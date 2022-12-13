ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNN

Peru accuses Mexico of interference in internal affairs after Castillo ouster

Mexico's Ambassador in Lima was summoned by Peru's foreign ministry, which accused it of interfering in the country's internal affairs, after Mexico Foreign Minister revealed that Peru's former President Pedro Castillo asked for asylum, and Mexican President Lopez Obrador criticized Peruvian elites, calling for the protection of the ousted president's human rights.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Rapid fall from power, arrest for embattled Peru president

LIMA, Peru — (AP) — In just three tumultuous hours, President Pedro Castillo went from decreeing the dissolution of Peru's Congress to being replaced by his vice president, but the threats against his government had been building throughout his nearly 17-month presidency. The former school teacher and center-left...
The Associated Press

New Peru president appears with military to cement power

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru’s first female president appeared in a military ceremony on national television on Friday in her first official event as head of state, an attempt to cement her hold on power and buck the national trend of early presidential departures. In an indication of...
BBC

Peru's President Pedro Castillo replaced by Dina Boluarte after impeachment

Peru has a female president for the first time, after ex-president Pedro Castillo was impeached - hours after he tried to dissolve parliament. Dina Boluarte - previously the vice-president - was sworn in after a dramatic day in Lima on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, Mr Castillo had said he...
The Independent

Peru’s president Pedro Castillo removed from office by Congress and accused of sedition

Peruvian president Pedro Castillo has been removed from office after trying to dissolve Congress to avoid impeachment over corruption allegations. He was replaced by his vice president Dina Boluarte, who becomes the Andean nation’s first-ever female leader, inheriting a highly unstable political arena.Mr Castillo lasted one year and four months in the job, facing fierce opposition in a fractious legislature that twice before moved to impeach him before Wednesday’s successful ousting.The Congress voted 101-6 to remove the socialist from office for reasons of “permanent moral incapacity”, a charge that finally stuck on the third attempt.In a desperate attempt to cling...
The Associated Press

Brazil’s da Silva announces incoming Cabinet ministers

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazil’s President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on Friday unveiled some of the faces that will comprise his incoming administration, including his much-awaited pick for finance minister: former Sao Paulo mayor Fernando Haddad. Haddad’s nomination ends weeks of suspense that have led to...
ABC News

New Peru president vows to finish term, others want election

LIMA, Peru -- Peru's first female president is pushing to cement her hold on power, saying she expects to complete the term of her ousted predecessor and buck the trend of presidential failures blighting the Andean nation. Yet, even as Dina Doluarte made the call Thursday, some politicians already were...
Reuters

Reaction in Americas region to ousting of Peru's Castillo

Dec 7 (Reuters) - The following are reactions from political leaders across the Americas to the ousting of Pedro Castillo as Peru's president on Wednesday and the swearing in of Vice President Dina Boluarte as the country's first woman president:
TheDailyBeast

Tourists Stranded in Machu Picchu During Unrest in Peru

International tourists have been left stranded in the historic site of Machu Picchu amid mass disruption in Peru following the arrest of its president. The primary way of accessing the ancient Incan settlement—the nation’s most popular tourist destination—has been cut off through the closure of its rail line in the wake of deadly protests erupting around Peru over the detention of Pedro Castillo. PeruRail, the operator that runs railways in the south of Peru, announced it had stopped running its services to and from Machu Picchu on Tuesday. Castillo supporters have also set up roadblocks throughout Peru, making it difficult to travel around or even leave the country. Castillo was impeached and then arrested earlier this month on criminal charges of rebellion and conspiracy. Authorities said that at least 15 people had been killed in the protests as of Thursday.Read it at CNN

