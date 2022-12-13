Read full article on original website
Illinois Supreme Court creates committee on domestic violence
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Supreme Court is taking new action on domestic violence. This week, the court announced the creation of a committee focused on the issue. The statistics surrounding domestic violence are sobering. “One in three women and one in seven men will experience domestic violence in a personal relationship at some […]
Pritzker supports assault weapon ban, making it a 'top priority' for next year
Governor J.B. Pritzker has come out in favor of a recent proposal to ban assault weapons as well as to forbid those under the age of 21 from getting gun permits unless they’re in the military or National Guard.
First openly transgender woman set to be executed in the U.S. asks for mercy
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The first openly transgender woman set to be executed in the U.S. is asking Missouri’s governor for mercy, citing mental health issues. Lawyers for Amber McLaughlin, now 49, on Monday asked Republican Gov. Mike Parson to spare her. McLaughlin was convicted of killing 45-year-old Beverly...
Newsom says California about to 'break' amid flood of illegal migrants when Title 42 expires
California Gov. Gavin Newsom warned that the Biden administration's plans to repeal Trump-era Title 42 immigration policies could "break" his state.
