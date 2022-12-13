No injuries in emergency plane landing off of Old Wix Road

he plane was flying from Florida to West Virginia and was scheduled to stop at the Richmond County Airport. Photo courtesy of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office

ROCKINGHAM — A plane made an emergency landing on Old Wix Road Tuesday morning.

“Shortly after 11:00 a.m. this morning, the Richmond County 911 Center received a call of a plane in distress and had possibly made an emergency landing off Old Wix Rd,” states a press release from Chief Deputy Jay Childers.

There were no injuries reported. The plane landed between Old Wix Road and US 74 bypass.

The plane was flying from Florida to West Virginia and was scheduled to stop at the Richmond County Airport.

NTSB was notified and will be in charge of the investigation.

Other responders included Hamlet Fire & Rescue, East Rockingham Fire Department and Richmond County Emergency Management.