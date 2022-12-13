ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheConversationCanada

Drawn to bustling markets, shops or malls this holiday season? Good vibes could explain it

By Farzam Sepanta, PhD Candidate, Building Engineering, Carleton University
TheConversationCanada
TheConversationCanada
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZzH7t_0jhAb4pF00
Customers ride escalators designed by Dutch architect Rem Koolhaas at the Saks Fifth Avenue Flagship in New York in 2019. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

The holiday season is here, and some may plan to go shopping along local Main Streets, popular city districts, malls or to enjoy time with friends and family in restaurants.

If you plan a trip to New York or Toronto for the coming holiday, you might have places like Fifth Avenue or Yorkville on your list as destinations.

But what makes some shops different than others? What makes Fifth Avenue or Yorkville different than other streets?

How we perceive our surrounding environment depends on how we approach and explore places, our perception of time spent doing so and many other components of how a space is designed.

Do we really enjoy shopping?

Aside from finding our preferred brands in certain shops or along these major shopping streets, many of us enjoy spending time strolling those streets or in our local malls.

After all, the concept of retail therapy emerged in the 1980s and centred around getting good feelings and positive vibes from shopping in your preferred location.

Entire malls have been built as awe-inspiring or feel-good destinations, whether or not we agree that shopping itself is really something we enjoy. Is it buying merchandise that gives us a good feeling or is it more the atmosphere of the place we’re visiting?

À lire aussi : How to make holiday gift-giving eco-friendly — and more meaningful

Components of a space

In his book Questions of Perception , New York-based architect Steven Holl discusses how we perceive our surrounding environment by approaching and walking in a space (also known as circulation) and the components of that space.

According to Holl, we capture a frame of the space we are experiencing with every single step. But our experience depends on many different components, including lights, colours, textures, details, greenery and even the people around us.

All these components are merged into one single frame that forms our experience of a space.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CT8Px_0jhAb4pF00
Visitors flood the streets in the Petit Champlain district of old historic Québec City in December 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Colours, light and sound

Scientific evidence shows different colours have different impacts on our moods. For instance, the colour red can increase appetite in a restaurant; that’s likely why so many seats in fast-food restaurants are in warm colours.

Similarly, green can make us feel peaceful and safe; that’s the reason behind using it in your local health-care clinic.

But colours alone won’t do the job — light is a major component in our built environment. Lighting design contributes significantly to how we perceive our environments.

Many restaurants, for example, use lighting to create an atmosphere at each table and might combine it with candles for an elevated experience. Libraries, on the other hand, provide sufficient lighting levels to desks so people can read with ease.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WHJqS_0jhAb4pF00
Restaurant lighting can be critical to the dining experience. (Nick Karvounis/Unsplash)

Ambient sounds of streets and malls

Sound is another major contributor to our perception. The sound of rain can intensify a romantic walk by the river. Similarly, you might recognize some streets by the ambient sound. We all experience this ambient sound in our local malls.

We might also experience a particular space through a specific smell. We all have the common experience of smelling perfume that reminds us of someone.

All these space components are used in shopping districts or malls to give visitors a unique experience. It’s all intended to give visitors a positive vibe that will make them return and spend time and money.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YiRHW_0jhAb4pF00
People wind their way through the Eaton Centre in Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

Details and materials

Details are an essential element in architecture to the extent that some brands are known simply for the unique architecture of their retail stores. A golden placard on a black background or golden linear light amid a dark ambient hue are details that can contribute to surrounding environments.

These details can expand into our malls and shopping districts to include greenery and ornamental water fountains, for example. Materials are another vital component of our built environment.

Sitting on a wooden chair feels different than sitting on a metal chair. In a similar fashion, we perceive our environments based on the materials that are used to create a space.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oyc5C_0jhAb4pF00
People pass a large Christmas tree as they go shopping on Christmas Eve at an Ottawa mall. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Perception of time

The past and future are two concepts in our minds. The present is the reality that we continuously experience as a series of single frames through our senses. For a better understanding, think of a film that we perceive through our seven senses.

À lire aussi : 5 senses? In fact, architects say there are 7 ways we perceive our environments

Technically, duration is the recognition of changes in that series of single frames . Duration is how we experience more than one frame.

For instance, if we walk down a long straight street, the task of walking might become arduous, resulting in thinking about why it’s taking so long to reach the destination.

In contrast, when we browse different retail stores, coffee shops and so on in a local market or mall, there are constantly changing frames. That’s why we find ourselves shopping for hours in a mall without feeling tired — and why walking for 20 minutes down a long straight street feels too long.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03uED0_0jhAb4pF00
People make their way along a holiday-decorated Sparks Street in Ottawa in December 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

When more senses are stimulated in perceiving our surroundings, our experience is elevated, resulting in different perceptions of time.

Now we know why sometimes walking on a uninteresting street for 30 minutes might seem arduous to us, but browsing and shopping for five hours in our local shopping mall or bustling street is fun.

À lire aussi : Christmas Already? ‘Tis The Season to Think About Time

Details, materials, light and all other components of our built environment impact our experiences of the spaces surrounding us. These, in turn, affect our perception of time and duration.

So, next time, whether you are planning to visit your local mall or a new city, you can identify what components most impact your perception in our built environment. This can help you decide whether you want to visit a specific location again next time.

Farzam Sepanta ne travaille pas, ne conseille pas, ne possède pas de parts, ne reçoit pas de fonds d'une organisation qui pourrait tirer profit de cet article, et n'a déclaré aucune autre affiliation que son organisme de recherche.

