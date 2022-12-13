Read full article on original website
Related
White Lotus creator says he’s come to ‘sad’ realisation after watching finale with Jennifer Coolidge
The White Lotus creator Mike White has said he’s come to a “sad” realisation after watching the season two finale.Both seasons of the HBO series began with a mystery death, with the series flashing back to depict events leading up to the fatal incident. Until then, it was unknown which character had died.In the season two finale, fans were left heartbroken when it was finally revealed who the deceased person was.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*Upon discovering a suspicious connection between her estranged husband Greg (Jon Gries) and her new friend Quentin (Tom Hollander), Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) realises...
'The White Lotus' star reveals how hard it was for cast to keep secret
"The White Lotus" actor Will Sharpe joins "CNN This Morning" to talk about the season finale and what he admires about show director Mike White.
thedigitalfix.com
Jennifer Coolidge’s best White Lotus line has become a meme
No matter what movie or TV series role is thrown at her, Jennifer Coolidge has always slayed. Unfortunately, as Tanya McQuoid in The White Lotus, it was her turn to be slayed — but despite the target on her back, she ended up dying herself while trying to escape her would-be murderer Quentin.
wegotthiscovered.com
Black viewers furious at producer Joey McFarland’s actions at ‘Emancipation’ premiere
Fans who watched the red carpet ceremony of the Emancipation premiere already have a few choice words to say. When producer Joey McFarland decided to pull out a part of his “historical collection,” several onlookers gasped in horror and that included all the viewers at home. The movie...
The White Lotus fans praise Meghann Fahy for ‘devastating’ scene in season 2 finale
Since The White Lotus wrapped up its second season on Sunday (11 December), fans have been sharing their many feelings about the episode on social media. From heartbreak about who died in the last moments, to theories about the paternity of some characters’ children, viewers have found plenty to discuss and debate.One topic that has taken over much of the conversation concerns Meghann Fahy, who plays Daphne – the wife of tech entrepreneur Cameron (Theo James), holidaying with their married couple friends Harper and Ethan (Aubrey Plaza and Will Sharpe).Throughout the season, Daphne became a much-cherished character for her...
The Cringeworthy End of Harry & Meghan on Netflix
Well, here we all are again. Ready for three more hours of expensively lit retribution? I hope so, because the second half of Netflix’s documentary Harry & Meghan dropped today, covering the four and a half years from the couple’s wedding to the present day. The final three...
Below Deck Med’s Hannah Ferrier Warned Below Deck Adventure’s Faye Clarke Against Joining the Franchise: ‘It’s Worse Than You’ll Ever Imagine’
From one chief stew to another. Below Deck Adventure's Faye Clarke detailed her conversation with Hannah Ferrier about joining the franchise — which resulted in some unexpected advice. "I reached out to Hannah on Instagram and I was quite shocked that she replied. She told me not to do it," Faye, 37, who appears in […]
EW.com
Who's going to die in The White Lotus season 2 finale? Here are the most likely theories
Staying at The White Lotus is bad for your health — in some cases it can even be fatal. After season 1 saw resort manager Armond (Murray Bartlett) lose his s--- (literally) and his life over a squabble with a guest gone wrong, season 2 upped the stakes by introducing the mystery of multiple dead bodies getting discovered in the ocean in the premiere's opening scene before jumping back seven days. A lot can happen in a week, and over the first six episodes we've seen every single guest at the Sicily branch of the resort franchise become interconnected — whether they wanted to or not. And it's clear that at least one long con is being carried out ... if not multiple. 'Tis the season for scamming!
Daily Beast
Valentina Was the Best Character in ‘The White Lotus’
The White Lotus threw everything imaginable at us in its sensational second season. There was suspense, class critique, sex, murder, sex, stunning locations, sex, humor, and did I mention sex? What’s helped enshrine the season as unforgettable peak TV is its incredible cast of characters. Understandably, icons like Harper (Aubrey Plaza), Cameron (Theo James), Portia (Hayley Lu Richardson), and the now-legendary Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) received a lot of attention from fans. But it’s another character that stole the show at every opportunity: the hotel manager Valentina (Sabrina Impacciatore), and she is the unsung hero of The White Lotus Season 2.
‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Finale Preview Teases Ethan Attacking Cameron and At Least One Casket
The White Lotus Season 2 finale is nigh! Soon we’ll find out whose body Daphne (Meghann Fahy) discovered swimming in the ocean blue, which guests were discovered dead at the resort, and whether or not Mia (Beatrice Grannò) will ever discover being a lounge singer isn’t the same thing as musical superstardom. HBO‘s new preview for The White Lotus Season 2 finale is full of tantalizing cues about Tanya’s (Jennifer Coolidge) fate, Albie’s (Adam DiMarco) dangerous affair with Lucia (Simona Tabasco), and the theory that Ethan (Will Sharpe) is going to kill Cameron (Theo James) for allegedly sleeping with his wife Harper (Aubrey Plaza).
‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Episode 7 Preview: The Finale Will Reveal All
'The White Lotus' Season 2 Episode 7 will reveal all, including who dies during this outing of the HBO show. When does the finale air, and what can fans expect?
