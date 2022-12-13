Officials say a temporary warming shelter could be available for LC Valley homeless individuals in about a week. The Lewiston Tribune reports that First Step 4 Life, is working to obtain a heavy-duty, military-style tent it would place in the downtown area for the shelter that would be similar to one that was at Lewiston’s Salvation Army last winter. Officials from the city and First Step 4 Life are talking about what permits would be required for the tent on a proposed private lot.

LEWISTON, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO