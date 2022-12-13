FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — The National Weather Service announced Wednesday morning that it had confirmed two additional tornadoes touched down in yesterday's storms, bringing the total number to eight.In addition to the six tornadoes confirmed yesterday, the NWS said that an EF-1 with 90 mph winds left a 1.5 mile trail of damage in its wake as it moved through North Richland Hills in Tarrant County and that an EF-0 with 85 mph winds had touched down northwest of Callisburg in Cooke County.The six other confirmed tornadoes from the outbreak are:EF 2 in Wise CountyThree in Tarrant County near Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base (EF0, EF0, EF1)Tornado in Grapevine (confirmed through video, no rating as of yet)Tornado in Lamar County, west of Paris (visual confirmation, no rating as of yet)Additional surveys are ongoing, and more are expected to begin today and Thursday. One of the locations surveyors are headed to is Blue Ridge, a town of about 1,000 which may have been hit by a twister for the second time this year.The NWS says that after they finish, the total number of confirmed tornadoes could rise to over 12.

