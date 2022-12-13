Read full article on original website
Related
holtvilletribune.com
VOLLEYBALL: Three Vikings on All-IVL First Team
HOLTVILLE – Three members of the undefeated Imperial Valley League champion Holtville High School volleyball team were named to the All-IVL First Team, but it was an Imperial High senior who garnered the Player of the Year award. For the Vikings, seniors Kamryn Walker and Kalli Strahm were named...
holtvilletribune.com
BOYS WRESTLING: Vikings’ Roldan Second at Hamada Classic
CARLSBAD – Holtville High School heavyweight Alexis Roldan rattled off four straight wins by pin en route to the championship match of the prestigious Hamada Classic wrestling tournament at La Costa Canyon High here on Friday, Dec. 9, and Saturday, Dec. 10. In the 285-pound title match, Roldan faced...
thedesertreview.com
Out of towners take Tiger Classic
IMPERIAL — The 2022 edition of Imperial High’s Tiger Classic boys varsity basketball tournament tipped off last week and lasted through Saturday, December 10 where the Valhalla Norsemen took the championship trophy home back up Interstate 8. This year’s tournament featured eight schools: Brawley, Calexico, Calipatria, Holtville, Imperial,...
holtvilletribune.com
IVC Ranked Among Top Junior Colleges
IMPERIAL – Imperial Valley College was recognized as one of the state’s best community colleges by a nationally recognized publisher of college resources and independent rankings. The ranking by EDsmart placed IVC sixth among California’s 116 community colleges based on the campus’ affordability, student satisfaction, academic quality and...
Somerton Tamale Festival back for the 15th year
Arizona State University El Diablito Alumni Chapter will sponsor the 15th Annual Somerton Tamale Festival this Saturday, December 17. The post Somerton Tamale Festival back for the 15th year appeared first on KYMA.
Visit Yuma awards several parade participants
Visit Yuma has awarded winners of the 19th Annual Dorothy Young Memorial Electric Light Parade. The post Visit Yuma awards several parade participants appeared first on KYMA.
Snow is coming to the Christmas Village this weekend
After 8 years a Yuma Christmas tradition came back and this time with a very special surprise for its visitors. The post Snow is coming to the Christmas Village this weekend appeared first on KYMA.
calexicochronicle.com
Bands Shine at Imperial Parade of Lights
IMPERIAL — An incredible turnout of hundreds if not over a thousand people lined the streets at the 2022 Parade of Lights in Imperial on Friday, Dec. 9. Temperatures that dropped into the low 50s that night didn’t stop spectators from lining both sides of Imperial Avenue, where people showed up early to stake their claim to the best seats at the parade — the lawn chairs that they brought.
holtvilletribune.com
Dr. Grandin Calls For More ‘Visual Thinking’
BRAWLEY – The Imperial Valley was once again graced this week with the presence of one of the foremost experts on livestock and a champion of individuals on the autistic spectrum, Dr. Temple Grandin. The 74-year-old expert on stress among livestock populations was diagnosed with autism in 1950 and...
thedesertreview.com
IVC celebrates registered nursing graduates in pinning ceremony
IMPERIAL — Imperial Valley College gathered to celebrate the graduating Registered Nurses of Fall 2022 with a Nursing Pinning Ceremony in the evening of Thursday, December 8. Friends and family entered the IVC gymnasium that evening, to celebrate the hard-working registered nursing students of 2022. “We came to congratulate...
kjzz.org
Bureau of Land Management looks at renewable energy sites near Maricopa and Yuma
The Bureau of Land Management has proposed setting aside more than 4,000 acres for renewable energy projects. The announcement comes on the heels of an Arizona visit by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to a solar battery storage site. The BLM will set aside land for two proposed solar energy projects,...
Yuma Gas station killer accepts plea
The man accused of murdering a man at a Yuma gas station back in 2019 accepted a plea agreement today. The post Yuma Gas station killer accepts plea appeared first on KYMA.
Man involved in Yuma bank holdups may not be competent for trial
The man accused of robbing two banks in two weeks March of last year will be undergoing a mental competency evaluation after appearing in court today. The post Man involved in Yuma bank holdups may not be competent for trial appeared first on KYMA.
yumadailynews.com
Father charged for murdering son and leaving body on side of a Yuma highway
YUMA - A man has been charged with murder for shooting and killing his own son. The body was left on the side of the road off Interstate 8. YCSO says 19-year-old Mario Nez-Gallardo, was driving back home on Sunday, December 11th, 2022 with his father, Jose Gallardo following a California road trip the two went on.
Man accused of string of Yuma burglaries has trial delay
The man tied to a string of business burglaries in Yuma also appeared in court today. The post Man accused of string of Yuma burglaries has trial delay appeared first on KYMA.
Mesa father arrested after son found shot to death on I-8
YUMA, Ariz. — A Mesa father is facing first-degree murder charges for allegedly killing his teenage son. The Yuma County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that Jose Gallardo, 36, has been arrested in connection to the death of his son, Mario Nez, 19, of Tempe. The investigation...
thedesertreview.com
Calexico City Council reorganizes members with new faces
CALEXICO — An annual reorganization of the Calexico City Council following the results of the recent election took place at City Hall during a special meeting of the council Monday, December 12. Councilmember Rosie Arreola-Fernandez closed out her term after an unsuccessful re-election bid, while new oaths were taken by the re-elected Mayor Pro Tem Raul Urena and new member Gilberto Manzanaraz.
thedesertreview.com
Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in El Centro
Stacker compiled the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in El Centro, CA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
holtvilletribune.com
Sheriff’s Office Announces Personnel Promotions
EL CENTRO – Four employees of the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office were recently promoted to leadership roles within the agency. The four included Correctional Cpl. Miguel Lizarraga, Sgt. Julio Hurtado, Sgt. Damian Martinez and Correctional Sgt. Amanda Torres. Friends, families and fellow law enforcement officers attended the promotional...
Car crash causing the death of a pedestrian
A car crash happened this morning involving a pedestrian getting hit and dying on the scene. The post Car crash causing the death of a pedestrian appeared first on KYMA.
Comments / 0