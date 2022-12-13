ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naperville, IL

WEHT/WTVW

Gurnee man accused of meeting police posing as underage girl

GURNEE, Ill. — A suburban man was arrested Wednesday after being accused of wanting to meet a child, who was actually police, for sex. Eddie Murillo, 43, of Gurnee, has been charged with traveling to meet a minor and grooming. On Wednesday, police allege Murillo drove to meet with an underage girl, who was really […]
GURNEE, IL
WGNtv.com

Police: Northbrook bank robbed by 3 at gunpoint

NORTHBROOK, Ill. — A bank was robbed at gunpoint in Northbrook on Thursday morning. Just before 9:45 a.m., authorities responded to a BMO Harris branch, located in the 1100 block of Willow Road, on the report of a bank robbery. Authorities said three males entered the bank and demanded...
NORTHBROOK, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Judge allows key evidence to be used at trial against 2 DCFS employees charged following AJ Freund’s murder

A judge has allowed prosecutors to admit new evidence against the two DCFS workers who were charged with the mishandling of AJ Freund abuse investigations before the Crystal Lake boy was killed. Carlos J. Acosta, 56, of Woodstock, and Andrew R. Polovin, 50, of Island Lake, were both charged in September 2020 with two counts […]
CRYSTAL LAKE, IL
wlip.com

Lake County Student Taken From Class After Alleged “Verbal Threat”

(Gurnee, IL) A Gurnee school student has been removed from class after an alleged threat. Gurnee Police say a school resource officer was made aware of the verbal threat by the River Trail School student. An investigation then led to that suspect student being removed from class the same day, pending further investigation. It’s unclear exactly what the alleged threat entailed, but police say no weapons were found at the school, or the suspect’s home. They also say that the child has no access to weapons, and that despite rumors, no evidence of a list of targeted students was found. Nothing further was released by police or Gurnee District 56.
GURNEE, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago man sentenced to more than 8 years in jail for attempted murder on Christmas morning in 2019

CHICAGO - A man was sentenced to more than eight years in federal prison for illegally possessing a firearm and using it to shoot at individuals on Christmas morning in 2019. Shortly after 11:15 a.m. on Dec. 25, 2019, Rashid Jackson fired three shots from a semiautomatic handgun at individuals in the middle of a residential street in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood.
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Illinois AG Charges Owner Of Chicago Clinic With Fraud

The office of Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is charging the owner of a Chicago clinic with theft, fraud and forgery. Jean Watson is accused of filing more than 244-thousand-dollars in false Medicaid claims. Watson is a licensed clinical social worker and the owner of Loudek Community Services. Raoul claims she submitted claims for psychotherapy and counseling services that she didn’t provide to ten Medicaid Managed Care patients.
CHICAGO, IL
959theriver.com

Drew Peterson Continues to Appeal for a New Trial

Convicted murderer Drew Peterson continues to appeal the court for a new trial. The former Bolingbrook Police Officer’s public defender was in a Will County Courtroom on Wednesday regarding the petition. Peterson is currently serving a 38-year prison sentence for the murder of his third wife Kathleen Savio. He...
BOLINGBROOK, IL
959theriver.com

Five Year Old Murder Case Of Izzy’s Bartender Could Get Underway In January

The murder trial of a Joliet man in the shooting death of Izzy’s bartender Danny Rios could start in January of 2023. It’s been five years since Rios was shot in the back of the head while working at the bar on March 9th, 2018. Patrick Gleason was tackled that night by other patrons at the bar and held down until police arrived. According to a civil suit, Gleason had been expelled from Izzy’s several times.
JOLIET, IL
CBS Chicago

Police seek man who chased, grabbed woman in the Loop, tried to attack another

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are warning of a man stalking and attacking women in the Loop.Police released a surveillance image of the man, who twice tried to touch women in the early morning hours of Oct. 29.The first time, he tried to touch a woman near Wabash Avenue and Washington Street. She was able to dodge and block the man.Moments later, he approached a woman on Lake Street, chased her into the street, and touched her inappropriately, before running west down Lake Street.Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8261.
CHICAGO, IL

