Eddie Murphy & Jonah Hill Star In The Hilarious Teaser Trailer For The Upcoming Kenya Barris Comedy ‘You People’
Kenya Barris will make his feature directorial debut when 'You People' starring Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, Lauren London and Nia Long hits Netflix on January 27! Check out the teaser trailer inside!
Hilary Duff Shares a Behind-the-Scenes Look at Season 2 of How I Met Your Father
Watch: Hilary Duff on Her New Role as "Chief Mom Officer" Hilary Duff is teasing a legen—wait for it—dary How I Met Your Father return. On Dec. 7, the actress shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the upcoming second season of Hulu's How I Met Your Mother spinoff on Instagram.
Sarah Hyland Celebrates Pal and Bridesmaid Vanessa Hudgens' 34th Birthday: 'I Love You So Much'
"Over a decade of celebrating each other and I’m still obsessed with our wild adventures through life," the Modern Family alum wrote of her friendship with Hudgens in honor of the milestone Sarah Hyland is honoring her close friend and bridesmaid Vanessa Hudgens on her 34th birthday! On Wednesday, the Modern Family alum celebrated the special occasion by posting a series of photos of herself with the High School Musical star, snapped during her nuptials to Wells Adams, where Hudgens served as a bridesmaid. "We're tiny and mischievous 😈,"...
Jonah Hill Wants to Date Eddie Murphy’s Daughter in First ‘You People’ Teaser for Netflix Comedy (Video)
Netflix has offered up a first look at the upcoming comedy film “You People” — and if you can’t handle cringe, this teaser trailer may be a tough watch for you. Jonah Hill stars in and co-wrote the screenplay for the 2023 comedy with Kenya Barris (“black-ish”), which is loosely based on the 1967 romantic comedy “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” and follows a young couple as they clash cultures and generational differences when they meet each other’s families.
wonderwall.com
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
‘It Takes Two’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Steve Guttenberg and More
That can't-eat, can't-sleep, reach-for-the-stars, over- the-fence, World Series kind of stuff! It Takes Two, the beloved Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen movie, hit theaters in 1995, and fans are still nostalgic for the film decades later. The movie has become even more beloved in the wake of Kirstie Alley's death in December 2022. Alley — who […]
papermag.com
Chloe George Bares All in Track-by-Track Breakdown of 'Penny'
Chloe George, the Bay Area-born and LA-based artist known for her vulnerable and relatable lyrics, is back with more music — leaving us wondering again if she crawled into our brains for songwriting inspiration. "In the past year, I realized how scared I was of true connection with other...
John Malkovich’s Affair With ‘Dangerous Liasons’ Co-Star Michelle Pfeiffer Led to His Divorce
John Malkovich is normally fairly private, but he has spoken about his relationship with 'Dangerous Liasons' co-star Michelle Pfeiffer.
Margot Robbie says her performance in 'I, Tonya' made her realize she was a 'good actor' and inspired her to reach out to 'idol' Quentin Tarantino
The actor attended a BAFTA event on Tuesday, during which she reflected on her career and the role which gave her confidence in her acting ability.
Kirstie Alley Remembered: Costars John Travolta, Kelsey Grammer and More Pay Tribute to Late Cheers Star
The tributes are pouring in from all across Hollywood after the news that Kirstie Alley has passed away at the age of 71. John Travolta, who costarred with Alley in three Look Who’s Talking movies, wrote on Instagram: “Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had. I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again.” He added a throwback picture of Alley, along with one of the two of them together. Kelsey Grammer, who played Frasier Crane alongside Alley’s Rebecca Howe on the NBC hit Cheers, told our sister site Variety: “I always believed grief for...
Jamie Lee Curtis' Latest Freaky Friday Sequel Update Will Have Fans Freaking Out
Watch: Jamie Lee Curtis Says Freaky Friday Cast Is "DOWN" for Sequel. Get ready to freak out over this Freaky Friday sequel update. Jamie Lee Curtis revealed she's more than ready to re-team with co-star Lindsay Lohan for a continuation of their iconic 2003 comedy on the Dec. 8 episode of E! News (airing tonight at 11:30 p.m.).
