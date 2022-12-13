ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gordo, AL

Pickens County Genealogical Society Helps Visitors From Maryland

The Pickens County Genealogical Society Library had visitors in late November from Annapolis, Maryland. Bliss Joyner Kaye and her father, Ernie Joyner, were on a mission to find the last name of Kaye’s five times great-grandmother, and with the help of the genealogical officers, they added to the narrative of who she was.
Lear Jean Acker

Lear Jean Acker, age 54, of Gordo, AL passed away November 28, 2022 at Hospice of West Alabama in Tuscaloosa. Funeral services were 2:00 pm Thursday December 1, 2022 at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Marshall Sutton officiating. Burial followed in Marvin Chapel Cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation was held from 6 - 8 pm Wednesday, November 30, 2033 at the funeral home.
Sheriff’s Office Employee of the Month of December

School Resource Officer James Davis was selected as the Employee of the Month for December at the Sheriff’s Department. Officer Davis is the SRO at Gordo High School and Gordo Elementary School. He is also an associate pastor at First Baptist Church in Gordo. Before becoming an SRO, Officer Davis worked as a patrol officer in Reform for 8 1/2 years, and he has also worked in the past at Taylor Hardin Secure Medical Facility where he was an officer and a mental health worker.
