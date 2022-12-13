Read full article on original website
Thursday in Portland: New report finds culture of misconduct within the NWSL, Portland Thorns FCEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Gov. Kate Brown commutes the sentences of 17 people on death row in OregonEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Man on the run after girlfriend found dead at Powell Butte ParkEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Portland police say 3 men dead, 1 woman injured in apparent murder-suicideEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Maine Man Sentenced For January 6th ChargesThe Maine WriterGorham, ME
Top 5 Gingerbread Lattes in Oregon According to Coffee Experts
They're the shots not heard around the world. The espresso shots that would have gone into my Starbucks Gingerbread Latte. However, for the third or fourth year in a row, the java giant has not offered its' customers this holiday delight, and there doesn't seem to be a good reason why. We overdose on pumpkin spice every year, but one of the world's most festive drinks, the gingerbread latte, is disrespected? Not on my watch.
WWEEK
The Best-Laid Plans of Powell’s Books Go Awry on Hawthorne
Address: 3747 SE Hawthorne Blvd. When gourmet grocer Pastaworks announced plans to end its 32-year run on Hawthorne Boulevard in 2016, another Portland institution stepped in to take its place. Powell’s Books announced plans to merge the Pastaworks space with its stores on both sides of the grocer. The resulting...
Cost of living in Portland, OR
We’ve broken down the cost of living in Portland, Oregon, comparing it to other states and the US national average.
WWEEK
A Miami Company Had Big Plans for Portland’s Fast Food. It’s Struggling to Deliver.
A few years ago, restaurants started sprouting up in Portland like toadstools, with names like Mr. Beast Burger, Sticky Wings and Man vs. Fries. They served smash burgers, hot wings, and cheese fries to patrons ordering with a tap of their phones. None of these places really existed—at least, not...
717% uptick in calls directed to Portland Street Response
Over the last six months, the Portland Street Response has responded to a whopping 717% more calls than those received in 2021, according to a report from Portland State University.
WWEEK
A Psilocybin Advocate Considers the Lessons From Portland’s Shroom House
For six weeks, Shroom House sold psychedelic mushrooms from a shop on West Burnside. It wasn’t a psilocybin speakeasy. Shroom House advertised with seven signs, including a billboard across the street. It tweeted news stories from WW and others. Thousands flocked to the store, some waiting six hours to...
kptv.com
Portland’s ‘jogger rapist’ to be released Friday after 36 years in prison; victims concerned, outraged
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man known as the jogger rapist is being released Friday after spending 36 years in prison. He gained the title after police said he jogged through neighborhoods looking for his victims. He admitted to raping nine girls and women in the 1970s and 80s and was convicted in one case.
WWEEK
Queer Old Town Cafe and Bar P¡nq Has Been Evicted From Ankeny Alley
P¡nq, a queer cafe and bar in Portland’s Old Town neighborhood, announced its eviction Nov. 17 via social media, just two months after opening. “[People] didn’t fuck with the vision, and those who did were too economically maligned to save us,” P¡nq’s Instagram account stated in the comments section of the announcement. “Just regular failure under capitalism.”
Eater
Shocking No One, Portland’s Experiment With Ghost Kitchens Was Kind of a Hot Mess
At the beginning of the pandemic, when dining rooms shuttered per state mandate, a company that managed parking lots positioned itself for success. Reef Technology, based in Florida, had started tip-toeing into the food industry via something akin to food carts: trailers parked in lots that housed kitchens. Instead of serving walk-up customers, however, these restaurants existed only virtually as brands listed on third-party apps like DoorDash and Uber Eats. That way, these trailers could house several concepts at once — one trailer could shape-shift from wing shack to noodle bar to bakery, handing off meals to delivery drivers. Over time, Reef nabbed deals with chefs and celebrities, banking off their brand recognition: David Chang, Rachael Ray, even DJ Khaled had virtual restaurants through Reef, set up in cities around the country. These brands are not labeled as ghost kitchens on apps.
shelterforce.org
When a Problematic Landlord is a Nonprofit
The tenants at Portland’s Allen Fremont Plaza painted a visceral picture of neglect. Bug infestations, broken elevators, nonresidents “camping” in the common spaces throughout the building, and a working bathroom shortage that left elderly tenants defecating in the hallways are among the indignities described in lawsuits the tenants filed in June. The 65-unit building is owned by Reach Community Development, one of the largest community development corporations operating in Oregon and Southern Washington. The nonprofit organization is a longtime affordable housing developer and housing manager in the area, and has over 2,700 housing units in its portfolio.
