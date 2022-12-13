School Resource Officer James Davis was selected as the Employee of the Month for December at the Sheriff’s Department. Officer Davis is the SRO at Gordo High School and Gordo Elementary School. He is also an associate pastor at First Baptist Church in Gordo. Before becoming an SRO, Officer Davis worked as a patrol officer in Reform for 8 1/2 years, and he has also worked in the past at Taylor Hardin Secure Medical Facility where he was an officer and a mental health worker.

GORDO, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO