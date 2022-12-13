Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Trendy Salad Restaurant in Schaumburg Does it live up to the hype?Chicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Customers Have Mixed Feelings As Aldi Gets Self-Checkouts Because Stores Only Have One CashierC. HeslopChicago, IL
Illinois witness says bright lights 50 feet overhead were disc shapedRoger MarshNew Lenox, IL
Check out 4 of the most festive holiday pop-up bars Chicago has to offerJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Fun For Less in Chicago: Lincoln Park ZooLightsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Related
Gurnee man accused of meeting police posing as underage girl
GURNEE, Ill. — A suburban man was arrested Wednesday after being accused of wanting to meet a child, who was actually police, for sex. Eddie Murillo, 43, of Gurnee, has been charged with traveling to meet a minor and grooming. On Wednesday, police allege Murillo drove to meet with an underage girl, who was really […]
WGNtv.com
Police: Northbrook bank robbed by 3 at gunpoint
NORTHBROOK, Ill. — A bank was robbed at gunpoint in Northbrook on Thursday morning. Just before 9:45 a.m., authorities responded to a BMO Harris branch, located in the 1100 block of Willow Road, on the report of a bank robbery. Authorities said three males entered the bank and demanded...
fox32chicago.com
Man accused of strangling woman, smothering baby at Lockport home in 2020
CHICAGO - More than two years after the deaths of a suburban mother and her child, police announce an arrest in the case. Police who saw the crime scene inside a home on Hamilton Street in Lockport can't shake it. "The officers — they still talk about it to this...
cwbchicago.com
Armed carjackers who targeted 70-year-old in Lincoln Park have struck again (and again and again), officials say
Chicago — The armed robbery crew that targeted a 70-year-old woman in Lincoln Park on Wednesday afternoon has committed several similar holdups and carjackings in the past five days, including at least one more on Wednesday night in Bucktown, according to Chicago police and a law enforcement source. The...
Judge allows key evidence to be used at trial against 2 DCFS employees charged following AJ Freund’s murder
A judge has allowed prosecutors to admit new evidence against the two DCFS workers who were charged with the mishandling of AJ Freund abuse investigations before the Crystal Lake boy was killed. Carlos J. Acosta, 56, of Woodstock, and Andrew R. Polovin, 50, of Island Lake, were both charged in September 2020 with two counts […]
2 men held without bail in DuPage County for allegedly robbing elderly woman at gunpoint
Sincere Harrington, 19, of Chicago and 18-year-old Jarquez Jones of Maywood are accused of robbing a woman’s purse at gunpoint Dec. 5 at a Walmart in Villa Park before leading police on a high-speed chase into Chicago.
wlip.com
Lake County Student Taken From Class After Alleged “Verbal Threat”
(Gurnee, IL) A Gurnee school student has been removed from class after an alleged threat. Gurnee Police say a school resource officer was made aware of the verbal threat by the River Trail School student. An investigation then led to that suspect student being removed from class the same day, pending further investigation. It’s unclear exactly what the alleged threat entailed, but police say no weapons were found at the school, or the suspect’s home. They also say that the child has no access to weapons, and that despite rumors, no evidence of a list of targeted students was found. Nothing further was released by police or Gurnee District 56.
fox32chicago.com
Naperville man put stickers in the shape of swastikas on campaign signs: prosecutors
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - A Naperville man is accused of putting stickers in the shape of a swastika on campaign signs for then-candidate for DuPage County Board Patricia Gustin. Keith Klingeman, 49, faces two counts of a hate crime and one count of misdemeanor criminal damage to property. Between Oct. 2...
FBI launches manhunt for armored truck robbers
The hunt is on for three suspects who allegedly robbed an armored truck in the Chicago suburbs on Monday morning and got away with an unspecified amount of money.
Chicago man sentenced to more than 8 years in jail for attempted murder on Christmas morning in 2019
CHICAGO - A man was sentenced to more than eight years in federal prison for illegally possessing a firearm and using it to shoot at individuals on Christmas morning in 2019. Shortly after 11:15 a.m. on Dec. 25, 2019, Rashid Jackson fired three shots from a semiautomatic handgun at individuals in the middle of a residential street in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood.
DuPage County judge rules Oakbrook Terrace red light cameras will stay on
DUPAGE COUNTY - Red light cameras in Oakbrook Terrace will stay on for now. The decision was made Wednesday by a DuPage County judge. The cameras at Route 83 and 22nd Street will continue operation until at least May. It's the second continuance ruling by a judge after a lawsuit...
wjol.com
Illinois AG Charges Owner Of Chicago Clinic With Fraud
The office of Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is charging the owner of a Chicago clinic with theft, fraud and forgery. Jean Watson is accused of filing more than 244-thousand-dollars in false Medicaid claims. Watson is a licensed clinical social worker and the owner of Loudek Community Services. Raoul claims she submitted claims for psychotherapy and counseling services that she didn’t provide to ten Medicaid Managed Care patients.
Couple charged with stealing $30,000 from group affiliated with American Legion post
A Joliet couple has been charged with stealing as much as $30,000 from a motorcycle group affiliated with a southwest suburban American Legion post.
14-year-old boy charged with 10 felonies after alleged home invasion, shooting of two teens in Chicago
CHICAGO — A 14-year-old boy is facing 10 felony charges after Chicago police allege he critically injured two teens last month during a home invasion. The boy was arrested Tuesday and was charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated battery, two counts of armed robbery with a firearm and four counts […]
959theriver.com
Drew Peterson Continues to Appeal for a New Trial
Convicted murderer Drew Peterson continues to appeal the court for a new trial. The former Bolingbrook Police Officer’s public defender was in a Will County Courtroom on Wednesday regarding the petition. Peterson is currently serving a 38-year prison sentence for the murder of his third wife Kathleen Savio. He...
CPD warns of person who approached 2 female victims, grabbed 1 in Loop attack
Chicago police said the first victim was able to dodge the male suspect, but the next was chased into the street and grabbed.
959theriver.com
Five Year Old Murder Case Of Izzy’s Bartender Could Get Underway In January
The murder trial of a Joliet man in the shooting death of Izzy’s bartender Danny Rios could start in January of 2023. It’s been five years since Rios was shot in the back of the head while working at the bar on March 9th, 2018. Patrick Gleason was tackled that night by other patrons at the bar and held down until police arrived. According to a civil suit, Gleason had been expelled from Izzy’s several times.
Police seek man who chased, grabbed woman in the Loop, tried to attack another
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are warning of a man stalking and attacking women in the Loop.Police released a surveillance image of the man, who twice tried to touch women in the early morning hours of Oct. 29.The first time, he tried to touch a woman near Wabash Avenue and Washington Street. She was able to dodge and block the man.Moments later, he approached a woman on Lake Street, chased her into the street, and touched her inappropriately, before running west down Lake Street.Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8261.
cwbchicago.com
Michigan man threatened to shoot Chicago’s mayor if she didn’t fix the city’s crime problem within 5 weeks, prosecutors say
Chicago — A Michigan man threatened to shoot Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot if she didn’t reduce crime in the city within five weeks, prosecutors said Tuesday. But the man’s defense attorney said he has a “long mental health history.”. William Kohles, 42, was extradited from Grand...
Prosecutors Paint Horrifying Picture of Execution-Style Killings in Belmont Cragin Shooting
Warning: The following story contains details that may be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised. Prosecutors laid out their case against a man suspected of fatally shooting three people outside of a Belmont Cragin bar over the weekend, painting the attack as an execution-style killing following a fight at a birthday party.
Comments / 3