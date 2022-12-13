On Monday, December 5th, a Florence, Alabama man was arrested in Wayne County on drug and firearm charges. Captain Tim Beckham of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office filed a report stating that Stephen Boyd Cook, age 53, of Florence, AL was operating a vehicle in Wayne County when officers performed a traffic stop. According to the report, Cook was allegedly found to be in possession of 5.5 grams of methamphetamine, syringes used to inject methamphetamine, and a .380 caliber handgun. Cook was arrested on charges of manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was booked into the Wayne County Jail on a $135,000.00 bond.