CNET
Who's in the Mysterious Photo Tanya Picks Up in 'The White Lotus' Episode 6?
Since a waterlogged corpse floated in during the first episode of The White Lotus season 2, fans have been following along to see if they can spot a goner among the show's core cast of vacationers. After episode 6, things are looking increasingly worse for Tanya, the rich, fabulous and self-centered White Lotus vet played by Jennifer Coolidge.
PEOPLE Picks the Best TV Shows of 2022
There's no fat on The Bear: just eight episodes, and only one of them stretching much beyond 30 minutes. But it's extraordinarily rich. Manhattan chef Carmen Berzatto (Shameless's Jeremy Allen White, with a maestro's mop of hair) returns home to Chicago to run the family restaurant after his brother's death by suicide. It's a comfy, sloppy, run-of-the-mill place, and Carmy tries to organize the kitchen along the lines of the Michelin-starred establishments he's known. That's the source of much of the comedy, which is anchored by terrific dialogue — fluid and naturalistic (the show was originally conceived as a film). But the strongest flavor is often a deep, biting sorrow as Carmy comes to grips with the loss of his drug-addicted brother. The finale kicks off with Carmy trapped in a nightmare — a cooking show gone wrong — followed by a seven-minute monologue in which he finally pours out all the emotions he's been keeping tied behind his apron strings. You'll cry like you're slicing onions. (Streaming on FX on Hulu)
murphysmultiverse.com
James Cameron Says ‘Avatar 4’ Is So Nuts It Made the Studio Say the F-Word
Avatar: The Way of Water is so close to theatrical release, audiences can almost taste it. When it finally drops, it will only be the second film in the Avatar franchise, but director James Cameron has much bigger plans than just two movies. The Hollywood legend has infamously spent the last decade of his career developing multiple sequels to his 2009 megahit, with the third entry reportedly already done with the filming process. Not to be contained, Cameron has stated he has outlines for an overall Avatar story that lasts up to seven or eight films, though whether or not he winds up helming all of them remains to be seen. Either way, in a recent interview with Collider, the creative made a big promise that each sequel will only be more insane than the last.
The White Lotus star Theo James clarifies theory about his character’s children
The White Lotus season two reached its shocking conclusion with Monday (12 December) night’s final episode.The major reveal was, of course, the identity of the dead body teased in episode one. But the end of the series was marked by a number of startling revelations along the way.Warning: spoilers for The White Lotus season two finale follow!One such revelation came in episode five, when Harper (Aubrey Plaza) suggests to Daphne (Meghann Fahy) that Cameron (Theo James) may have been unfaithful during their night away from the hotel.“I’m sure whatever happened wasn’t a big deal. And, if anything ever happened,...
Deadpool 3 director might have accidentally revealed a big plot spoiler
There’s no question that Deadpool 3 is one of the most highly anticipated movies of MCU Phase 6. With a November 8th, 2024 release date, the film is already in pre-production, and shooting will start next spring. Ryan Reynolds & Co. are still working on the script, and we’ve seen various exciting plot details floating around online. Surprisingly, the latest Deadpool 3 spoilers appear to have come from director Shawn Levy himself.
Why Thorfinn From Ghosts Looks So Familiar
There are a variety of different living spirits on supernaturally-driven shows like "Ghosts," yet Thorfinn is probably the oldest of them on the CBS sitcom. An ancient Viking, Thorfinn was on an expedition to North America nearly 1,000 years ago when, after getting abandoned by his crew, he was killed by a lightning strike. Like the other ghosts now stuck at Woodstone Manor, the passionate warrior now hopes to reach the afterlife and finally rest in peace. In the meantime, he haunts the mansion along with several other spirits, including Flower (Sheila Carrasco), who he develops feelings for, jazz singer Alberta (Danielle Pinnock), and a pair of living residents, Samantha (Rose McIver) and Jay Arondekar (Utkarsh Ambudkar).
CNET
2023's Best TV and Streaming Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More
With more streaming services and TV channels than ever before, 2023 has plenty of great shows to look forward to. Hit television and streaming shows are returning, prequels and spinoffs abound, and a ton of intriguing new stories will hit our screens. Click though the pictures to see some of...
Ashley Park Explains How Flat-broke Heiress Mindy Gets Her Designer Clothes on ‘Emily in Paris’
Ashley Park arrived on the red carpet at the French Consulate in New York City for a screening of “Emily in Paris,” wearing an edgy and creative dress. In honor of the Netflix show’s third season, Park wore a purple zebra-print Versace dress with lace bra cups and a strappy neckline from the brand’s spring 2023 collection. Creative director Donatella Versace’s muse for the season was described as a “dark Gothic goddess.”More from WWDBaby2Baby Holiday Toys & Basics Distribution Launch 2022 With Lauren Sanchez, Lori Harvey & More StarsWhite House Respect for Marriage Act Signing With Cyndi Lauper, Sam Smith &...
Don’t Pick Up The Phone: Things To Know Before You Watch The New Netflix True Crime Docuseries
The new Netflix true crime documentary series Don't Pick Up the Phone has a premise that sounds awfully familiar, and there's a reason for that.
Comments / 0