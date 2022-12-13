Read full article on original website
Former Wazzu Coach Mike Leach Dies
Former Washington State University and current Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach has died. He was 61. The Clarion Ledger had reported Leach suffered from a heart condition at his home Sunday and had been airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson in critical condition. His family says he died in the hospital last night.
Idaho Secures All D-I Football Schedule for 2023
MOSCOW, Idaho – The University of Idaho will open the 2023 football season with a road game against Lamar University Thursday, Aug. 31 at Provost Umphrey Stadium in Beaumont, Texas. The game replaces the Vandals’ home game that was scheduled against NCAA Division II Western Oregon. The game...
Senator Schoesler Visits Clarkston (Listen)
CLARKSTON, WA – Washington State Senator Mark Schoesler (R-Ritzville) was in Clarkston today for a press tour to talk about various issues including the upcoming session of the Washington State Legislature. It gets underway January 9th and is scheduled to last 105 days. Lawmakers meet annually on the second...
Idaho State Police Distracted Driving Emphasis Patrols Through Weekend (Listen)
LEWISTON, ID – Idaho drivers can expect to see ISP troopers conducting extra emphasis patrols for distracted driving through the weekend. Inattentive driving is a leading cause of crashes in Idaho and the United States, according to District 4 Patrol Lieutenant Robert Rausch. “The economic and human costs of...
Bighorn Sheep Capture Scheduled in Hells Canyon (Listen)
LEWISTON, ID – The Idaho Department of Fish and Game and Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife plan to capture 55 bighorn sheep in three Hells Canyon herds between December 19th and 23rd. The project is part of the ongoing Hells Canyon Initiative to restore bighorn sheep populations. Bighorn...
Students’ Holiday Spirit on Display With 2022 SDE Holiday Art Contest; Lewiston & Moscow Students Also Win
BOISE, ID – Santa and his famous red-nosed reindeer take a trip across a colorful night sky on this year’s holiday card contest winner from the Idaho State Department of Education. The artwork, by third-grader Brynlee Parce of Spalding STEM Academy, was voted as this year’s overall contest winner and will be featured on the SDE’s holiday cards. Her submission was chosen from more than 350 entries by students in kindergarten through sixth grade across the state.
“Dynamic” Frigid Weather System to Hit the Northwest (Listen/Watch)
LEWISTON, ID – The National Weather Service in Spokane says the potential for snow and extreme cold temperatures is looking more and more probable over the next several days. Andy Brown, Warning Coordination Meteorologist, says the next weather system coming down from the north this weekend is “dynamic” and there is a high probability of temperatures which are much below average.
Permanent Endowment Scholarship Created to Honor Moscow Murder Victim
MOSCOW, ID – The family of one of the four murder victims near the University of Idaho campus in the early morning hours of November 13th has started a memorial endowment with the University’s Foundation. The permanent Xana Kernodle Scholarship Endowment is to honor her memory and keep her legacy alive by funding scholarships each year for UI students.
New Weight Limits Coming for Lenore Bridge
The Idaho Transportation Department will soon set new permanent weight limits on the Lenore Bridge just off U.S. Highway 12 west of Orofino. The bridge was closed briefly last month by emergency order from the transportation department after broken planks were discovered on the bridge deck. Temporary repairs that involved placing large steel plates over the damaged portion of the bridge were made and traffic was reopened.
Law Enforcement Sorting Through 22,000 White Elantras in Moscow Murder Investigation (Watch/Listen)
MOSCOW, ID – Homicide investigators in Moscow are sorting through 22,000 registered 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantras that fit into the search criteria for the white model which they are looking for. Tips led law enforcement to ask the public for additional help in searching for the car which they say was in the immediate area of the King Road residence during the murders of four University of Idaho students in the early morning hours of November 13th.
Local Kids Shop With Local Cops
CLARKSTON, WA – Around 50 kids from the Lewis-Clark Valley area spent the morning at the Clarkston Walmart for the annual Christmas Cops program. Each child had $75 to shop with this year. Photos courtesy of Clarkston Police Officer John Morbeck, coordinator of the long-running event.
Moscow Murder Scene Was “Somber,” MPD Captain Says in New Interview
MOSCOW, ID – The stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students one month ago today have not only affected the families and friends of the victims, fellow students, and community members, but it has also deeply affected the dozens of law enforcement officers involved in the case. One of those officers is Moscow Police Captain Roger Lanier.
Clarkston Man Charged With Felonies Following Drug Task Force Investigation
CLARKSTON, WA – A 55-year-old Clarkston man was arrested following a Quad Cities Drug Task Force investigation. According to court records, Forest Caston, Junior was charged with three counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) following an investigation which included controlled buys over several weeks. Caston was taken...
Juvenile Transported to SJRMC After Being Hit By Pickup
CLARKSTON, WA – A female juvenile was transported to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center after she was hit by a pickup at about 4:42 p.m. yesterday afternoon. The incident, which happened at the intersection of 6th and Chestnut in downtown Clarkston, remains under investigation, according to Clarkston Police Chief Joel Hastings.
Temporary Warming Shelter for Homeless Could be Available Soon in Lewiston
Officials say a temporary warming shelter could be available for LC Valley homeless individuals in about a week. The Lewiston Tribune reports that First Step 4 Life, is working to obtain a heavy-duty, military-style tent it would place in the downtown area for the shelter that would be similar to one that was at Lewiston’s Salvation Army last winter. Officials from the city and First Step 4 Life are talking about what permits would be required for the tent on a proposed private lot.
