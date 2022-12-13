ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania Lottery player looks to win $1M on live TV this New Year’s Eve

By Bill Shannon
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lglNa_0jhAYk9P00

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Allegheny County woman has a chance to win $1 million in a special drawing, live on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.

The Pennsylvania Lottery and officials with Powerball announced that Tracy Gretz will join 28 people from other states for a chance to win the big prize after the ball drops in Times Square.

Gretz won a Pennsylvania Lottery Second-Chance Drawing that awarded her a VIP trip to New York City and a spot in the drawing, the Pennsylvania Lottery said.

“Oh my gosh, I can’t believe it! This opportunity is out of this world!” Gretz told lottery officials. “I told my sons about this and they said to me, ‘Mom, you are going to win the $1 million.’ Hopefully, I win the $1 million!”

There are 29 U.S. lotteries participating in the “POWERBALL First Millionaire of the Year” promotion. In Pennsylvania, eight semi-finalists from the PA Lottery Second-Chance Drawing and two semi-finalists from a separate Pennsylvania Lottery Online Prize Drawing were selected to win the VIP trip to New York City. Out of those Pennsylvania semi-finalists, Gretz’s name was ultimately drawn as the Pennsylvania player who will have a shot to win $1 million. The other 28 participating lotteries will also have one player each entered into the drawing.

The Pennsylvania Lottery also said the following:

“We’d like to congratulate Tracy on winning a chance to become a millionaire from Powerball, and we encourage Pennsylvanians to watch her on TV and cheer her on,” said Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko. “It’s thanks to players like Tracy that our Lottery has been able to generate close to $34 billion to help older Pennsylvanians over the last 50 years. Our seniors count on those dollars to help them with life-sustaining programs that provide free meals, property tax and rent rebates, and free or reduced fare transportation, among other support.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
wmmr.com

Pennsylvania’s Chances for a White Christmas Are Changing

Everybody talks about getting a white Christmas, but what actually is a white Christmas? According to the National Weather Service, the actual definition for a white Christmas is one inch of snow on the ground by 7 a.m. Dec. 25. While a white Christmas in Pennsylvania seemed impossible a few...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
27 First News

Big storm this week: What to expect across Ohio, Pa.

(WKBN) – A large storm is moving across the country with severe thunderstorms, tornadoes, heavy rain, gusty wind with colder temperatures and blowing snow. This storm will impact our region near Youngstown, Ohio into tonight and Thursday with rain and a wintry mix possible. Colder air will move in behind the storm into the weekend.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
wtae.com

The Hills snack bar is coming back as a food truck

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — A local man is trying to revitalize Hills Department Store's snack bar to bring back memories for people who live in the Pittsburgh area. Proudly wearing a shirt with the old "Hills" logo, Jason Powell said he's bringing the nostalgic snack bar with a food truck that will travel to former locations of Hills stores.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WETM 18 News

New York ranks in top 15 of most concerned with porch pirates

NEW YORK (WETM) – With holiday gifts arriving all throughout December, shoppers need to be on the lookout for porch pirates looking to steal packages from your home. One new report found that New York was the 12th-most theft-prone state when it comes to residents concerned about their package safety. Delivery planning company Circuit used […]
ROCHESTER, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Big News For Anyone With Snowmobiles In New York State

The Erie County Federation of Snowmobile Clubs have set the official open date as January 2, 2023 for all trails in Erie County, pending sufficient snow cover and conditions. For those who don't love a good snowstorm, the next few weeks are going to be tough across New York State. It is that time of the year that the cold air moves in and the lake effect snows start to pile up. But that is good news for many here in Western New York.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

AG Shapiro announces new opportunities for Taylor Swift tickets

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM/AP) — Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that Ticketmaster will be offering new opportunities for consumers to purchase Taylor Swift tickets. According to tweets from Shapiro, consumers who received a pre-sale code this month will be able to “shake it off and try again.” The tweets from Shapiro state that emails will be […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

Pittsburgh: 9 Amazing Places To Visit In Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Pittsburgh Pennsylvania. Located in western Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh is the second largest city in the state. It is also the county seat of Allegheny County. Its heart lies along the junction of three rivers, the Allegheny, Monongahela and Ohio. It is also home to the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WETM 18 News

New York State prepares for winter storm

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Most of New York is expected to receive several inches of snow thanks to a storm that is expected to move in Thursday and last until Saturday. The governor at a press conference at the New York State Capitol urged New Yorkers to be prepared for bad conditions. “As someone from Buffalo, I’m […]
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy