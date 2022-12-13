ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHNT-TV

Morgan County Sherriff's Office Looking at Uptick in Drug Crime

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office has noticed an uptick in illegal drugs being seized in the county. Morgan County Sherriff’s Office Looking at Uptick …. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office has noticed an uptick in illegal drugs being seized in the county. More Than 600 Lbs. of Marijuana Recovered.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama couple charged with torture of child, police say

An Alabama couple has been charged with allegedly torturing and willfully abusing a child. Rodney and Tamera Ricks were arrested based on grand jury warrants, Florence police officials said Wednesday. Police said the alleged abuse occurred between April 2022 and August 2022. Police have not released additional details about the...
FLORENCE, AL
waynecountynews.net

Florence, AL Man Arrested in Wayne County on Meth and Firearm Charges

On Monday, December 5th, a Florence, Alabama man was arrested in Wayne County on drug and firearm charges. Captain Tim Beckham of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office filed a report stating that Stephen Boyd Cook, age 53, of Florence, AL was operating a vehicle in Wayne County when officers performed a traffic stop. According to the report, Cook was allegedly found to be in possession of 5.5 grams of methamphetamine, syringes used to inject methamphetamine, and a .380 caliber handgun. Cook was arrested on charges of manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was booked into the Wayne County Jail on a $135,000.00 bond.
FLORENCE, AL
WAAY-TV

Search underway for 2 drivers after wreck, shooting in Limestone County

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a reported wreck and shooting. Deputies responded to Blackburn Road, between Ham Road and Chris Way, for a wreck between two vehicles where a shot was fired. The office said the two drivers have fled the scene and an investigation is...
WAAY-TV

Mexican cartel behind rise in drug calls in Morgan County, sheriff's office says

Methamphetamine, one of the most commonly used illegal drugs in Morgan County, is causing emergency crews to respond to 30% more overdoses compared to 2019. The sheriff's office believes the increase in drug crimes in the county is controlled by the Mexican drug cartel. Mike Swafford with the Morgan County...
WAAY-TV

Indiana man charged with sending obscene material to Athens girl

An Indiana man faces charges in Alabama after allegedly sending inappropriate images to a Limestone County girl. Tristan Martin Doty, 19, is charged with transmitting obscene material to a child and electronic solicitation of a child, according to the Athens Police Department. Police said a 13-year-old girl told her parents...
ATHENS, AL
wbrc.com

Correctional officers in Walker County now equipped with Narcan

WALKER CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Walker County Sheriff’s Office has equipped every correctional officer in the Walker County Jail with Naloxone (Narcan) and a holster to fit each duty belt. Sheriff Nick Smith obtained the drug Naloxone so that each officer is prepared to act in the event...
WAFF

Limestone Co. Deputies on scene of a car accident, shots fired report

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene of an “altercation” between two drivers following a car accident. The accident happened on Blackburn Rd, between Ham Rd. and Chris Way. According to officials, the report indicated that a shot was fired and the drivers of the cars had already left the scene before deputies arrived.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Madison Police: Suspect in Tuesday bank robbery may have robbed another local Regions in May

Madison Police are searching for a bank robbery suspect, and they believe the suspect may be responsible for a similar crime earlier this year. On Tuesday, the suspect entered the Regions Bank at Madison Boulevard and Sullivan Street, and put a box on a teller's desk with a note. The teller believed there was a bomb inside, and the suspect took cash from the bank before fleeing the scene.
MADISON, AL
radio7media.com

Lauderdale County Schools Placed on Lockdown due to Threats

BETWEEN THE HOURS OF 8:00 AM AND 8:45AM THIS MORNING A CALL WAS MADE TO THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT IN REGARD TO A POSSIBLE SHOOTING ON THE CAMPUS OF WILSON HIGH SCHOOL. THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION, WILSON HIGH SCHOOL, THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY SHERIFFS, AND FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT EXECUTED LOCKDOWN PROCEDURES IMMEDIATELY.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy