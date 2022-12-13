ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 2

Related
25newsnow.com

Violence prevention experts, gun owners discuss proposed assault weapon ban

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Illinois state lawmakers are hearing from more people concerned about assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. They also faced critics Thursday who said the proposed ban on assault weapons is unconstitutional. Democratic lawmakers know they have the votes to pass the “Protect Illinois Communities Act” in the first...
nowdecatur.com

New Illinois laws attempt to stunt car burglaries

December 15, 2022 – As Illinois continues to deal with vehicle thefts and carjackings, there are new laws that take effect in January aimed at addressing the problem. California experienced the highest number of stolen vehicles overall in 2021, with over 200,000 vehicles taken. The top five states for vehicular crime, California, Illinois, Florida, Colorado and Texas, accounted for 412,008 cars stolen. Those who speculated that it was a “pandemic thing” may rethink that notion as the problem continues.
ILLINOIS STATE
wjol.com

Illinois AG Charges Owner Of Chicago Clinic With Fraud

The office of Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is charging the owner of a Chicago clinic with theft, fraud and forgery. Jean Watson is accused of filing more than 244-thousand-dollars in false Medicaid claims. Watson is a licensed clinical social worker and the owner of Loudek Community Services. Raoul claims she submitted claims for psychotherapy and counseling services that she didn’t provide to ten Medicaid Managed Care patients.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX 2

Illinois animal-cruelty suspect faces 7 more charges

Seven more felony charges of animal cruelty have been filed against a 59-year-old Sherrard, Ill., woman who is a suspect in an animal-hoarding case. Karen Plambeck is a suspect in one of the biggest animal hoarding cases ever discovered in Illinois. In August, officials rescued nearly 200 dogs from a home in Sherrard. On Monday, […]
SHERRARD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Hearings begin for Illinois assault weapons ban

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois lawmakers are considering legislation that would ban the sale and ownership of assault-style weapons. Their first hearing got underway in Chicago on Monday. An Illinois House panel heard testimony on the “Protect Illinois Communities Act,” a bill that would ban assault weapons, high-capacity magazines and rapid-fire devices. It would also […]
ILLINOIS STATE
walls102.com

Illinois State Police Trooper and citizen assist Vietnam veteran on I-80

MORRIS – A citizen and a state trooper assisted a veteran who was having difficulty driving on I-80. Earlier this week Mark Mitchell was driving from Morris to Seneca with his wife when they noticed a truck that pulled off to the side of the road. He discovered the driver was a disabled Vietnam veteran who served two tours of duty and received two Purple Heart medals. Recognizing the veteran was having problems, Mitchell called the State Police and Trooper Arturo Resendez arrived on scene. Mitchell volunteered to drive the gentleman to his destination with his wife following in their vehicle. During that hour-long trip, Mitchell learned the veteran had been living hotel room to hotel room with an occasional night spent in his truck. In the true spirit of the Holiday Season, another disabled veteran who grew up with the gentleman and served in the war with him, took him in.
MORRIS, IL
wjol.com

AG Kwame Raoul Seeks Help From Federal Government To Address Robo-Text Messages

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is urging the FCC to reduce the number of annoying automated text messages. He says the Robo-texts are mostly scams. Raoul and a coalition of attorney generals across the country are calling on the wireless industry to develop an authentication technology for text messages so the public can determine if they are real or not and law enforcement can investigate the source.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

New Illinois laws take effect Jan 1, 2023 after carjackings increase 767%

(WTVO) — Three new laws that take effect on Jan. 1, 2023, are aimed at preventing vehicle thefts and carjackings. The first law makes it illegal to possess anything that unlocks or starts a car–other than a key fob– without permission of the owner. Such devices are considered burglary tools, the law states. Another law ensures that carjacking victims […]
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

10 New Illinois Laws Taking Effect in 2023

Several new laws are set to take effect in Illinois at the start of the new year, including parts of the controversial SAFE-T Act. Here's a look at some of the changes to expect starting Jan. 1, 2023. End of Cash Bail. As part of the Pretrial Fairness Act, cash...
ILLINOIS STATE
wjol.com

Pritzker Orders State Flags At Half-Staff in Honor of Scott Bennett

FILE - Illinois state Sen. Scott Bennett, D-Champaign, speaks to lawmakers while on the Senate floor during session at the Illinois state Capitol on May 4, 2016, in Springfield, Ill. Bennett, a key legislative negotiator on clarifying the landmark SAFE-T Act criminal justice overhaul that takes effect Jan. 1, 2023, died Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. He was 45. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Illinois Man Arrested For Passing Out In Popular Burrito Joint

If you party a little too hard, passing out in a restaurant is not where you want to end up. Many People Have Experience A Way Too Drunk Moment In Their Lives. Many of us have been in a similar situation in our lives. We are out partying with friends and having a really good time. Maybe, a little too much fun. Unfortunately, it leads to getting drunk. Probably way too wasted. We do not head home before it is too late. There are some bad decisions made. You end up passing out somewhere that is not appropriate. Hopefully, you do not get arrested. If you do, well, you are not the first and will not be the last.
ILLINOIS STATE
nowdecatur.com

Illinois Smoke Detector Law gets update

December 15, 2022 – The Decatur Fire Department has been honored as one of the top Fire Departments in Illinois for installing smoke detectors for residents through the “Be Alarmed” Program. The Decatur Fire Department was recognized during an event to promote a new law effective January...
DECATUR, IL
wjol.com

IDHS Launching Program To Help Those With Gambling Problems

The Illinois Department of Human Services is launching a campaign to help those with gambling problems. The “Are You Really Winning?” campaign aims to help Illinoisans across the state with a helpline and website. Research shows nearly 400-thousand Illinois residents have a gambling disorder. The campaign will reach across the state through TV, radio, social media, and sponsorships to educate the general public on the signs and symptoms of gambling disorder and the resources available to those in need.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy