is the first step toward improving their mental and physical health, say researchers
Providing unconditional access to housing is the first step towards improving the mental and physical health and well-being of those experiencing homelessness, researchers say. The results of the University of Otago-led study of health, income and justice outcomes for 387 people in the first two years after they were housed...
Home delivery of medications can help improve access, especially when time is tight
Covid-19 hospitalizations are on the rise in the United States, with more than 34,000 new admissions last week, but millions of vaccines and doses of antiviral treatments that could help prevent severe outcomes from the virus remain unused.
MedicalXpress
Report: Misinformation, vaccine concerns contribute to low COVID-19 vaccination rate among children
A new report from Indiana University sociologist Jessica Calarco and Ph.D. candidate Elizabeth Anderson sheds light on why the rate of COVID-19 vaccination among U.S. children is far lower than the rate of vaccination among adults. "Parents' Perspectives on Children and COVID-19," published in IUScholarWorks, analyzes data from the 2022...
MedicalXpress
People with cluster headaches may have a significantly increased risk of other illnesses
People with cluster headaches may be more than three times more likely to have other medical conditions such as heart disease, mental disorders and other neurologic diseases, according to a study published in the December 14, 2022, online issue of Neurology. Cluster headaches are short but extremely painful headaches that...
