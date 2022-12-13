ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Physician-led team-based care: Council on Medical Service reports

These Council reports address payment and insurance coverage for, and delivery, supervision, and coordination of, care provided by physician-led teams of clinicians. Key Council reports on this topic highlight team-based care in the context of wellness, preventive care, behavioral health care, and pain management. Council on Medical Service Reports. Review...
Harvard Health

New toolkit to help clinics care for patients during climate shocks

The Climate Resilience for Frontline Clinics toolkit offers a host of resources for community health centers and free clinics across the U.S., including clinical guidance, how to develop action plans and alert systems, tip sheets for patients, checklists for clinic staff, and materials to protect patients with certain health conditions from extreme heat.
MedicalXpress

Studies show strong link between tooth loss and inflammatory bowel disease

Inflammatory bowel disease often coexists with periodontal disease. This is shown in new publications from a European research project that explored the connection between the two diseases. How is oral health actually affected by an inflammatory bowel disease? And how does the mouth affect our gut? The fact that periodontitis...
MedicalXpress

Long-term immune response to SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccination found to be unaffected by pregnancy

Within a study by investigators at Weill Cornell Medicine and NewYork-Presbyterian, the long-term immune response to SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccination was similar in pregnant individuals and non-pregnant individuals of reproductive age. The similarity in protection is noteworthy, given that pregnancy alters the immune system, and potentially the response to vaccination. The...
MedicalXpress

Higher prices don't imply better care for patients undergoing joint replacement

The prices that insurers negotiate for total joint replacement (TJR) procedures vary widely according to type of insurer and aren't associated with conventional measures of health care quality, according to a study in Clinical Orthopaedics and Related Research (CORR). TJR is the most common in-hospital surgery performed for U.S. patients...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Denver

DEA holds summit with Colorado families impacted by fentanyl crisis

Families from across Colorado who have been impacted by the fentanyl crisis came together a part of the Drug Enforcement Administration's family summit this week. Members of more than a dozen of them were sitting side by side Thursday sharing their stories of loss. "We need more people to speak up about this," Andrea Thomas said. For Thomas, the loss was her daughter Ashley. Ashley Romero took half of what she thought was Percocet. It was fentanyl. She died in 2018, long before the drug took center stage in Colorado."In 2018 I had never even heard of fentanyl. I don't...
COLORADO STATE
MedicalXpress

Organotypic cultures as aging-associated disease models

Aging remains a primary risk factor for a host of diseases, including leading causes of death. Aging and associated diseases are inherently multifactorial, with numerous contributing factors and phenotypes at the molecular, cellular, tissue, and organismal scales. Despite the complexity of aging phenomena, models currently used in aging research possess limitations.
MedicalXpress

Intermittent fasting may reverse type 2 diabetes

After an intermittent fasting diet intervention, patients achieved complete diabetes remission, defined as an HbA1c (average blood sugar) level of less than 6.5% at least one year after stopping diabetes medication, according to a new study published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. Intermittent fasting diets have become...
MedicalXpress

AI application in pathology reveals novel insights in endometrial cancer diagnostics

Research at the Leiden University Medical Center (LUMC) Department of Pathology shows the power of artificial intelligence (AI) applied to endometrial carcinoma microscopy images. The group of Dr. Tjalling Bosse offers novel insights that could improve diagnosis and treatment of uterine cancer. Their findings have been published in The Lancet Digital Health.
MedicalXpress

New look at an ancient disease: Study finds novel treatment targets for gout

Many Americans think of gout as a disease from a bygone era, akin to rickets or scurvy. The condition commonly afflicted the rich and royal, including American historical figures such as Benjamin Franklin and Thomas Jefferson. Gout is indeed one of the earliest known diseases, first identified by the ancient...
MedicalXpress

What's driving the ongoing Adderall shortage, and what parents can do

Shortages of the ADHD drug Adderall are expected to continue for months, forcing families to scramble for ways to deal with their children's attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). The shortage has caused headaches and hassles for parents like San Diego mom Jackie Meader, who has been "flustered, rushed and out...
SAN DIEGO, CA
MedicalXpress

Olfactory viral inflammation associated with accelerated onset of Alzheimer's disease

Viruses can inflame and disrupt connections between the olfactory system, which governs the sense of smell, and the part of the brain associated with memory and learning, possibly accelerating the onset of Alzheimer's disease, according to a new study from researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. The...
MedicalXpress

Digital health care, location optimization and road improvements recommended to improve health care in Ho Chi Minh City

The quality and accessibility of health care plays a crucial role in preventing and mitigating health problems. A study conducted in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam's largest city of 9 million residents, showed that people living in the city's established and new urban areas have access to better-quality and better-accessible health care than people living in the suburban areas. According to the researchers, digital health care, road improvements and better urban planning could be used to promote more equal health care in a cost-effective manner.
MedicalXpress

People with cluster headaches may have a significantly increased risk of other illnesses

People with cluster headaches may be more than three times more likely to have other medical conditions such as heart disease, mental disorders and other neurologic diseases, according to a study published in the December 14, 2022, online issue of Neurology. Cluster headaches are short but extremely painful headaches that...