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Are Retailers Ready to Handle Huge Holiday Returns?

When the holiday rush finally peters out, retail is likely to have a massive returns problem on its hands. More than half of consumers (52 percent) said they expect to return at least one gift they receive through an online merchant this holiday season, according to The 2022 Holiday Gift Returns Survey from e-commerce brand accelerator Phelps United. But “at least” is the operative term here for many of these consumers. Among this group, 47 percent said they anticipate returning at three gifts at minimum, with nearly one in five (19 percent) saying they plan to return at least five and 6...
KTLA

Americans prepare for busy holiday travel season

It’s that time of year. The time when millions of Americans take to the roads and skies to share the holiday season with others. Around 113 million people are expected to travel 50 miles or more away from home between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2, according to AAA. Thats about 3.6 million more people than […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Amazon Shoppers Are 'Grossed Out' After Using This Carpet Cleaner in Their Homes — and It's on Sale for $100

“I couldn’t believe the color of the water afterward” If you've noticed that there are spots and stains scattered around the carpet — but you're not exactly sure how to extract them — you're going to simply require a carpet cleaner. And while you could certainly just hire a professional to shampoo all of your carpets, it's more cost-effective to just nab a device yourself, allowing you the option to use it any time.  Tons of Amazon shoppers recommend the Hoover Spotless Portable Carpet and Upholstery Spot Cleaner, and right...
SheKnows

Shoppers Say These Under-$30 Festive Holiday Pajamas Are So ‘Luxurious’ They’ve Stopped Buying All Others

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s finally cozy season which means you have an excuse to stay in PJs all day (not that you even needed a reason). We believe you can never have too many pajama sets on hand, especially when they’re stylish, comfortable, and affordable. Bonus points if they are on trend for the upcoming holiday season. If you haven’t found a pair you don’t want to take off yet, you’re in luck: Amazon shoppers found the most luxurious and festive two-piece set that’s just under $30.
The Verge

Look inside Nothing’s first physical store before it opens on Saturday

Nothing will open its first brick-and-mortar store in London’s Soho district later this week, offering products like Nothing’s Phone 1 and Ear Stick alongside a range of Nothing merchandise. Audio products from Teenage Engineering and “curated collections from fashion and design brands” will also be available to purchase.
TheConversationCanada

The metaverse offers challenges and possibilities for the future of the retail industry

In 1968, American computer scientist Ivan Sutherland predicted the future of augmented and virtual reality with his concept of the “Ultimate Display. The Ultimate Display relied on the kinetic depth effect to create two dimensional images that moved with its users, giving the illusion of a three-dimensional display. While the concept of virtual reality only focuses on the creation of three-dimensional environments, the metaverse — a term coined by Neal Stephenson in his 1992 book Snow Crash — is a much broader concept that surpasses this. While no official definition of the metaverse truly exists, science and technology reporter Matthew...
TheConversationCanada

Saving Main Street: Local businesses need community support to stay afloat

Main Street businesses that survived COVID-19 restrictions are now navigating a pandemic recovery where predicted changes in the retail industry have been accelerated by five to 10 years. The ability to adapt to these changes, coupled with policies, programs and consumer behaviour supporting small business, are crucial to ensuring our Main Streets thrive. Main Streets are central areas in towns or neighbourhoods where small, independent shops offer goods and services. As a social innovation designer, I study complex challenges with the aim of finding common approaches needed to solve them. My goal is to discover the principles that can help us...
PYMNTS

Rent the Runway’s Revenues Rise as Consumers Embrace Borrowed Fashion

Rent the Runway achieved record revenue as its bargain-hunting customers sought deals on everyday fashion. The company said its revenue for the quarter rose 31% year-over-year, while its active user base increased, with subscribers beginning to use the fashion rental and retail service for more than just special events. Speaking...
Parade

Brooklinen Is Offering a Rare 'Surprise Sale' Right Now—Stock Up on These Linens

Aside from the standard Black Friday deals, there are some companies that just don't have sales all that often. Brooklinen is one of them. The home textile company rarely discounts its mega-popular wares, making its current sale that much more exciting. Right now, you can score 15% off the entire site. That means the brand's smooth sheets, plush towels and cozy robes are all 15% off! Ready to stock up? Again, the entire site is marked down right now, but you definitely don't want to miss these deals.
TheConversationCanada

The fur trade shows us that Canada has a long history of unethical business practices

With rising prices caused by inflation, Canadians are struggling to afford the basic costs of living. According to a recent Angus Reid Institute study, nearly 60 per cent of Canadians are struggling to provide food for their families. Meanwhile, profits are surging for grocery retailers, raising concerns about monopolies. In today’s market economy, competition means standing out by offering customers more while working faster for less cost. Among top grocery retailers in Canada like Loblaws, Sobeys and Metro, it also means protecting and growing their dominant market position. The pandemic and other global crises has been especially profitable for the food...
TheConversationCanada

5 senses? In fact, architects say there are 7 ways we perceive our environments

Have you ever wondered why you feel cozy in some places while you feel stunned in others? Think about the last international airport you landed in, or a local coffee shop in your neighbourhood. How we perceive these places is multifaceted. We often hear that we perceive our environments through five senses: sight, smell, touch, sound and taste. But what if there are more senses involved in our perception? Architects concerned with “the ways we experience things, thus the meanings things have in our experience,” as articulated in the branch of philosophy known as phenomenology are concerned with a fuller...
TheConversationCanada

TheConversationCanada

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, analysis and commentary from Canadian academic experts

 https://theconversation.com/ca

Comments / 0

Community Policy