ComicBook
The White Lotus Star Addresses a Major Season 2 Theory About Cameron and Daphne
The White Lotus fans are still reeling from the big twists, turns, and ultimate resolutions (or not) from the Season 2 finale. As the shock and awe slowly die down, the deeper dissection of the season is beginning to unfold in interviews and episode breakdowns with the cast and crew, who are now out in the press addressing some of the biggest questions White Lotus Season 2 left us with.
Pamela Anderson Recreates Her Iconic '90s Feathered Hat During Rare Red Carpet Appearance
Watch: Lily James Felt "Braver" After Playing Pamela Anderson. Pamela Anderson is her own fashion muse. The Baywatch actress seemingly paid homage to herself at the Jacquemus spring 2023 runway show in Le Bourget, France. While making a rare red carpet appearance at the Dec. 12 event, Pamela turned heads in an extravagant white halter-neck dress that featured a feather-trimmed waistline and a thigh-high slit.
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss had numerous 2023 projects lined up: ‘He was so excited’
Stephen “tWitch” Boss was preparing for a busy 2023 before his tragic death this week, with “multiple shows, brand deals, and projects in pre-production for the upcoming year.” The “Ellen DeGeneres Show” DJ, 40, was found dead inside a Los Angeles motel room on Tuesday, with an autopsy confirming that he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. On Friday, a source told People that the beloved entertainer’s career was booming and that he was looking forward to the work he had secured. “He was so excited about all of the projects he had coming up and was very involved...
Hypebae
A Look Inside the Kardashian-Jenner Holiday Christmas Party
The Kardashian-Jenner clan are back again with another lavish Christmas party, but this time it was for the businesses behind the family and all of their teams. The celebration took place at Casa Vega, a KarJenner family favorite, and saw Kylie Jenner behind (and in front of) the lens to give fans a sneak peek at what the night entailed. In attendance were the teams behind Kim Kardashian’s award-winning shapewear brand, SKIMS, alongside Khloé Kardashian‘s Good American brand, Kendall Jenner‘s 818 Tequila and Kylie Jenner’s KylieSkin makeup line.
Jonah Hill Attempts To Marry Eddie Murphy & Nia Long’s Daughter In The ‘You People’ Trailer
Netflix recently rolled out its biggest theatrical release of the year, Knives Out: Glass Onion, in theaters before bringing it back to the streaming service. Looking ahead to the new year, the streaming giant is not looking to slow down. This morning, Netflix released the first trailer for its star-studded picture, You People.
‘1923’s James Badge Dale & Marley Shelton Talk Becoming John Dutton Sr. & Emma Dutton and ‘1883’s Influence (Outsider Exclusive)
In 1923, James Badge Dale continues the legacy of 1883‘s John Dutton Sr., while Marley Shelton debuts as his better... The post ‘1923’s James Badge Dale & Marley Shelton Talk Becoming John Dutton Sr. & Emma Dutton and ‘1883’s Influence (Outsider Exclusive) appeared first on Outsider.
digitalspy.com
Joker 2's first look at Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn is a while away
The director behind Joker 2 (aka Joker: Folie à Deux) has denied a first look at Lady Gaga is coming any time soon. There was speculation at the weekend over the possible release of a sneak peek at Gaga's Dr. Harleen Quinzel, after filmmaker Todd Phillips dropped a photo of Joaquin Phoenix on set.
Sarah Michelle Gellar Channels 'Cruel Intentions' With Schoolgirl Outfit
Sarah Michelle Gellar is reminiscing on her Cruel Intentions days with her latest look!. The 45-year-old actress took to Instagram to show off her schoolgirl outfit, and it's definitely giving vibes from the 1999 film that starred Gellar, Reese Witherspoon, and Selma Blair. Gellar's outfit featured a black button-up blazer...
Brendan Fraser Feels ‘Affirmed’ By His Return to Hollywood—Why It’s Been So Long Since He Was in the Spotlight
He was one of the hottest stars in the early to late 90s but disappeared from the spotlight in 2008. Now that he’s making a triumphant return to the screen, you might be wondering what happened to Brendan Fraser. Most millennials will have seen a movie starring Brendan Fraser. He got his big break in 1992 with the movie School Ties opposite Matt Damon and Chris O’Donnell. Then, The Mummy franchise, beginning in 1999, would make him a bona fide action star. But in the mid-aughts, Fraser mysteriously disappeared. Some two decades later, he returned to Hollywood in Darren Aronofsky’s latest...
