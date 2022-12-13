ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff hurt in Top Gear accident

Top Gear presenter Andrew "Freddie" Flintoff has been hurt in an accident while filming for the BBC show. He received medical care at the scene before being taken to hospital for further treatment. The incident happened at Top Gear's test track at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome in Surrey. His injuries are...
BBC

Who is striking? How walkouts on Wednesday 14 December will affect you

The UK suffered its chilliest night in almost two years on Monday night and there's no sign of the cold snap easing yet. There's also no sign of a thaw in the row between workers and companies. Countrywide disruption, which started on Tuesday with the 48-hour rail strike, goes up...
The Guardian

Ellyse Perry delivers matchwinning innings as Australia beat India in third T20

Australia’s returning great Ellyse Perry has underlined her enduring excellence with a matchwinning innings to put her side back in charge of the T20I series in Mumbai. And while the veteran allrounder proved as commanding as ever, it was rising teenage quick Darcie Brown who shone with the ball to ensure Australia sealed a 21-run win at Brabourne Stadum on Wednesday that puts them 2-1 ahead in the five-match series.
BBC

Oli McBurnie: Footballer's relief after being cleared of assault

A footballer says he is "over the moon" after he was cleared of assaulting a fan who invaded the pitch following a play-off match. Oli McBurnie had denied stamping on Nottingham Forest fan George Brinkley, who went on to the pitch after his side beat Sheffield United on penalties on 17 May.
BBC

Netball Super League: Powell-Davies joins Celtic Dragons after Wasps demise

Wales international Ella Powell-Davies has joined Celtic Dragons for the 2023 Netball Super League season following the demise of former club Wasps. Defender Powell-Davies comes in with Leila Thomas having been ruled out for the season for medical reasons. Wasps were part of Wasps Holdings Limited, which included men's and...
BBC

Arsenal 0-1 Lyon: Defeat for Gunners but they qualify for quarter-finals

Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall said he was "very concerned" by a serious-looking injury to Vivianne Miedema during their Women's Champions League defeat to Lyon. The Gunners qualified for the quarter-finals despite defeat but it came at a cost as Miedema was taken off on a stretcher on the stroke of half-time.
BBC

Phil Bardsley: Stockport County sign defender, who donates salary to community trust

Stockport County have signed former Scotland international defender Phil Bardsley on a deal until the end of the season, with his entire salary donated to the club's community trust. The 37-year-old full-back was released by Burnley last summer following their relegation from the Premier League. He has played 400 career...
BBC

Children seen playing on ice after Solihull lake deaths

People are being warned to stay away from icy water after children were spotted playing on frozen lakes just days after an incident that cost the lives of four boys. The four - aged six, eight, 10 and 11 - died after falling into an icy lake at Babbs Mill Park, near Solihull.
BBC

Zara Aleena murder: Jordan McSweeney ex feels 'lucky I still have my life'

A former partner of Jordan McSweeney, who was jailed for at least 38 years for murdering law graduate Zara Aleena, has described how she feels "lucky I still have my life" having been abused numerous times by him during their relationship. Samantha Bryan, 30, met McSweeney when she was 14...
NBC Sports

Leicester vs Newcastle live: How to watch, stream link, team news

Two Premier League clubs who hit the World Cup break in winning form look to pick up where they left off when Newcastle United visits Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Boxing Day (Watch live at 10am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). The visitors arrive...
BBC

Brexit: French tourism slump after leaving EU, Brittany Ferries says

The number of people arriving at a UK port from France has more than halved after Brexit, a ferry firm has said. Portsmouth ferry port saw 338,000 arrivals in 2019 but only 155,000 in 2022, according to Brittany Ferries. The firm said "Brexit-related friction" including a need for passports was...
BBC

Lyon fire: Ten dead, including five children

Ten people, including five children, have been killed in a fire in an apartment building near Lyon, France, the local government says. Officials released a statement saying a "sizeable fire" broke out in a seven-storey block of flats in the suburb of Vaulx-en-Velin. Four people are in a critical condition...

