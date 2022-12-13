ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holtville, CA

holtvilletribune.com

GIRLS SOCCER: New Look, New League for Vikings

HOLTVILLE – The Holtville High School girls soccer team has a tough road ahead as the Vikings have been placed in the Imperial Valley League along with some traditional Valley soccer powers. The Vikings (3-3 overall) played in the Desert League a season ago, but with the addition of...
HOLTVILLE, CA
thedesertreview.com

Out of towners take Tiger Classic

IMPERIAL — The 2022 edition of Imperial High’s Tiger Classic boys varsity basketball tournament tipped off last week and lasted through Saturday, December 10 where the Valhalla Norsemen took the championship trophy home back up Interstate 8. This year’s tournament featured eight schools: Brawley, Calexico, Calipatria, Holtville, Imperial,...
IMPERIAL, CA
holtvilletribune.com

IVC Ranked Among Top Junior Colleges

IMPERIAL – Imperial Valley College was recognized as one of the state’s best community colleges by a nationally recognized publisher of college resources and independent rankings. The ranking by EDsmart placed IVC sixth among California’s 116 community colleges based on the campus’ affordability, student satisfaction, academic quality and...
IMPERIAL, CA
calexicochronicle.com

Bands Shine at Imperial Parade of Lights

IMPERIAL — An incredible turnout of hundreds if not over a thousand people lined the streets at the 2022 Parade of Lights in Imperial on Friday, Dec. 9. Temperatures that dropped into the low 50s that night didn’t stop spectators from lining both sides of Imperial Avenue, where people showed up early to stake their claim to the best seats at the parade — the lawn chairs that they brought.
IMPERIAL, CA
thedesertreview.com

Santa's Local Workshop brings community together

BRAWLEY — The Brawley Chamber of Commerce held its 2nd annual Santa’s Local Workshop event on Thursday, December 8, at Plaza Park and Main Street. The event took place in the evening, and included a tree lighting, pictures with Santa, petting zoo and many other activities. To start...
BRAWLEY, CA
12 News

Mesa father arrested after son found shot to death on I-8

YUMA, Ariz. — A Mesa father is facing first-degree murder charges for allegedly killing his teenage son. The Yuma County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that Jose Gallardo, 36, has been arrested in connection to the death of his son, Mario Nez, 19, of Tempe. The investigation...
YUMA, AZ
yumadailynews.com

Father charged for murdering son and leaving body on side of a Yuma highway

YUMA - A man has been charged with murder for shooting and killing his own son. The body was left on the side of the road off Interstate 8. YCSO says 19-year-old Mario Nez-Gallardo, was driving back home on Sunday, December 11th, 2022 with his father, Jose Gallardo following a California road trip the two went on.
YUMA, AZ
thedesertreview.com

Calexico City Council reorganizes members with new faces

CALEXICO — An annual reorganization of the Calexico City Council following the results of the recent election took place at City Hall during a special meeting of the council Monday, December 12. Councilmember Rosie Arreola-Fernandez closed out her term after an unsuccessful re-election bid, while new oaths were taken by the re-elected Mayor Pro Tem Raul Urena and new member Gilberto Manzanaraz.
CALEXICO, CA
yumadailynews.com

Here's every emergency call that Yuma Fire answered this week, 333

The Yuma Fire Department responded to 333 emergency calls for service:. Including: 1 for a large backyard fire, 1 for a stove top fire, 1 for a gas fireplace left on but not ignited, and various alarms. 1 Mutual Aid. Including: 1 for assisting Rural Metro with a medical emergency...
YUMA, AZ

