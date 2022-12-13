Read full article on original website
The Art of Paninis at Romeo and Juliet’s CafeJ.M. LesinskiWilliamsville, NY
Priest placed on administrative leave due to allegations of improper sexual relationship with adult womanEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
Chicken Fingers Perfected at Tully’s Good TimesJ.M. LesinskiDepew, NY
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in New YorkTravel MavenBuffalo, NY
213 Arrested for Impaired Driving Over Thanksgiving WeekendJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Historic Restaurant In East Aurora, New York Closing?
While there has been no official word from the owners, there was a lot of discussion on Facebook this week about the future of the Globe in East Aurora. Friday morning, patrons told WYRK that they received an email from the owner confirming the news. One of the most unique...
Hochul announces projects tied to $10 million North Tonawanda revitalization
NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Kathy Hochul revealed 14 transformational projects that will soon be taking place in North Tonawanda as part of the $10 million downtown revitalization initiative within the city. The revitalization efforts are focused on implementing a series of projects that strengthen Webster Street while expanding development to Tonawanda Island and […]
Joann Fabrics Closing A Location In Western New York
When you're looking for fabrics or crafts to make things, a lot of people go to Joann Fabrics. Sadly though, one of the WNY locations will be closing soon. If you are hoping to get a new dress made this winter, or you've got some more decorations to make for Christmas, you might want to get into the Joann Fabrics in Batavia. They will be closing that store at the beginning of next year.
Lake Effect Snow Warning for Erie County and the Bills Game
We have been dealing with pretty cold temperatures over the course of the last month or so, ever since the historic lake effect snow event that dumped over six feet of snow in part of Western New York back in November. We haven't dealt with much snow since then, but...
ICYMI: WNY Town Named One Of The Worst In New York
Looking back at 2022 it seems that it was not all great news for people living in Western New York. Several new studies that came out earlier in the year showed that Western New York might not be the most ideal place to live in New York State. The website...
Big News For Anyone With Snowmobiles In New York State
The Erie County Federation of Snowmobile Clubs have set the official open date as January 2, 2023 for all trails in Erie County, pending sufficient snow cover and conditions. For those who don't love a good snowstorm, the next few weeks are going to be tough across New York State. It is that time of the year that the cold air moves in and the lake effect snows start to pile up. But that is good news for many here in Western New York.
Unmistakable Buffalo Shape Captured In The Sky Over Buffalo
There are plenty of things in life that make you second guess what you're seeing. But this seems to be pretty cut and dry. Over the years, you've probably heard stories of people who think they see silhouettes of Jesus in a piece of toast. And who hasn't laid on their back on a nice summer day and looked for shapes that come about in the clouds? Sometimes you look at them and think, "I don't know...that doesn't really look like that to me."
Buffalo man who murdered twice sentenced 35-to-life
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 20-year-old Buffalo man who murdered two people between December 2020 and March 2021 has been sentenced in Erie County Court to 35 years to life in prison, per the Erie County DA’s office. Calvin Clemons pleaded guilty in August to one count of murder in the second degree for the […]
buffalorising.com
Holiday Spotlight Home Tour: 150 Chapin Parkway aka Mrs. Claus Parkway
Here’s a special opportunity to tour a historic Buffalo home decorated with vintage and eclectic holiday decorations! This spectacular Georgian Revival style home at 150 Chapin Parkway was built in 1905 for the Sweet family, and was later home to the Spaulding and Pierce families. Located along the beautiful...
WKBW-TV
Musicians of Buffalo come together for special Christmas concert
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY (WKBW) — Buffalo hits a home run when it comes to its 'home-grown' talent. Members of Musicians of Buffalo or MOB for short are gearing up for their annual Christmas rocks concert. It takes place Friday at The Stage in Williamsville — an event that benefits the...
Buffalo is Guaranteed to Get a White Christmas: Snowy Forecast
Every time we get to mid-December, people ask "will we get a white Christmas in Western New York?" If you remember two years ago, we got a white Christmas. Snow fell starting on Christmas Eve night and then some pretty substantial lake effect snow on Christmas Day, which dropped close to a foot of snow for the holiday.
wearebuffalo.net
Lake Effect Snowstorm Could Hit Buffalo and Northern Erie County
The Western New York community is over the snow already and it's not even Christmas yet. In fact, we haven't even reached the official start of winter yet. That lake effect snowstorm, which dumped over six feet of snow south of thee Buffalo metro, has made everyone sick and tired of the lake effect snow. However, Mother Nature has decided it wants one more lake effect snowstorm for Western New York before the holiday.
Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority announces Section 8 waiting list is complete
The Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority announced Tuesday that the lottery for positions on its Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher waiting list is complete.
“All People Must Die” – Scary Situation At Walden Galleria
There was a scary situation at the Walden Galleria last week, and many people are worried if it will affect their holiday shopping. It’s crazy to think that Christmas is already a week away. Where did the time even go? If you are scrambling to “wrap” up your Christmas shopping, the best place to go to take care of all the people on your Christmas list is the Walden Galleria. There’s tons of stores in the mall, and they’re easy to pop in and out of.
Two female Buffalo Firefighters make history
Two city firefighters making history as they become the first women to be appointed as fire investigators in the history of the Buffalo Fire Department.
70 Miles An Hour In New York State?
In the near future, a trip from Buffalo to Albany could be a little quicker. Perhaps it is time for New York State to increase the speed limit to 70?. The new year is coming and that means there will be new laws and policies in place for New York State. Much of the attention will be on being more energy efficient over the next several years. Even making sure that new builds are powered and heated by electricity and not fossil fuels. Bu maybe we can look at being more efficient in other areas as well.
Funky Town Vintage is like taking a trip in a time machine
Funky Town Vintage in Williamsville features mid-century modern merchandise from the '50s, '60s, and '70s.
investigativepost.org
City Hall and the House from Hell
City officials have been lackadaisical about addressing a myriad of problems involving a West Side house that's a neighborhood nuisance. Dead bodies aren't the half of it. The boarded-up house on Arkansas Street stands as a testament to City Hall’s ineptitude in dealing with urban blight. Not one, but...
Amherst getaway driver sentenced for role in shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Amherst man will spend the next 13 years in prison for his role as a getaway driver during a shooting that left a 17-year-old paralyzed, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday. At approximately 11:40 p.m. on July 26, 2021, 21-year-old Jeremiah Johnson was the driver of a vehicle […]
Buffalo man pleads guilty for fatal stabbing
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 21-year-old Buffalo man pleaded guilty to murder, the Erie County District Attorney announced Wednesday. In the early-morning hours of November 9, 2021, Caleb Grooms fatally stabbed 18-year-old Malcalm Davis during a burglary at a home on Lower East Lane in the city of Buffalo. Davis died at the scene. Grooms […]
