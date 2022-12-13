A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through Thursday morning for Dickinson, Florence, Iron, Marinette and Gogebic counties. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through Thursday afternoon for Alger, Baraga, Delta, Houghton, Keweenaw, Marquette, Ontonagon, Schoolcraft and Luce counties. The heaviest snow accumulation through Thursday evening, on the order of 6-12 inches, is expected to occur in Gogebic, southern Dickinson, southern and western Iron and southern Ontonagon counties, as well as in northern Wisconsin. These amounts have shifted further south and west from previous forecasts due to forecasted differences in the onset time of the heaviest precipitation, which is now expected to be later this evening, and a shifting track of the low pressure system. Even if your area can now expect lesser snow amounts, hazardous travel and slippery roads are still expected for the Thursday morning commute. Wind gusts to 50 mph may create areas of blowing snow, reduced visibilities and sporadic power outages.

GOGEBIC COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO