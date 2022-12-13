International tourists have been left stranded in the historic site of Machu Picchu amid mass disruption in Peru following the arrest of its president. The primary way of accessing the ancient Incan settlement—the nation’s most popular tourist destination—has been cut off through the closure of its rail line in the wake of deadly protests erupting around Peru over the detention of Pedro Castillo. PeruRail, the operator that runs railways in the south of Peru, announced it had stopped running its services to and from Machu Picchu on Tuesday. Castillo supporters have also set up roadblocks throughout Peru, making it difficult to travel around or even leave the country. Castillo was impeached and then arrested earlier this month on criminal charges of rebellion and conspiracy. Authorities said that at least 15 people had been killed in the protests as of Thursday.Read it at CNN

