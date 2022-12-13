Read full article on original website
25newsnow.com
Violence prevention experts, gun owners discuss proposed assault weapon ban
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Illinois state lawmakers are hearing from more people concerned about assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. They also faced critics Thursday who said the proposed ban on assault weapons is unconstitutional. Democratic lawmakers know they have the votes to pass the “Protect Illinois Communities Act” in the first...
Illinois committee holds second hearing on potential assault weapon ban
CHICAGO — The debate over whether to ban assault weapons in Illinois unfolded Thursday at the second State House Committee hearing of the week. Lawmakers heard around four hours of testimony at the public hearing on House Bill 5855. The proposed legislation has several pieces to it, including a ban on assault-style weapons and raising […]
nowdecatur.com
New Illinois laws attempt to stunt car burglaries
December 15, 2022 – As Illinois continues to deal with vehicle thefts and carjackings, there are new laws that take effect in January aimed at addressing the problem. California experienced the highest number of stolen vehicles overall in 2021, with over 200,000 vehicles taken. The top five states for vehicular crime, California, Illinois, Florida, Colorado and Texas, accounted for 412,008 cars stolen. Those who speculated that it was a “pandemic thing” may rethink that notion as the problem continues.
No Cash Bail, Smoke Detector Rules and More: See All the New Illinois Laws for 2023
More than 100 new laws will be taking effect in Illinois starting on Jan. 1, 2023. From parts of the controversial new SAFE-T Act, including the end of cash bail, to a new smoke detector law to even a new state snake -- there will be a number of changes in store.
wjol.com
Illinois AG Charges Owner Of Chicago Clinic With Fraud
The office of Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is charging the owner of a Chicago clinic with theft, fraud and forgery. Jean Watson is accused of filing more than 244-thousand-dollars in false Medicaid claims. Watson is a licensed clinical social worker and the owner of Loudek Community Services. Raoul claims she submitted claims for psychotherapy and counseling services that she didn’t provide to ten Medicaid Managed Care patients.
Illinois animal-cruelty suspect faces 7 more charges
Seven more felony charges of animal cruelty have been filed against a 59-year-old Sherrard, Ill., woman who is a suspect in an animal-hoarding case. Karen Plambeck is a suspect in one of the biggest animal hoarding cases ever discovered in Illinois. In August, officials rescued nearly 200 dogs from a home in Sherrard. On Monday, […]
Hearings begin for Illinois assault weapons ban
CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois lawmakers are considering legislation that would ban the sale and ownership of assault-style weapons. Their first hearing got underway in Chicago on Monday. An Illinois House panel heard testimony on the “Protect Illinois Communities Act,” a bill that would ban assault weapons, high-capacity magazines and rapid-fire devices. It would also […]
walls102.com
Illinois State Police Trooper and citizen assist Vietnam veteran on I-80
MORRIS – A citizen and a state trooper assisted a veteran who was having difficulty driving on I-80. Earlier this week Mark Mitchell was driving from Morris to Seneca with his wife when they noticed a truck that pulled off to the side of the road. He discovered the driver was a disabled Vietnam veteran who served two tours of duty and received two Purple Heart medals. Recognizing the veteran was having problems, Mitchell called the State Police and Trooper Arturo Resendez arrived on scene. Mitchell volunteered to drive the gentleman to his destination with his wife following in their vehicle. During that hour-long trip, Mitchell learned the veteran had been living hotel room to hotel room with an occasional night spent in his truck. In the true spirit of the Holiday Season, another disabled veteran who grew up with the gentleman and served in the war with him, took him in.
Satanic Temple adds ‘Serpent of Genesis’ to Illinois Capitol Rotunda holiday display
A controversial holiday exhibit has returned to the Illinois Capitol.
wjol.com
AG Kwame Raoul Seeks Help From Federal Government To Address Robo-Text Messages
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is urging the FCC to reduce the number of annoying automated text messages. He says the Robo-texts are mostly scams. Raoul and a coalition of attorney generals across the country are calling on the wireless industry to develop an authentication technology for text messages so the public can determine if they are real or not and law enforcement can investigate the source.
Hearings For Illinois' Proposed Assault Weapons Ban Begin Monday. Here's What the Bill Says
Hearings for HB 5855, a wide-ranging gun control bill known as the "Protect Illinois Communities Act" are set to begin Monday at 11 a.m. among Illinois Lawmakers who sit on the House Judiciary committee. Currently, seven states have laws on the books that ban assault weapons in at least some...
New Illinois laws take effect Jan 1, 2023 after carjackings increase 767%
(WTVO) — Three new laws that take effect on Jan. 1, 2023, are aimed at preventing vehicle thefts and carjackings. The first law makes it illegal to possess anything that unlocks or starts a car–other than a key fob– without permission of the owner. Such devices are considered burglary tools, the law states. Another law ensures that carjacking victims […]
10 New Illinois Laws Taking Effect in 2023
Several new laws are set to take effect in Illinois at the start of the new year, including parts of the controversial SAFE-T Act. Here's a look at some of the changes to expect starting Jan. 1, 2023. End of Cash Bail. As part of the Pretrial Fairness Act, cash...
wjol.com
Pritzker Orders State Flags At Half-Staff in Honor of Scott Bennett
FILE - Illinois state Sen. Scott Bennett, D-Champaign, speaks to lawmakers while on the Senate floor during session at the Illinois state Capitol on May 4, 2016, in Springfield, Ill. Bennett, a key legislative negotiator on clarifying the landmark SAFE-T Act criminal justice overhaul that takes effect Jan. 1, 2023, died Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. He was 45. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)
Illinois Man Arrested For Passing Out In Popular Burrito Joint
If you party a little too hard, passing out in a restaurant is not where you want to end up. Many People Have Experience A Way Too Drunk Moment In Their Lives. Many of us have been in a similar situation in our lives. We are out partying with friends and having a really good time. Maybe, a little too much fun. Unfortunately, it leads to getting drunk. Probably way too wasted. We do not head home before it is too late. There are some bad decisions made. You end up passing out somewhere that is not appropriate. Hopefully, you do not get arrested. If you do, well, you are not the first and will not be the last.
Can I bury someone in my backyard in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — When a loved one passes away, some people would rather keep the body of the deceased close by, on family property. But, is it legal to bury a body in my yard in Illinois? The answer, according to Illinois Funeral Laws, is yes — depending on local zoning rules. There are […]
No Front License Plate In Illinois: Legal Or Illegal?
When you ask someone from another state if they're required to have a front license plate, you'll probably get one of two reactions. One reaction is usually angry because yes, they have to have one. Boredom is most often the other reaction, because people in states where residents aren't required...
nowdecatur.com
Illinois Smoke Detector Law gets update
December 15, 2022 – The Decatur Fire Department has been honored as one of the top Fire Departments in Illinois for installing smoke detectors for residents through the “Be Alarmed” Program. The Decatur Fire Department was recognized during an event to promote a new law effective January...
Illinois teacher says critics of woke ed creating 'Christian nationalist theocracy' that will 'unlive people'
A Chicago teacher at Crete-Monee High School, Heather Marie Godbout, blasts right wingers for opposing 'woke' 'indoctrination' in public schools.
wjol.com
IDHS Launching Program To Help Those With Gambling Problems
The Illinois Department of Human Services is launching a campaign to help those with gambling problems. The “Are You Really Winning?” campaign aims to help Illinoisans across the state with a helpline and website. Research shows nearly 400-thousand Illinois residents have a gambling disorder. The campaign will reach across the state through TV, radio, social media, and sponsorships to educate the general public on the signs and symptoms of gambling disorder and the resources available to those in need.
