Judge proposes Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes serve her 11-year sentence in a 'minimum-security' Texas prison camp
The Federal Prison Camp in Bryan is a minimum security prison that houses female inmates in dormitories. Prison camps have minimal or no fencing.
High-Ranking Prison Officer Aided a Neo-Nazi Gang Attack on Black Prisoners
A former high-ranking correctional officer at an Oklahoma prison just received a multi-year prison sentence for facilitating a white supremacist attack on Black inmates. Matthew Ware, 53, a former lieutenant at the Kay County Detention Center, was sentenced to 46 months after being found guilty of violating the civil rights of three pretrial detainees, the Department of Justice announced on Monday.
‘Only the Most Serious Sanction Is Sufficient’: Feds Seek Life Sentence for Michigan Man Convicted in Gov. Whitmer Kidnapping Plot
After a second jury rejected his entrapment defense, a Michigan man convicted of a plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) faces the possibility of spending the rest of his life behind bars. On Monday, federal prosecutors sought to impose that maximum punishment against Adam Fox. “When the aim of...
Police: 2 officers killed after 30-minute talk with woman
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (AP) — Two police officers in coastal Mississippi were shot and killed early Wednesday by a woman who they had talked to for nearly 30 minutes in a motel parking lot, authorities said. The woman also died. Amy Anderson, 43, was sitting in a parked...
Oklahoma continues death row killing series by executing inmate on his birthday despite attorneys claims that he was mentally ill
Oklahoma executed Richard Fairchild on Thursday, the seventh inmate Oklahoma has executed since October 2021.
Prison inmates placed bets on how long Whitey Bulger would survive after being transferred, a watchdog report found. The notorious gangster was beaten to death in less than 24 hours.
A Justice Department report found that prison staff who worked at Hazelton spoke publicly about Bulger's upcoming arrival in front of inmates.
KELOLAND TV
Dead inmate wanted to sue S.D. Women’s Prison
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Supreme Court has ruled that the personal representatives of a woman who died in a state prison tried to uphold a request in her will. The justices publicly released the unanimous opinion Thursday rejecting her brother’s legal challenge. Bonnie J. Pease...
A jail where Georgia officers were seen 'mercilessly' beating an inmate is also being sued by a former sergeant who claims she was wrongfully fired after flagging excessive abuse
Deputies beat Hobbs "mercilessly," said his lawyer Harry Daniels. The Camden County Sheriff's Office did not respond to Insider's request for comment.
Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest
The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
More than two-dozen state prison inmates on hunger strike
27 inmates at the Ely State Prison were on a hunger strike as of Monday, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections The maximum-security prison is approximately 250 miles north of Las Vegas and holds some of the state’s death row inmates.
mageenews.com
Two Former Mississippi Department of Corrections Officials Indicted for Excessive Force Against an Inmate
WASHINGTON – A federal grand jury in the Southern District of Mississippi returned an indictment that was unsealed yesterday charging two former Mississippi Department of Corrections officials with deprivation of rights under color of law. According to court documents, both Jessica Hill, a correctional officer at the Central Mississippi...
‘Like a knife’: Alabama death row inmate Kenneth Smith describes state’s botched execution attempt
Kenneth Eugene Smith is a member of strange and horrific club: people Alabama has attempted to execute, but failed to do so in time. Its membership has been growing this year, with the state failing on two separate attempts to successfully complete a death sentence.Smith, given a death sentence for his role in the 1988 murder-for-hire of Elizabeth Dorlene Sennett, was scheduled to be executed on Thursday evening.With legal appeals still pending, Alabama began to prepare Smith for his execution, struggling for over an hour to place an IV line that would deliver his lethal injection drugs.At 10.23pm, the...
The feds botched Whitey Bulger's prison transfer so badly that the infamous Boston gangster had 'lost the will to live,' a watchdog found
Bulger was kept in a single cell as his transfer from a Florida to a West Virginia prison dragged on, according to a watchdog report on his killing.
Oklahoma marijuana farm homicide: Authorities say all 4 victims ‘executed’ were Chinese nationals
Four Chinese nationals were "executed," and a fifth, also Chinese, was injured on a marijuana farm in Oklahoma Sunday, according to authorities.
Newsom says California about to 'break' amid flood of illegal migrants when Title 42 expires
California Gov. Gavin Newsom warned that the Biden administration's plans to repeal Trump-era Title 42 immigration policies could "break" his state.
Watchdog Finds ‘Serious’ Failures With Whitey Bulger’s Prison Transfer Before His Murder
A new report released Wednesday from the Department of Justice’s Office of the Inspector General found the Bureau of Prison made “serious” failures during the prison transfer of infamous Massachusetts mobster James “Whitey” Bulger. The notorious mob boss was murdered while incarcerated in 2018, just 12 hours after his transfer to “Misery Mountain” or Hazelton Penitentiary in West Virginia. Bulger, who was 89 years old and in a wheelchair at the time, was immediately thrown in with the high-security prison’s general population—even though he was an FBI informant, according to ABC News. Three incarcerated people were charged in connection with the murder and still awaiting trial. The DOJ’s watchdog said in the report that it didn’t uncover any evidence that BOP officials had “malicious intent” in the transfer but found many failures throughout the process and questioned why the transfer went through. “In our view, no BOP inmate’s transfer, whether they are a notorious offender or a non-violent offender, should be handled like Bulger’s transfer was handled in this instance," Inspector General Michael Horowitz said in a statement with the report’s release.Read it at ABC News
WOWT
Nebraska inmates facing charges of abusing fellow inmate
The new policy still doesn’t provide allowances for transgender students, but it stops short of expelling them. The parents are still in the hospital, and family and friends are caring for their children. The house wasn't insured. Emily's Friday evening forecast. Updated: 7 hours ago. Foggy Saturday AM before...
Ex-Corrections Officer Who Facilitated Racist Attack On Black Inmate Sentenced For Civil Rights Violations
Ware ordered lower-ranking correctional officers to move two Black pretrial detainees, to a cell row housing white supremacist inmates The post Ex-Corrections Officer Who Facilitated Racist Attack On Black Inmate Sentenced For Civil Rights Violations appeared first on NewsOne.
AP Investigation: Prison boss beat inmates, climbed ranks
The prison staff didn’t know much about the new acting warden. Then, they say, he made a bizarre and startling confession: Years ago, he beat inmates — and got away with it.Thomas Ray Hinkle, a high-ranking federal Bureau of Prisons official, was sent to restore order and trust at a women’s prison wracked by a deplorable scandal. Instead, workers say, he left the federal lockup in Dublin, California, even more broken.Staff saw Hinkle as a bully and regarded his presence there — just after allegations that the previous warden and other employees sexually assaulted inmates — as hypocrisy from an...
Ex-correctional officer in Hawaii sentenced for assaulting inmate
A federal judge sentenced a former supervisory correctional officer at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center to 144 months for his role in the assault of an inmate and his leadership of a multiyear coverup.
