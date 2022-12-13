ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jemison, AL

Clanton Advertiser

Fjeldstad leading Isabella to best girls record in county

Amelia Fjeldstad is this week’s athlete of the week after helping lead the Isabella High School varsity girls’ basketball team to a 3-0 record during the week of Dec. 5-9. Fjeldstad averaged 19 points per game over the three contests last week. Her highest scoring output was on Dec. 9 against Thorsby High School when she put in 23 points and helped lead the Mustangs to the 52-47 win.
CLANTON, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Stanhope Elmore names Hunter Adams head football coach

Stanhope Elmore has found its new head football coach. The Elmore County Board of Education voted on Tuesday night to approve Hunter Adams as the Mustangs’ new head coach. Adams has served as the Stanhope Elmore wresting coach and defensive coordinator since 2017. He replaces former head coach Brian...
MILLBROOK, AL
thecutoffnews.com

The Bessemer Tigers 7U Youth Football Team Crowned Youth National Champions

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
BESSEMER, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Basketball Starter Sidelined with Injury

The University of Alabama men’s basketball sophomore guard Nimari Burnett is out 6-8 weeks after undergoing wrist surgery Tuesday morning. Burnett had the successful surgery on his left wrist at Andrews Sports Medicine/St. Vincent’s Hospital in Birmingham, Ala., and is expected to make a full recovery. The team also expects Burnett to return to action this season.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Alabama Football: Time to stop sleeping on Jalen Milroe

Perhaps the biggest question surrounding the Alabama football program as the 2022 season wraps up is the state of the quarterback room going forward. All-American, Heisman Trophy winner, and national champion Bryce Young is expected to move on from the program, leaving a question mark at the position for the first time in several years. It can be expected that Young will become the fourth straight Alabama quarterback to be an NFL starter, and potentially an NFL standout.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

UA Student Who Survived Childhood Cancer Aims for Miss Alabama Crown

A University of Alabama student and childhood cancer survivor who was recently crowned Miss Birmingham 2023 is preparing for a second run at the state title. Hannah Adams, a sophomore at the University, is double majoring in political science and public relations. The 19-year-old Birmingham native was crowned Miss Covered Bridge 2022 and placed in the Top 12 semifinalists when she competed in this year's Miss Alabama pageant.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Griffin completes final meeting as BOE superintendent

Outgoing Chilton County Schools Superintendent Jason Griffin will officially retire from education at the end of the year. Griffin reflected on his last four and a half years as superintendent during his final Board of Education meeting on Dec. 13. “Thank you to the citizens of Chilton County for the...
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
WSFA

First Alert: Big-time blast of cold eyes Alabama for Christmas

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The cold air has finally arrived in Central Alabama! The next 7 days will be much colder than what December has featured so far. Highs will only be in the 50s each day through next Wednesday, December 21st. That’s some below average stuff for the first...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss: My afternoon with the late DJ, dancer, ‘Ellen’ fave

In summer 2013, Stephen “tWitch” Boss took a redeye flight from Los Angeles to Huntsville. The “So You Think You Can Dance” dancer/choreographer and Montgomery native was returning to Alabama to promote National Dance Day on behalf of the Dizzy Feet Foundation, a nonprofit co-founded by actress Katie Holmes, “So You Think You Can Dance” producer Nigel Lythgoe and others.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Shelby Reporter

THS senior named Coca-Cola scholarship semifinalist

ALABASTER – Thompson High School senior Stephanie Alexandra “Lexie” Jones has been named a semifinalist for the 2023 Coca-Cola Scholars Program scholarship. The achievement-based scholarship is awarded to seniors for their capacity to lead and serve and their commitment to making a significant impact in their schools.
ALABASTER, AL
wbrc.com

Regional EMA Directors issue warning for Wednesday weather

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - There is no other way to put it for Wednesday - it’s going to rain and rain a lot. WBRC First Alert Weather Team meteorologists are predicting anywhere from 2.5 to 3.5 inches of rain Wednesday. That means more than few regional EMA directors are keeping a watch on any potential issues. The main concern is flash flooding, which is always a potential problem when you have a lot of rain falling in a short amount of time.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

