holtvilletribune.com
GIRLS SOCCER: New Look, New League for Vikings
HOLTVILLE – The Holtville High School girls soccer team has a tough road ahead as the Vikings have been placed in the Imperial Valley League along with some traditional Valley soccer powers. The Vikings (3-3 overall) played in the Desert League a season ago, but with the addition of...
thedesertreview.com
Out of towners take Tiger Classic
IMPERIAL — The 2022 edition of Imperial High’s Tiger Classic boys varsity basketball tournament tipped off last week and lasted through Saturday, December 10 where the Valhalla Norsemen took the championship trophy home back up Interstate 8. This year’s tournament featured eight schools: Brawley, Calexico, Calipatria, Holtville, Imperial,...
Somerton Tamale Festival back for the 15th year
Arizona State University El Diablito Alumni Chapter will sponsor the 15th Annual Somerton Tamale Festival this Saturday, December 17.
Visit Yuma awards several parade participants
Visit Yuma has awarded winners of the 19th Annual Dorothy Young Memorial Electric Light Parade.
holtvilletribune.com
IVC Ranked Among Top Junior Colleges
IMPERIAL – Imperial Valley College was recognized as one of the state’s best community colleges by a nationally recognized publisher of college resources and independent rankings. The ranking by EDsmart placed IVC sixth among California’s 116 community colleges based on the campus’ affordability, student satisfaction, academic quality and...
calexicochronicle.com
Bands Shine at Imperial Parade of Lights
IMPERIAL — An incredible turnout of hundreds if not over a thousand people lined the streets at the 2022 Parade of Lights in Imperial on Friday, Dec. 9. Temperatures that dropped into the low 50s that night didn’t stop spectators from lining both sides of Imperial Avenue, where people showed up early to stake their claim to the best seats at the parade — the lawn chairs that they brought.
Snow is coming to the Christmas Village this weekend
After 8 years a Yuma Christmas tradition came back and this time with a very special surprise for its visitors.
Imperial County announces new leadership
Imperial County announced four promotions for the Imperial County Sheriff's Office.
Calexico presents a Christmas drive-thru event
The Calexico Recreation Department presents the 3rd Annual Santa's North Pole Express tonight at the Calexico Community Center.
thedesertreview.com
Santa's Local Workshop brings community together
BRAWLEY — The Brawley Chamber of Commerce held its 2nd annual Santa’s Local Workshop event on Thursday, December 8, at Plaza Park and Main Street. The event took place in the evening, and included a tree lighting, pictures with Santa, petting zoo and many other activities. To start...
Yuma Gas station killer accepts plea
The man accused of murdering a man at a Yuma gas station back in 2019 accepted a plea agreement today.
Mesa father arrested after son found shot to death on I-8
YUMA, Ariz. — A Mesa father is facing first-degree murder charges for allegedly killing his teenage son. The Yuma County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that Jose Gallardo, 36, has been arrested in connection to the death of his son, Mario Nez, 19, of Tempe. The investigation...
yumadailynews.com
Father charged for murdering son and leaving body on side of a Yuma highway
YUMA - A man has been charged with murder for shooting and killing his own son. The body was left on the side of the road off Interstate 8. YCSO says 19-year-old Mario Nez-Gallardo, was driving back home on Sunday, December 11th, 2022 with his father, Jose Gallardo following a California road trip the two went on.
Man involved in Yuma bank holdups may not be competent for trial
The man accused of robbing two banks in two weeks March of last year will be undergoing a mental competency evaluation after appearing in court today.
thedesertreview.com
Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in El Centro
Stacker compiled the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in El Centro, CA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
thedesertreview.com
Calexico City Council reorganizes members with new faces
CALEXICO — An annual reorganization of the Calexico City Council following the results of the recent election took place at City Hall during a special meeting of the council Monday, December 12. Councilmember Rosie Arreola-Fernandez closed out her term after an unsuccessful re-election bid, while new oaths were taken by the re-elected Mayor Pro Tem Raul Urena and new member Gilberto Manzanaraz.
Man accused of string of Yuma burglaries has trial delay
The man tied to a string of business burglaries in Yuma also appeared in court today.
Car crash causing the death of a pedestrian
A car crash happened this morning involving a pedestrian getting hit and dying on the scene.
yumadailynews.com
Here's every emergency call that Yuma Fire answered this week, 333
The Yuma Fire Department responded to 333 emergency calls for service:. Including: 1 for a large backyard fire, 1 for a stove top fire, 1 for a gas fireplace left on but not ignited, and various alarms. 1 Mutual Aid. Including: 1 for assisting Rural Metro with a medical emergency...
Man accused of murdering 15-year-old rejects plea deal
Facing a murder charge, one of the twin brothers accused of killing a 15-year-old in Yuma rejected a plea deal in court today
