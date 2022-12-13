Read full article on original website
BBC
Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff hurt in Top Gear accident
Top Gear presenter Andrew "Freddie" Flintoff has been hurt in an accident while filming for the BBC show. He received medical care at the scene before being taken to hospital for further treatment. The incident happened at Top Gear's test track at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome in Surrey. His injuries are...
Rugby-Black Ferns' triumph underlines sport's capricious edge
Dec 15 (Reuters) - Nothing sums up the unpredictability of sport better than the final seconds of the Women's Rugby World Cup final when huge favourites England, after a 30-game winning streak, looked set for glory against New Zealand but ended up distraught.
BBC
Andy & Jamie Murray may play together for last time in Scotland at Battle of Brits
Jamie Murray has suggested next week's Battle of the Brits event could be the last opportunity for Scottish fans to see him and brother Andy play together. The Scotland v England matches take place at Aberdeen's P&J Live arena on 21 and 22 December. Last year's tournament was cancelled because...
Ellyse Perry delivers matchwinning innings as Australia beat India in third T20
Australia’s returning great Ellyse Perry has underlined her enduring excellence with a matchwinning innings to put her side back in charge of the T20I series in Mumbai. And while the veteran allrounder proved as commanding as ever, it was rising teenage quick Darcie Brown who shone with the ball to ensure Australia sealed a 21-run win at Brabourne Stadum on Wednesday that puts them 2-1 ahead in the five-match series.
BBC
Bryony Cleall struggled to afford rent when Wasps were put into administration
Venue: Sandy Park, Exeter Date: Sunday, 18 December Kick-off: 13:30 GMT. Coverage: Watch on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website and app. England prop Bryony Cleall found herself unexpectedly "struggling to afford rent" as Wasps were put into administration earlier this year. Wasps women maintained their place...
BBC
Who is striking? How walkouts on Wednesday 14 December will affect you
The UK suffered its chilliest night in almost two years on Monday night and there's no sign of the cold snap easing yet. There's also no sign of a thaw in the row between workers and companies. Countrywide disruption, which started on Tuesday with the 48-hour rail strike, goes up...
BBC
Heineken Champions Cup: Johnny Sexton back in Leinster squad for Gloucester game
Venue: The RDS Arena, Dublin Date: Friday, 16 December Kick-off: 20:00 GMT. Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Gloucestershire and BBC Sounds; match report on BBC Sport website. Johnny Sexton has returned to the Leinster squad for Friday's Heineken Champions Cup game against Gloucester as he is named on the bench.
BBC
Arjun Tendulkar: Son of Indian cricket legend Sachin scores century on first-class debut
Arjun Tendulkar, the son of Indian great Sachin, hit a century on his first-class debut. The 23-year-old scored 120 from 207 deliveries for Goa against Rajasthan. Tendulkar junior is primarily a bowler and was batting at seven, but he struck three figures to help Goa reach 493-8 in the Ranji Trophy.
Dan Ballard expecting to be even stronger when he returns to the Sunderland side
Centre back has been using his time out injured very wisely.
BBC
FA Trophy: Jimmy Dean seeking Oldham upset with Peterborough Sports
Back in 1993, Oldham Athletic and Brotherhoods Engineering Works were a world apart in football terms. The Latics were taking on Manchester United, Arsenal and Newcastle in the top flight of English football, while Brotherhoods were playing in the Peterborough & District League. In the intervening years the gap closed...
BBC
Oli McBurnie: Footballer's relief after being cleared of assault
A footballer says he is "over the moon" after he was cleared of assaulting a fan who invaded the pitch following a play-off match. Oli McBurnie had denied stamping on Nottingham Forest fan George Brinkley, who went on to the pitch after his side beat Sheffield United on penalties on 17 May.
BBC
Netball Super League: Powell-Davies joins Celtic Dragons after Wasps demise
Wales international Ella Powell-Davies has joined Celtic Dragons for the 2023 Netball Super League season following the demise of former club Wasps. Defender Powell-Davies comes in with Leila Thomas having been ruled out for the season for medical reasons. Wasps were part of Wasps Holdings Limited, which included men's and...
BBC
Arsenal 0-1 Lyon: Defeat for Gunners but they qualify for quarter-finals
Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall said he was "very concerned" by a serious-looking injury to Vivianne Miedema during their Women's Champions League defeat to Lyon. The Gunners qualified for the quarter-finals despite defeat but it came at a cost as Miedema was taken off on a stretcher on the stroke of half-time.
BBC
Phil Bardsley: Stockport County sign defender, who donates salary to community trust
Stockport County have signed former Scotland international defender Phil Bardsley on a deal until the end of the season, with his entire salary donated to the club's community trust. The 37-year-old full-back was released by Burnley last summer following their relegation from the Premier League. He has played 400 career...
BBC
Children seen playing on ice after Solihull lake deaths
People are being warned to stay away from icy water after children were spotted playing on frozen lakes just days after an incident that cost the lives of four boys. The four - aged six, eight, 10 and 11 - died after falling into an icy lake at Babbs Mill Park, near Solihull.
BBC
Zara Aleena murder: Jordan McSweeney ex feels 'lucky I still have my life'
A former partner of Jordan McSweeney, who was jailed for at least 38 years for murdering law graduate Zara Aleena, has described how she feels "lucky I still have my life" having been abused numerous times by him during their relationship. Samantha Bryan, 30, met McSweeney when she was 14...
NBC Sports
Leicester vs Newcastle live: How to watch, stream link, team news
Two Premier League clubs who hit the World Cup break in winning form look to pick up where they left off when Newcastle United visits Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Boxing Day (Watch live at 10am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). The visitors arrive...
BBC
Brexit: French tourism slump after leaving EU, Brittany Ferries says
The number of people arriving at a UK port from France has more than halved after Brexit, a ferry firm has said. Portsmouth ferry port saw 338,000 arrivals in 2019 but only 155,000 in 2022, according to Brittany Ferries. The firm said "Brexit-related friction" including a need for passports was...
BBC
Steve Cooper: Nottingham Forest 'under no illusion' in bid for Premier League results
Boss Steve Cooper says Nottingham Forest's difficult Premier League return has left them "under no illusion" about what it takes to get results in the top flight. Forest have lost eight and won just three of their 15 games since ending their 23-year Premier League exile. Victory against Crystal Palace...
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Giakoumakis, Kent, Jota, Hibs, King, Yilmaz, Leeds, Galatasaray, Livingston, Bradley, Cathro
Celtic striker Giorgos Giakoumakis, who is thought to be unhappy about the terms offered by the Scottish champions to extend his current contract to 2026, could be tempted by a life-changing move to Saudi Arabia, while clubs in England and Germany are also thought to be keeping a close eye on the 28-year-old's situation. (Scottish Sun)
