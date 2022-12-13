Read full article on original website
Severe storms damage homes, businesses in Wise County
WISE COUNTY, Texas — Severe storms rolling through North Texas kept utility crews, contractors and neighbors busy Tuesday across Wise County. Strong winds and heavy rain left damage to several homes, businesses and other properties across Decatur. "It’s like so much stuff was going through my mind,” said Marisol...
8 Confirmed Tornadoes Touch Down In Texas Causing Widespread Damage
The National Weather Service confirmed eight tornadoes touched down.
National Weather Service identifies 14 tornadoes in North Texas
Crews from the National Weather Service spent Wednesday surveying damage from Tuesday’s severe weather in North Texas. They identified 14 tornadoes and expected to find evidence of more Thursday.
fox26houston.com
'I am in a tornado': Driver finds himself inside of storm in Grapevine
GRAPEVINE, Texas - At least 5 people were injured in the probable tornado that hit Grapevine on Tuesday, and Blake Foster is lucky he's not one of them. Foster took a video of himself driving through the city on Tuesday as he was headed home when he heard sirens. In moments, he noticed what appeared to be a tornado right over him.
National Weather Service confirms 2 more tornadoes in yesterday's storms
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — The National Weather Service announced Wednesday morning that it had confirmed two additional tornadoes touched down in yesterday's storms, bringing the total number to eight.In addition to the six tornadoes confirmed yesterday, the NWS said that an EF-1 with 90 mph winds left a 1.5 mile trail of damage in its wake as it moved through North Richland Hills in Tarrant County and that an EF-0 with 85 mph winds had touched down northwest of Callisburg in Cooke County.The six other confirmed tornadoes from the outbreak are:EF 2 in Wise CountyThree in Tarrant County near Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base (EF0, EF0, EF1)Tornado in Grapevine (confirmed through video, no rating as of yet)Tornado in Lamar County, west of Paris (visual confirmation, no rating as of yet)Additional surveys are ongoing, and more are expected to begin today and Thursday. One of the locations surveyors are headed to is Blue Ridge, a town of about 1,000 which may have been hit by a twister for the second time this year.The NWS says that after they finish, the total number of confirmed tornadoes could rise to over 12.
KXII.com
Blue Ridge ISD closes campuses until Jan. 4
BLUE RIDGE, Texas (KXII) - Blue Ridge ISD announced Wednesday that all campuses will be closed Thursday and will reopen on Wednesday, Jan. 4. In a Facebook post, the school district said that there was a delay in storm damage repairs, resulting in the closure of all campuses. The Collin...
fox4news.com
Storm throws Grapevine homeowners' porch onto roof, manger scene untouched
GRAPEVINE, Texas - The severe storms in Grapevine left behind a trail of damage and at least 5 people injured, but a sign of the holiday season remained untouched by the weather. Paula Venable lives next door to Grapevine Middle School. "I was watching the news trying to keep up...
Tornado Warnings Issued All Across Texas Causing Widespread Damage
There have been power outages in several counties.
fox4news.com
EF-2 tornado captured on video, homes damaged in Decatur
DECATUR, Texas - A confirmed EF-2 tornado caused major damage in Wise County just southeast of Decatur. The tornado impacted a very isolated area of the county Tuesday, but it damaged several homes and other buildings. At least two people were hurt as a result of the tornado with peak wind gusts of 125 miles per hour.
fox7austin.com
Severe weather: 5 tornadoes confirmed in North Texas, possibly as many 12
There is damage in several places across North Texas with a storm system leading to multiple tornadoes. The National Weather Service says 5 tornadoes have been confirmed so far in North Texas, as many as 12 may have occurred on Tuesday. 3 of the tornadoes touched down in Tarrant County,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Homes, Businesses Damaged in North Richland Hills; Firefighters Report Rotation
The strong line of storms that pushed through North Texas Tuesday morning may have spawned a tornado or two between Sansom Park and the North Richland Hills area. At 8:11 a.m. Tornado Warnings were issued in Fort Worth, Arlington and North Richland Hills. The National Weather Service said four minutes later that a radar-confirmed tornado was spotted with debris in Sansom Park and River Oaks, moving northeast.
Scary Footage Shows Motorists Fleeing Grapevine, TX Tornado [VIDEO]
A video posted this morning via The Weather Channel revealed a terrifying moment in Grapevine, Texas yesterday as drivers were compelled to turn around in an attempt to escape an approaching tornado. Friends, this is the stuff that nightmares are made of. In fact, I'm fairly certain I've had at...
fox4news.com
Severe storms leave trail of debris in Grapevine
A possible tornado touched down in Grapevine early Tuesday morning. A shopper inside of a Sam's Club describes what it was like when the roof of the store collapsed.
5 injured after likely tornado strikes Dallas-Fort Worth suburb
Video and photos of the aftermath showed metal roofs peeled from the rafters, shattered windows of a diner and a semi-truck jackknifed off the road after the violent tornado-warned storm tore through the area. Storms that moved through northeastern Texas communities on Tuesday spawned a likely tornado in the Dallas...
cbs19.tv
Storm damage reported in Wise County
CBS19 wants to make sure you're prepared for the severe weather threat looming over the area for Tuesday. Stick with the CBS19 weather team!
dallasexpress.com
Holiday Drone Light Show in North Texas
A North Texas company is using drones to take holiday light displays to the next level this season. Preston Ward and Rick Boss work for the two-year-old drone show company Sky Elements, which utilizes hundreds of drones to put on light shows and will hold over 30 shows around the country in December.
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: December-like temperatures finally make an appearance
Bundle up! Over the next few days it will finally start to feel like December weather. Lows will be in the 30s through Sunday as cold Canadian air is seeping south. On Thursday, the sun will be out and temperatures will climb into the 50s, about 5 degrees below our December average.
Colder weather coming up after stormy Tuesday in North Texas: Here’s what you need to know
It was a stormy Tuesday around North Texas with plenty of rain and even some tornadoes around the region, but Wednesday will prove to be a bit calmer before some colder weather is back in the mix.
dallasexpress.com
Highway Overhaul Attempts to Ease Congestion
The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is breaking ground on a massive highway overhaul project, which hopes to ease congestion on some of Dallas’ most crowded freeways. Dubbed the “Southeast Connector” project, $1.6 billion of primarily taxpayer money will be used to widen roads and improve safety conditions on...
Small plane crashes on a street in Carrollton, 2 injured
CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A single-engine Mooney M20 plane crashed Monday night in Carrollton. It happened at about 8 p.m. in the area of Hebron Parkway and Province Drive, approximately three miles northwest of the Addison Airport. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane had departed from Abilene Regional Airport and was approaching the Addison Airport when it crashed.The two passengers on board were transported to a local hospital. There is no information on the severity of their injuries.
