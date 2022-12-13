Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Missing After Girlfriend Found Dead In His Hotel RoomStill UnsolvedMiami, FL
She Abused Her Children, Admitted She Killed Her Missing Daughter, And Was Never ChargedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMiami, FL
Family Desperately Searching For Missing Mother Of Four In FloridaThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMiramar, FL
Miami Citizen Wins $1,000,000 Lottery By a Scratch GameBryan DijkhuizenMiami, FL
5 Best Pizza Places In MiamiWrld_FaymuzMiami, FL
cw34.com
New video released in West Palm Beach shooting investigation, shows panicked patrons
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — New video has been released of a drive-by shooting in West Palm Beach, and while police were investigating the incident they also seized various weapons and drugs. The West Palm Beach Police Department released the video of the suspect vehicle speeding past a...
WSVN-TV
Police search for two women accused of stealing man’s Rolex watch, credit card in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for two women who were caught on surveillance video at a rooftop bar in Fort Lauderdale suspected of stealing a man’s pricey timepiece. According to detectives, the women met a man outside the bar, and he took them to his place...
NBC Miami
Arrest Made in ‘Baby June' Case Involving Slain Newborn Found in Ocean Off Palm Beach
Four years after the body of an infant was found floating in the Atlantic Ocean in South Florida, investigators have made an arrest in connection with her death. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office officials were expected to announce the arrest at a Thursday afternoon news conference. Authorities have spent years...
thesource.com
Lil Meech Arrested at Ft. Lauderdale Airport for Glock Found In His Luggage
On Tuesday, Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. was arrested at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after security discovered a firearm in his bags. According to TMZ, Broward Co. Sherrif’s Office deputies arrived at the airport and arrested Lil Meech. Reports state the firearm was a Glock 19 9mm....
NBC Miami
Man Barricaded in NW Miami Home After Threatening to Harm Himself: Police
Police are attempting to get a man to turn himself in after threatening to cause harm before barricading inside a northwest Miami home. Miami Police said officers were called to the home in the 1400 block of Northwest 52nd Street around 8:30 p.m. Thursday by family members about an armed man making threats to harm himself and police officers.
WSVN-TV
Drunk driver may face life prison after killing 18-year-old tourist in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A drunk driver is closer to learning his punishment years after a crash on a well known South Florida road took the life of a young tourist. The victim was with a group of baseball fans. They traveled to South Florida for spring training when tragedy struck.
WSVN-TV
Person in custody, accused of trying to enter William J Bryan Elementary in North Miami armed with gun
NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A young person, possibly a teen, has been taken into custody after showing up outside an elementary school campus allegedly armed with a gun. Authorities later found a firearm on the individual who, Miami-Dade Public Schools Police said, tried to get on campus at William J. Bryan Elementary, Wednesday afternoon.
fox13news.com
XXXTentacion murder: Rappers Drake, deceased member of Migos listed as possible witness in upcoming trial
FLORIDA - Multiple rappers, including Drake and all three members of the group Migos, have been added to the list of possible witnesses in the upcoming trial against one of the four men charged in the shooting death of South Florida rapper and social media sensation XXXTentacion. The defense for...
BSO: Arrest made in body found on I-95 near Oakland Park Boulevard
MIAMI -The Broward Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a Pembroke Pines man wanted in connection with the murder of a woman found dead on Interstate 95 near Oakland Park Boulevard earlier this month. On the early morning of Thursday, Dec. 1, BSO deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue responded to a call on Interstate 95 near Oakland Park Boulevard regarding a body found lying next to a vehicle. The victim's body was transported to the Broward County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy. Through their investigation, detectives linked Pines resident Christopher Patterson Jr. to the murder, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. "On the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 13, Patterson Jr. was located and taken into custody in Georgia by the U.S. Marshals Office, who worked in collaboration with units from Walton County Sheriff's Office and Monroe Police Department. Patterson Jr. is expected to be extradited to Broward County to face one count of murder in the first degree," said BSO.The investigation continues.
NBC Miami
BSO Search for Women Accused of Stealing Man's Rolex, Credit Card
Investigators are looking for two women who they say robbed a man of his Rolex watch and credit card after meeting him at a bar in Fort Lauderdale. The theft happened after the women met the victim outside of the Rooftop Bar in the early morning of Dec. 5. They exchanged numbers and agreed to meet up later, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.
Broward sheriff's deputy involved violent crash in Pompano Beach
FORT LAUDERDALE - A Broward sheriff's deputy was involved in a violent crash early Thursday morning in Pompano Beach. Chopper4 over the scene on Martin Luther King Boulevard near the NW 16th Avenue intersection spotted the marked sheriff's office SUV with severe front-end damage. Nearby, a silver SUV had damage to its rear. Debris from the crash was spread across the roadway. The sheriff's office said the officer suffered minor injuries. No word on the driver of the other vehicle.
Florida firefighter caught on camera punching handcuffed patient says he has no regrets
A Miami firefighter who was caught on video punching a handcuffed patient on a stretcher told NBC affiliate WTVJ that he has no regrets over his actions.
NBC Miami
Man Charged With Murder After Selling Fentanyl to Woman Who Died From Overdose: Police
A South Florida man was indicted for murder after the person he sold fentanyl to died, police said. David Elliot Brown, 38, was already being held in a Broward County jail on a firearms charge related to a drug deal. According to Hollywood Police, when a woman died 15 months...
Detective: Mother 'solely responsible' for 2018 death of 'Baby June'
More than four years after the body of a newborn baby was found floating in the Boynton Beach Inlet, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Thursday it's arrested Baby June's mother.
South Florida attorney is 100 and still practicing law
MIAMI -- At the dawn of the Roaring Twenties, Babe Ruth was a player with the New York Yankees, radio was just becoming a fixture in American homes, travel by airplanes was become more than a curiosity, prohibition was in full swing and scandal scarred Warren Harding was president.In 1922, Jay Simons was born, and would later embark on a legal career that would span decades and continue into 2022.Even though he's a centenarian, Simons said he has no plans to hang up his legal filings."I like what I do," he said. "I love what I do."At 100 years old...
Police find modified handguns at scene of drive-by shooting
Police found modified handguns at the scene of a drive-by shooting. What they saw was five guns inside of an abandoned building.
WSVN-TV
Police investigate deputy-involved crash on MLK Blvd in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash involving a deputy vehicle occurred in Pompano Beach. Around 6:30 a.m., 7SkyForce flew over the scene on the 1500 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard, Thursday. The crash involved a Broward Sheriff’s Office cruiser, which sustained front-end damage, and a gray Jeep...
WSVN-TV
Keandra Simmons, high ranking officer, sues Miami Police claiming demotion was due to her race and gender
MIAMI (WSVN) - One of Miami’s highest-ranking Black female officers is claiming she was demoted and harassed because she’s a Black woman, and now, she’s taking her complaints to federal court. “We don’t want the community to feel like they can’t sit outside without being struck by...
Click10.com
Death on Fort Lauderdale Beach determined to be suicide
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police were conducting a death investigation on the beach Monday morning and have since determined that the manner of death was suicide. Sky 10 was above the 400 block of Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard around 10:30 a.m. Monday as a body on the...
‘I thought I was going to be killed’: Florida elderly woman allegedly robbed, kidnapped by couple in lottery scam
An elderly woman in Florida was robbed and kidnapped by a couple in a lottery scam, police said.
