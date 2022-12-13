Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Increase in illicit drug cases in Morgan County hint at cartel activity, sheriff’s office says
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says meth is the leading illegal drug found in the area followed by cocaine and heroin.
WHNT-TV
Morgan County Sherriff's Office Looking at Uptick in Drug Crime
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office has noticed an uptick in illegal drugs being seized in the county. Morgan County Sherriff’s Office Looking at Uptick …. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office has noticed an uptick in illegal drugs being seized in the county. More Than 600 Lbs. of Marijuana Recovered.
Alabama couple charged with torture of child, police say
An Alabama couple has been charged with allegedly torturing and willfully abusing a child. Rodney and Tamera Ricks were arrested based on grand jury warrants, Florence police officials said Wednesday. Police said the alleged abuse occurred between April 2022 and August 2022. Police have not released additional details about the...
waynecountynews.net
Florence, AL Man Arrested in Wayne County on Meth and Firearm Charges
On Monday, December 5th, a Florence, Alabama man was arrested in Wayne County on drug and firearm charges. Captain Tim Beckham of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office filed a report stating that Stephen Boyd Cook, age 53, of Florence, AL was operating a vehicle in Wayne County when officers performed a traffic stop. According to the report, Cook was allegedly found to be in possession of 5.5 grams of methamphetamine, syringes used to inject methamphetamine, and a .380 caliber handgun. Cook was arrested on charges of manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was booked into the Wayne County Jail on a $135,000.00 bond.
Shots fired after wreck, Limestone Sheriff’s Office investigating
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office is searching for two people after they say shots were fired following a car accident.
Man found dead at Polaris plant, coroner confirms
Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the parking lot of the Polaris plant on Greenbrier Road.
WAAY-TV
Search underway for 2 drivers after wreck, shooting in Limestone County
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a reported wreck and shooting. Deputies responded to Blackburn Road, between Ham Road and Chris Way, for a wreck between two vehicles where a shot was fired. The office said the two drivers have fled the scene and an investigation is...
Hearing delayed for suspect in Valhermoso Springs septuple homicide
A court hearing for one of the men charged in the unfathomable killing of seven people in Valhermosa Springs has been pushed back until mid-March 2023, according to court records.
SRO Supervisor details lockdown at Wilson Jr. High School after hoax shooter threat
"You hear the word 'hoax" [but] it was real to us until it ended," Sgt. Shane Keeton with Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office said.
WAAY-TV
Mexican cartel behind rise in drug calls in Morgan County, sheriff's office says
Methamphetamine, one of the most commonly used illegal drugs in Morgan County, is causing emergency crews to respond to 30% more overdoses compared to 2019. The sheriff's office believes the increase in drug crimes in the county is controlled by the Mexican drug cartel. Mike Swafford with the Morgan County...
WAAY-TV
Indiana man charged with sending obscene material to Athens girl
An Indiana man faces charges in Alabama after allegedly sending inappropriate images to a Limestone County girl. Tristan Martin Doty, 19, is charged with transmitting obscene material to a child and electronic solicitation of a child, according to the Athens Police Department. Police said a 13-year-old girl told her parents...
Blount County sheriff: Man shot by officers said ‘kill me dead’ as he pointed gun
The man fatally shot by law enforcement officers in Blount County last week pointed a gun at the officers and told them, ‘’Kill me. Kill me dead,’’. Steven Anthony Bentley, 34, of Jefferson County, was shot to death Dec. 7 at a home in Hayden. Bentley, who...
wtva.com
Suspect behind hoax active shooter threats in North Alabama could face charges in multiple states
A hoax active shooter threat can lead to hefty charges and possibly even jail time. Mike Swafford with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office said in the state of Alabama, the hoax would be a terroristic threat charge. That's a Class C felony. Swafford said if the person accountable is caught,...
alreporter.com
Correctional officer arrested, charged with using office for personal gain
A correctional officer at Donaldson Correctional Facility was arrested on Monday evening and charged with using his office for personal gain, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. A spokesperson for the ADOC confirmed that Rickey Cunningham was arrested by the ADOC’s Law...
wbrc.com
Correctional officers in Walker County now equipped with Narcan
WALKER CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Walker County Sheriff’s Office has equipped every correctional officer in the Walker County Jail with Naloxone (Narcan) and a holster to fit each duty belt. Sheriff Nick Smith obtained the drug Naloxone so that each officer is prepared to act in the event...
WAFF
Limestone Co. Deputies on scene of a car accident, shots fired report
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene of an “altercation” between two drivers following a car accident. The accident happened on Blackburn Rd, between Ham Rd. and Chris Way. According to officials, the report indicated that a shot was fired and the drivers of the cars had already left the scene before deputies arrived.
WAAY-TV
Madison Police: Suspect in Tuesday bank robbery may have robbed another local Regions in May
Madison Police are searching for a bank robbery suspect, and they believe the suspect may be responsible for a similar crime earlier this year. On Tuesday, the suspect entered the Regions Bank at Madison Boulevard and Sullivan Street, and put a box on a teller's desk with a note. The teller believed there was a bomb inside, and the suspect took cash from the bank before fleeing the scene.
radio7media.com
Lauderdale County Schools Placed on Lockdown due to Threats
BETWEEN THE HOURS OF 8:00 AM AND 8:45AM THIS MORNING A CALL WAS MADE TO THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT IN REGARD TO A POSSIBLE SHOOTING ON THE CAMPUS OF WILSON HIGH SCHOOL. THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION, WILSON HIGH SCHOOL, THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY SHERIFFS, AND FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT EXECUTED LOCKDOWN PROCEDURES IMMEDIATELY.
Casey White capital murder trial date continued, defense granted access to evidence
Because there are two separate murder cases in Lauderdale County, the court schedule for Casey White remains unclear.
CANCELED: Russellville Police looking for help locating missing man who may be in danger
The Russellville Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a man who is missing and may be endangered.
Comments / 0