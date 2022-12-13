ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holtville, CA

holtvilletribune.com

VOLLEYBALL: Three Vikings on All-IVL First Team

HOLTVILLE – Three members of the undefeated Imperial Valley League champion Holtville High School volleyball team were named to the All-IVL First Team, but it was an Imperial High senior who garnered the Player of the Year award. For the Vikings, seniors Kamryn Walker and Kalli Strahm were named...
HOLTVILLE, CA
holtvilletribune.com

BOYS WRESTLING: Vikings’ Roldan Second at Hamada Classic

CARLSBAD – Holtville High School heavyweight Alexis Roldan rattled off four straight wins by pin en route to the championship match of the prestigious Hamada Classic wrestling tournament at La Costa Canyon High here on Friday, Dec. 9, and Saturday, Dec. 10. In the 285-pound title match, Roldan faced...
HOLTVILLE, CA
thedesertreview.com

Out of towners take Tiger Classic

IMPERIAL — The 2022 edition of Imperial High’s Tiger Classic boys varsity basketball tournament tipped off last week and lasted through Saturday, December 10 where the Valhalla Norsemen took the championship trophy home back up Interstate 8. This year’s tournament featured eight schools: Brawley, Calexico, Calipatria, Holtville, Imperial,...
IMPERIAL, CA
holtvilletribune.com

IVC Ranked Among Top Junior Colleges

IMPERIAL – Imperial Valley College was recognized as one of the state’s best community colleges by a nationally recognized publisher of college resources and independent rankings. The ranking by EDsmart placed IVC sixth among California’s 116 community colleges based on the campus’ affordability, student satisfaction, academic quality and...
IMPERIAL, CA
calexicochronicle.com

Bands Shine at Imperial Parade of Lights

IMPERIAL — An incredible turnout of hundreds if not over a thousand people lined the streets at the 2022 Parade of Lights in Imperial on Friday, Dec. 9. Temperatures that dropped into the low 50s that night didn’t stop spectators from lining both sides of Imperial Avenue, where people showed up early to stake their claim to the best seats at the parade — the lawn chairs that they brought.
IMPERIAL, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Dr. Grandin Calls For More ‘Visual Thinking’

BRAWLEY – The Imperial Valley was once again graced this week with the presence of one of the foremost experts on livestock and a champion of individuals on the autistic spectrum, Dr. Temple Grandin. The 74-year-old expert on stress among livestock populations was diagnosed with autism in 1950 and...
BRAWLEY, CA
thedesertreview.com

IVC celebrates registered nursing graduates in pinning ceremony

IMPERIAL — Imperial Valley College gathered to celebrate the graduating Registered Nurses of Fall 2022 with a Nursing Pinning Ceremony in the evening of Thursday, December 8. Friends and family entered the IVC gymnasium that evening, to celebrate the hard-working registered nursing students of 2022. “We came to congratulate...
IMPERIAL, CA
yumadailynews.com

Father charged for murdering son and leaving body on side of a Yuma highway

YUMA - A man has been charged with murder for shooting and killing his own son. The body was left on the side of the road off Interstate 8. YCSO says 19-year-old Mario Nez-Gallardo, was driving back home on Sunday, December 11th, 2022 with his father, Jose Gallardo following a California road trip the two went on.
YUMA, AZ
12 News

Mesa father arrested after son found shot to death on I-8

YUMA, Ariz. — A Mesa father is facing first-degree murder charges for allegedly killing his teenage son. The Yuma County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that Jose Gallardo, 36, has been arrested in connection to the death of his son, Mario Nez, 19, of Tempe. The investigation...
YUMA, AZ
thedesertreview.com

Calexico City Council reorganizes members with new faces

CALEXICO — An annual reorganization of the Calexico City Council following the results of the recent election took place at City Hall during a special meeting of the council Monday, December 12. Councilmember Rosie Arreola-Fernandez closed out her term after an unsuccessful re-election bid, while new oaths were taken by the re-elected Mayor Pro Tem Raul Urena and new member Gilberto Manzanaraz.
CALEXICO, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Sheriff’s Office Announces Personnel Promotions

EL CENTRO – Four employees of the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office were recently promoted to leadership roles within the agency. The four included Correctional Cpl. Miguel Lizarraga, Sgt. Julio Hurtado, Sgt. Damian Martinez and Correctional Sgt. Amanda Torres. Friends, families and fellow law enforcement officers attended the promotional...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA

