UPMATTERS
Charge reduced for man convicted of 2019 Munising murder
MUNISING, Mich. (WJMN) – Judge Brian D. Rahilly of the 11th Circuit Court in Alger County granted a defense motion on Tuesday to reduce the charge against Jason Sadowski to second-degree murder. Sadowski was previously convicted of Murder in the First Degree in early November, stemming from the killing...
Driver, 41, dies in U.P. crash likely caused by medical condition
IRON COUNTY, MI – A 41-year-old Michigan resident died in a crash police believe was caused by a medical condition. According to the Michigan State Police, the fatal crash involved one vehicle and occurred in Iron County’s Mastodon Township. Iron County is the Western Upper Peninsula near the Wisconsin border.
UPMATTERS
Chicken coop burns in Negaunee fire Wednesday morning
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – A chicken coop was lost in a fire in Negaunee on. Wednesday morning, according to a release from the Negaunee City Fire Department. NCFD says responders were dispatched at approximately 6:47 a.m. Wednesday morning for a report of a structure fire in an out-building on the 100 block of Cambria Road in Negaunee. Upon arriving at the scene, fire crews determined a chicken coop was on fire and fully involved.
WLUC
Marquette trash stickers now available
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Trash bag stickers are now available for the city of Marquette. The city is transitioning away from using city garbage bags. You can find the stickers in Marquette stores including Super One Foods and Tadych’s Marketplace. But Marquette will continue picking up city bags until...
WLUC
New marijuana dispensary following lead of sister business
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Velodrome Coffee Company has a sister business in the form of a marijuana dispensary. Melo Cannabis is now open in Downtown Ishpeming and features nearly a full lineup of U.P.-grown products. Owner Brice Sturmer says, in both businesses, it’s important for his customers to not only...
WLUC
Man escapes Ishpeming fire by jumping from second-story window
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Fire destroyed an Ishpeming residence Monday night, but everyone inside was able to escape. According to the Ishpeming Fire Department, crews were called to a fire at 133 W. Superior St. at 9:19 p.m. When they arrived, fire crews found a two-story residence with four apartments...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Jacobetti Home For Veterans Looking For Clothing, Other Items
Michigan Veteran Homes has published a wish list for each home highlighting much-needed items to support veteran members this holiday season. Michigan Veteran Homes D.J. Jacobetti is seeking monetary donations to support the life enrichment fund which is used to improve the quality of life for members. Monetary donations can...
WLUC
City of Houghton planning commission holds meeting on KFC site plan
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The city of Houghton planning commission met to discuss a site plan review Tuesday evening as part of its agenda. It was about constructing a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant in a parking lot off West Sharon Ave. It would be next door to the Evangel Community Church and Tadych’s Marketplace Foods.
UPMATTERS
Lighting up the Christmas Season
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Throughout the Christmas season two families in Marquette have been bringing joy to the world. We decided to check out the Christmas lights displays. The Parvu Family Christmas Lights in Marquette are located at 495 Brookton Road Marquette, MI. You can find their Facebook page...
UPMATTERS
Michigan Strategic Fund approves major development projects in Escanaba, Marquette
ESCANABA AND MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Two major development projects in the Upper Peninsula were approved by the Michigan Strategic Fund Board on Tuesday. Escanaba – The MSF Board approved a Billerud Escanaba mill request for a Forest Products Processing Renaissance Zone for a period of 15 years.
WLUC
Marquette salon giving away free nano brow service
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Wake up every morning with a just-got-home-from-the-salon look. The Lash Lounge in Marquette offers a permanent eyebrow makeup service. The nano brow service, aka eyebrow tattooing, creates hairlike strokes with a natural finish lasting up to three years. The Lash Loung owner Stacy Burress explains this...
WLUC
Hazardous travel expected for Thursday morning commute
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through Thursday morning for Dickinson, Florence, Iron, Marinette and Gogebic counties. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through Thursday afternoon for Alger, Baraga, Delta, Houghton, Keweenaw, Marquette, Ontonagon, Schoolcraft and Luce counties. The heaviest snow accumulation through Thursday evening, on the order of 6-12 inches, is expected to occur in Gogebic, southern Dickinson, southern and western Iron and southern Ontonagon counties, as well as in northern Wisconsin. These amounts have shifted further south and west from previous forecasts due to forecasted differences in the onset time of the heaviest precipitation, which is now expected to be later this evening, and a shifting track of the low pressure system. Even if your area can now expect lesser snow amounts, hazardous travel and slippery roads are still expected for the Thursday morning commute. Wind gusts to 50 mph may create areas of blowing snow, reduced visibilities and sporadic power outages.
UPMATTERS
Courage Inc. to hold three ice fishing excursions for 2023
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Courage Incorporated has released its ice fishing dates for 2023. Courage Inc. is a non-profit organization based in the Upper Peninsula that focuses on helping individuals and veterans with physical disabilities or chronic/terminal illness participate in outdoor activities. They hold excursions that are centered around camping, fishing, boating, canoe/kayaking, hiking, and of course ice fishing.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Winter Storm Closes Schools Across Dickinson, Iron Counties
The anticipated winter storm has already prompted schools in Dickinson and Iron Counties. As of 6:30 p.m. CT Wednesday, the following schools were closed for Thursday:
radioresultsnetwork.com
Boil Water Advisory In Effect For Portions Of Escanaba
Escanaba Residents living in the areas of the following areas are now under a boil water advisory. All affected residents have received a door hanger regarding said boil advisory for Monday, December 12th, until further notified. You will experience interruption of service/loss of water service today for a period of time.
UPMATTERS
Match on Main grants awarded to support three UP small businesses
LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – Three communities in the Upper Peninsula have been awarded funds to support local small businesses through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s Match on Main grant program, according to a release from Governor Gretchen Whitmer. The program awards funding to local governments, Downtown Development Authorities,...
UPMATTERS
Michigan Tech hosts STEM expo
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – More than 600 area school children gathered on Michigan Tech’s campus for the Copper Trail Festival as part of the One UP Mind Trekkers Roadshow. The festival, which is a science expo, concentrating on interactive exhibits in the STEM field. Festival organizer Cassy Tefft DeMunoz says interest in STEM studies is critical to a sustainable community.
