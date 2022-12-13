Read full article on original website
Related
Clanton Advertiser
Fjeldstad leading Isabella to best girls record in county
Amelia Fjeldstad is this week’s athlete of the week after helping lead the Isabella High School varsity girls’ basketball team to a 3-0 record during the week of Dec. 5-9. Fjeldstad averaged 19 points per game over the three contests last week. Her highest scoring output was on Dec. 9 against Thorsby High School when she put in 23 points and helped lead the Mustangs to the 52-47 win.
Wetumpka Herald
Stanhope Elmore names Hunter Adams head football coach
Stanhope Elmore has found its new head football coach. The Elmore County Board of Education voted on Tuesday night to approve Hunter Adams as the Mustangs’ new head coach. Adams has served as the Stanhope Elmore wresting coach and defensive coordinator since 2017. He replaces former head coach Brian...
thecutoffnews.com
The Bessemer Tigers 7U Youth Football Team Crowned Youth National Champions
The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
Alabama Basketball Starter Sidelined with Injury
The University of Alabama men’s basketball sophomore guard Nimari Burnett is out 6-8 weeks after undergoing wrist surgery Tuesday morning. Burnett had the successful surgery on his left wrist at Andrews Sports Medicine/St. Vincent’s Hospital in Birmingham, Ala., and is expected to make a full recovery. The team also expects Burnett to return to action this season.
What’s the latest on Alabama’s proposed new basketball arena?
With Alabama men’s basketball this week reaching its highest Associated Press poll ranking in 16 years, fan excitement around the program has spiked ahead of Saturday’s meeting with No. 15 Gonzaga in Legacy Arena. Fourth-ranked Alabama will play in front of an expected crowd of more than 17,000...
Alabama Football: Time to stop sleeping on Jalen Milroe
Perhaps the biggest question surrounding the Alabama football program as the 2022 season wraps up is the state of the quarterback room going forward. All-American, Heisman Trophy winner, and national champion Bryce Young is expected to move on from the program, leaving a question mark at the position for the first time in several years. It can be expected that Young will become the fourth straight Alabama quarterback to be an NFL starter, and potentially an NFL standout.
wvua23.com
Hillcrest update: Schools across Alabama reporting similar threats
The Tuscaloosa County School System said any parents who wish to check their children out of Hillcrest High School can do so by going to Hillcrest High School. TCSS released the following statement on its website:. December 13, 2022. 10:50 am. This morning, information was received by the school system...
UA Student Who Survived Childhood Cancer Aims for Miss Alabama Crown
A University of Alabama student and childhood cancer survivor who was recently crowned Miss Birmingham 2023 is preparing for a second run at the state title. Hannah Adams, a sophomore at the University, is double majoring in political science and public relations. The 19-year-old Birmingham native was crowned Miss Covered Bridge 2022 and placed in the Top 12 semifinalists when she competed in this year's Miss Alabama pageant.
Clanton Advertiser
Griffin completes final meeting as BOE superintendent
Outgoing Chilton County Schools Superintendent Jason Griffin will officially retire from education at the end of the year. Griffin reflected on his last four and a half years as superintendent during his final Board of Education meeting on Dec. 13. “Thank you to the citizens of Chilton County for the...
WSFA
First Alert: Big-time blast of cold eyes Alabama for Christmas
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The cold air has finally arrived in Central Alabama! The next 7 days will be much colder than what December has featured so far. Highs will only be in the 50s each day through next Wednesday, December 21st. That’s some below average stuff for the first...
Union protest, net-zero development, jailbreak movie: Down in Alabama
Remember the Vicky and Casey White jailbreak drama?. The only thing more predictable than that sad story ending badly was that there would be a movie made about it. Well, there already is one that’s billed to be “inspired” by the events. Also on today’s briefing:
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss: My afternoon with the late DJ, dancer, ‘Ellen’ fave
In summer 2013, Stephen “tWitch” Boss took a redeye flight from Los Angeles to Huntsville. The “So You Think You Can Dance” dancer/choreographer and Montgomery native was returning to Alabama to promote National Dance Day on behalf of the Dizzy Feet Foundation, a nonprofit co-founded by actress Katie Holmes, “So You Think You Can Dance” producer Nigel Lythgoe and others.
Shelby Reporter
THS senior named Coca-Cola scholarship semifinalist
ALABASTER – Thompson High School senior Stephanie Alexandra “Lexie” Jones has been named a semifinalist for the 2023 Coca-Cola Scholars Program scholarship. The achievement-based scholarship is awarded to seniors for their capacity to lead and serve and their commitment to making a significant impact in their schools.
wbrc.com
UPDATE: Train conductor trainee from Hueytown killed in Bessemer railway incident
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - One person was killed Tuesday morning in a railway accident in Bessemer, according to officials. It happened just before 1 a.m. on 32nd Street and Carolina Avenue. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Walter James Griffin, III of Hueytown. He was 43.
wbrc.com
Regional EMA Directors issue warning for Wednesday weather
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - There is no other way to put it for Wednesday - it’s going to rain and rain a lot. WBRC First Alert Weather Team meteorologists are predicting anywhere from 2.5 to 3.5 inches of rain Wednesday. That means more than few regional EMA directors are keeping a watch on any potential issues. The main concern is flash flooding, which is always a potential problem when you have a lot of rain falling in a short amount of time.
School threats across Alabama spark alarm in Birmingham, Huntsville, Tuscaloosa
Authorities have responded to shooting threats at multiple Alabama schools this morning. From Birmingham to Tuscaloosa to north Alabama, law enforcement officers are investigating the threats. No actual shootings have taken place. In Birmingham, police were dispatched to John Carroll High School shortly before 9 a.m. Officer Truman Fitzgerald said...
Jasper’s story: Alabama mother sues Birmingham hospitals, doctors, claims infant son was illegally euthanized
An Alabama mother claims that her infant son Jasper was illegally euthanized at Children's of Alabama in 2020.
New training program rolls out to combat school bus driver shortage in Alabama
PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama is facing a shortage of bus drivers and academic officials want to address the problem before the new school year. School leaders say there are unfilled bus driver positions in every school system in the state and they are working to train new drivers fast to fill these positions. The Alabama […]
Tuscaloosa Father Details The Horror Of Hillcrest Shooter Threat
Tuesday, December 13th will be remembered by plenty of parents in Tuscaloosa as one of the most scariest days. On that day, it would feel like the entire city of Tuscaloosa would be on high alert due to an active shooter threat at Hillcrest High School. Fortunately, the threat was...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, ‘Ellen’ show DJ and Alabama native, dead at 40
Alabama native Stephen “tWitch” Boss, choreographer and former resident DJ and co-executive producer for “The Ellen DeGeneres Show, has died. He was 40. Multiple reports including TMZ, who first reported the news, say the cause of death was suicide. Boss’ wife, Allison Holker Boss, confirmed her husband’s...
Comments / 0