Governor Abbott activates emergency response ahead of severe storms in TexasEuri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Austin Mayor-elect Watson Won By 886 Votes in a Close RaceTom HandyAustin, TX
Yoga Instructor Turned Most Wanted Fugitive Gets Plastic Surgery to Hide from U.S. MarshalsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Austin, TX
Austin Professor Rana Siu Inboden calls for more US engagement at UN Human Rights Council to counter China’s influenceD.J. EatonAustin, TX
Women’s Volleyball: No. 3 Ohio State falls 3-1 to No. 1 Texas in Elite EightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Recruit Who Decommitted From Deion Sanders, Colorado Reportedly Announces New Commitment
Former Colorado tight end commit Tucker Ashcraft has flipped his commitment from the Buffaloes and pledged his intent to join Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin Badgers in 2023. Ashcraft re-opened his college recruitment just two days after Deion Sanders accepted the Colorado head coaching job. He originally committed back in April.
VIP Intel: Texas A&M is circling back to a former top target
There is just over a week until the Early Signing Period. And Texas A&M is looking to close strong yet again. The Aggies have picked up two new pledges in the 2023 class in the past week in five-star running back Rueben Owens and fast-rising edge rusher Rylan Kennedy. They are not done, though.
The Flagship: Bowl practices underway for Texas, what to make of Chris Beard
Texas football has begun bowl practices as the Longhorns make their way towards the Dec. 29 Alamo Bowl game against No. 12 Washington. On the mid-week episode of The Flagship Podcast, Horns247 columnist Chip Brown and managing editor Taylor Estes discuss the latest on bowl preparations, including how the potential opt-outs by key starters could impact the Longhorns chances against the Huskies.
Scores from every 2022 Texas high school football state championship game
The University Interscholastic League's state title games began at the Dallas Cowboys' home stadium on Wednesday, and the week gridiron junkies yearn for continues with three games per day through Saturday.
Brittney Griner makes first statement since release
Formerly imprisoned WNBA superstar Brittney Griner took to Instagram on Friday to post her first statement since being freed after spending 10 months in Russian custody for bringing a small amount of medical hashish oil aboard a flight with her Russian Premier League team. “It feels so good to be home! The last 10 months Read more... The post Brittney Griner makes first statement since release appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
2020 NBA draft pick Tyrell Terry retires, cites anxiety
Tyrell Terry, a 2020 NBA draft pick of the Dallas Mavericks, is retiring from pro basketball due to anxiety. Terry,
Lovie Smith could lead the Texans to brighter days if they let him
Data from Pro Football Focus suggest the Texans are a more competitive team this year than their record indicates. Houston was an underdog in each of its first 13 games and is in the same position this weekend as 14-point underdogs to the Kanas City Chiefs. (h/t Oddschecker) They are...
Record breaking career, Stewart lands in Texas high school football history
Alice quarterback Cutter Stewart passed Colt McCoy and tied Kyler Murray in career passing touchdowns in Texas high school football.
Arch Manning, Will Randle receive visit from Steve Sarkisian and other Texas coaches
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian has until 12 a.m. on Monday to make all the necessary rounds visiting recruits and their families in-home, and on Tuesday night he saw two of the most important members of his 2023 recruiting class. [Get FOUR MONTHS of Inside Texas Plus for $1!]. Sarkisian...
Recruiting Guide for the 2022 UIL Football State Championships: Texas, TCU pledges abound
From Clemson to Colorado and beyond, SBLive Sports takes a closer look at every FBS commit from the Lone Star State set to participate in the 2022 (UIL) Texas high school football state championship games Dec. 14-17 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington
Billionaire golfer Tiger Woods to open PopStroke putting courses in Houston and Dallas
TEXAS- Billionaire athlete Tiger Woods announced that he will soon be expanding his successful putt golf chain PopStroke to the Lone Star State. The famous golfer tweeted that a Houston-area PopStroke will open next week on December 16 at noon. It will be the first Texas-based PopStroke golf resort.