WWEEK
School Shootings Are on the Rise in Portland
In what has become a disturbing trend, a 16-year-old student at Cleveland High School was hospitalized after being shot outside the school building on Monday afternoon. The school went into lockdown and students were sent home early. Classes were canceled at Cleveland on Tuesday. “As gunfire rattles another [Portland Public...
kptv.com
‘Trap in as much heat as possible’: Troutdale plumber explains importance of pipe care
TROUTDALE, Ore. (KPTV) - With the official start of winter barely over a week away and the temperatures continuing to drop, we’re all bundling up more than we have been. However, it’s not just us who have to be protected from the plummeting temps. If your home isn’t ready for the winter chill, you could end up footing a massive bill.
WWEEK
Just as Portland Limits Diesel Sales, a Finnish Oil Company Swoops In and Grabs Alternative Fuel
In Portland, grease is gold. Last week, the City Council passed a resolution that will gradually ban the sale of petroleum-based diesel fuel within city limits starting in 2024, a national first. By 2030, the city will require stations to sell only diesel made from low-carbon, renewable sources, such as used cooking oil or animal tallow, aka grease.
The weather app shows Portland snow, but how much is likely?
Some snowflakes are appearing again in the Portland area’s extended forecast, but will it be enough for a white Christmas?
The Portland Mercury
FREE TICKETS TUESDAY: Enter to Win Tix to See ZooLights or Portland's Folk Fest!
Who's ready to see some shows? Well, the Mercury is here to help with FREE TICKETS to see some of Portland's best concerts—our way of saying thanks to our great readers and spread the word about some fantastic upcoming performances! (Psst... if you want to say thanks to the Mercury, please consider making a small monthly contribution to keep us alive and kickin'!) And oh boy, do we have some great shows coming at ya this week! CHECK IT OUT!
Vancouver Business Journal
Business Spotlight: Killa Bites
When Laura Jhaveri and her husband Akhil moved to Clark County from Texas in 2010 for him to take a new job, they didn’t know what was in store. Just a year later, Akhil received the devastating diagnosis of ALS, and Laura needed to find a way to eventually support herself and her children. She knew that the ALS journey would be difficult, but she was strong and creative. She had a natural ability to bake, and after encouragement from friends and weeks of trying new recipes, she created what today is known as a “cake bomb:” the product that led to the inception of Killa Bites.
Twin girls survive pregnancy thanks to OHSU’s fetal surgeons
Chelsea and Billy Hungate are the proud parents of twin baby girls. The girls have been healthy and growing since they were born in the summer, but if one of them hadn’t received surgery before she was born, things might have gone very differently.
Former Oregon death row prisoners could be paroled due to potential loophole
After commuting the sentences of inmates on death row, Governor Kate Brown ordered the execution chamber at the state penitentiary in Salem to be dismantled. This decision was expectedly met with a good amount of criticism. Now concerns are rising that some death row inmates could potentially get parole.
hereisoregon.com
Sunset High School sweethearts combine wine with art in the Chehalem Mountains
A pair of married Sunset High School alums make wine and pottery while curating an art gallery 700 feet above sea level in Newberg. These proud Apollos sell most of their wines direct-to-consumer, so be easy on yourself if you’ve never heard of them before. Do, however, whip yourself...
20-year-old Tualatin dancer makes Radio City Rockettes
TUALATIN, Ore. — The Radio City Rockettes in New York City are a holiday tradition going back nearly 100 years. One of their newest dancers is from the Portland metro area. Brooklyn Bronson’s dream began on stage at a young age. Born and raised in Tualatin, Ore., Bronson started dance classes at three years old. She perfected her moves at local dance studios.
