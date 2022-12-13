ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Bryce Dallas Howard’s Home Is Full of Nods to ‘Star Wars’! See Inside Her Los Angeles Estate

By Samantha Agate
Closer Weekly
Closer Weekly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07YggA_0jhAYT5w00

As the daughter of a Hollywood legend, it comes as no surprise that Bryce Dallas Howard’s home is fit for royalty! The eldest daughter of director Ron Howard and actress Cheryl Howard lives in a stylish Los Angeles house with her husband, Seth Gabel, and their two kids.

Prior to making the move to California in recent years, the family lived in upstate New York. The Jurassic Park actress recruited her friend Claire Thomas to help decorate their new pad with her marvelous eye for design. They chose a green and pink color scheme for the four-bedroom property along with several nods to the couple’s favorite franchises, Star Wars and Star Trek.

“I remember growing up being like, ‘I would love to live on the Starship Enterprise,’” The Mandalorian director told Architectural Digest in June 2022 about the inspiration for the decor in her home. “There’s a softness to the futurism of [director] Gene Roddenberry’s world that feels so enticing.”

The estate is full of vintage finds and homages to the ‘80s while still honoring the franchise’s epic space futurism. Part of the home’s allure was actually influenced by a past encounter with a Hollywood icon.

“We had the chance to visit Mia Farrow once,” Bryce shared. “And it was the most magical place. Her house was full of stories and treasures, mementos of such a legendary life. Seth and I left thinking, ‘This is what we aspire to. This is what we want our home to be like.’”

The lovebirds, who wed in 2006, definitely succeeded in bringing their vision to life. Immediately upon entering their home, guests are greeted by adorable pet portraits that adorn the walls. The colorful foyer leads into Seth’s office with a futuristic aesthetic. The space has tons of Art Deco touches and live plants.

Just when you thought the house couldn’t get any cooler, the dining room is covered in floral wallpaper. The nature-inspired room was intended to “honor the planet” and always makes Bryce feel like she is in a “magical forest in Japan.”

The Golden Globe nominee loves watching movies with her hubby and their children, Beatrice and Theodore, in the living room. The pink entertainment space has a unique design element courtesy of a child of one of her Hollywood friends! Jimmy Kimmels eldest daughter, Katie Kimmel, handmade several of the lamps in Bryce’s home. The Abyssinian cat lamp in the living room is the perfect quirky touch for an animal lover like Bryce.

Keep scrolling to see photos inside Bryce and Seth’s Los Angeles home.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

See Inside the Only Home Leslie Jordan Has Ever Owned, Listed for $1.8 Million

"This was the first home Leslie had ever purchased — he was so excited to move into the condo and never had the chance," listing agent Eric Rojany tells PEOPLE The late Leslie Jordan's milestone home has officially hit the market for $1.8 million.   Jordan officially purchased his first piece of real estate just two months before he died in late October at the age of 67. Documenting the big moment on Instagram, the American Horror Story star posted a video to share his big news in August.  "Well...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TVLine

Witch Mountain: Bryce Dallas Howard to Lead Franchise Reboot for Disney+

Having survived multiple Jurassic Worlds, Bryce Dallas Howard now is escaping to Witch Mountain, as a star of Disney+‘s series “reimagining” of the long-dormant film franchise. The Witch Mountain franchise began way back in 1975, kids, with Escape to Witch Mountain, which was followed years later by Return to Witch Mountain and then Beyond Witch Mountain. In 1995, the original film was remade for TV as Disney’s Escape to Witch Mountain, while 2009 brought us Race to Witch Mountain, a theatrical redo of, well, Escape to Witch Mountain. Taking place in the shadow of the titular mount, the series pilot that has...
News Breaking LIVE

Award-Winning Country Music Star Dies

Up-and-coming country music star Jake Flint has reportedly died at the age of 37, according to Entertainment Weekly. According to reports, Flint died on November 26th in his sleep, just hours after celebrating his new marriage to his wife, Brenda, while in Oklahoma. No cause of death has been determined at this time.
iheart.com

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death

The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Betty White's Los Angeles Mansion Demolished After Selling for Massive Price

Betty White's former home has been torn down, according to a new post on her Instagram account. The legendary actress passed away in December of 2021 just short of her 100th birthday, and her massive home in Los Angeles, California was sold in June. Apparently, the new owner wanted a fresh start, as White's house has now been leveled to make way for a new development.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Closer Weekly

Closer Weekly

66K+
Followers
2K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

A celebrity weekly for the 40+ crowd! Make sure to check out our website at closerweekly.com! Twitter and Instagram: @CloserWeekly

 https://www.closerweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy