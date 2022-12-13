Australia’s returning great Ellyse Perry has underlined her enduring excellence with a matchwinning innings to put her side back in charge of the T20I series in Mumbai. And while the veteran allrounder proved as commanding as ever, it was rising teenage quick Darcie Brown who shone with the ball to ensure Australia sealed a 21-run win at Brabourne Stadum on Wednesday that puts them 2-1 ahead in the five-match series.

1 DAY AGO