CBS 58
Miss Wisconsin set to compete to be crowned Miss America tonight
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (CBS 58) -- A UW Madison student from Wausau is set to make history on a grand stage on Thursday, Dec. 15. 20-year-old Grace Stanke will be the first nuclear engineer to compete in the annual Miss America contest. Stanke was crowned Miss Wisconsin in June and says...
Illinois’ Circle K gas stations to offer 40 cents off each gallon of fuel on Friday
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Circle K will give motorists 40 cents off per gallon of gas on Friday, December 16th, as part of Circle K Fuel Day. The company said the promotion will be active between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at participating Illinois, Iowa and Missouri locations, approximately 300 stations in total. You can […]
Why Are Flags Flying at Half-Staff in Illinois, But Not Wisconsin?
While driving around Rockford today I noticed flags flying at half-staff, but when crossing over into Wisconsin all of the flags were at full-staff. What is up with that? Or what I suppose I should ask is, what is half up with that?. Before personally doing the research to see...
State Patrol to monitor Beltline traffic beginning Wednesday
MADISON, Wis. — There will be an extra set of eyes on the Beltline beginning Wednesday. The Wisconsin State Patrol announced that officers would be monitoring the road for traffic violations alongside other law enforcement agencies in Dane County. Officers will patrol between Middleton and I-39/90. Officials said the goal of the extra officers is not to simply stop or...
wisportsheroics.com
A Top Transfer Portal QB Posts Himself In A Wisconsin Badgers Jersey
The Wisconsin Badgers have been busy as the transfer portal is in full blossom. Wisconsin has already flipped a number of commitments to Madison and it appears more could be on the way. Luke Fickell has absolutely hit the ground running so far. Here are a few that have already committed:
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Rochelle, IL
Rochelle is a small city in Illinois' Ogle County, a few miles West of Chicago. Surrounded by farmlands, Rochelle is known for its rich granaries and as “Hub City” because it’s strategically situated along several main thoroughfares. It’s between the Burlington Northern Santa Fe and the Union...
FBI offering $10K reward for suspected serial Culver's robber in Wisconsin
The FBI Milwaukee Division is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a serial Culver's robber in Southern Wisconsin.
This Swanky Dubuque Mansion is its Own “Shangri-La”
I ventured down the Zillow path once again. Recently, I took a look at a mansion in Galena, IL on the market for $2 million. But when I saw that a nearly-$1 million home was available on one of Dubuque's most coveted streets, I knew I had to share what was beyond those walls.
Police looking for person who vandalized UW Hillel Foundation, city property
Madison police are releasing surveillance images of a person they say was caught on camera spray-painting several locations across the city.
saturdaytradition.com
Transfer QB, Power 5 starter with over 9,000 yards reportedly set to visit Wisconsin
Expecting Wisconsin to land a transfer quarterback for the 2023 season is not particularly surprising. Graham Mertz, the starter in 2022, is in the transfer portal and Luke Fickell is likely looking for a new piece to jump-start his tenure in Madison. Determining which transfer QB is likely to land...
Wisconsin witness says cigar-shaped object flashed light and disappeared
Washington Street west of Water Street, Sauk City, WI.Photo byGoogle. A Wisconsin witness at Sauk City reported watching a cigar-shaped object hovering less than 60 feet in the air that flashed a light and disappeared at about 3 p.m. on January 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Brief Lockdown at Dubuque High School on Monday
According to the Telegraph Herald, Police said a physical disturbance prompted a brief lockdown at a High School in Dubuque this morning. The TH reports that Dubuque Police Lt. Brendan Welsh confirmed that Hempstead High School in Dubuque was locked down shortly after officers were called to the scene at about 10:20 a.m. this morning for a "physical disturbance."
Chickens: Coming soon to a Rockford home near you
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford residents are one step closer to being able to own a certain farm animal: hens. There are multiple reasons why people would want to own some chickens, with the main one being sustainability. “To allow hens in single-family homes in the City of Rockford. Do I have a motion to […]
Popular Illinois Restaurant Opens for the First Time Since 2020
In the past few years, we've seen a lot of restaurants re-open after the pandemic, except one, and it's finally opening its doors this weekend. This weekend is our annual Chicago Bears tailgate trip for my family, so I've been booked in Chicago for months, but I tell you, I wish I had time to stay here in Rockford, too.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Rain turns to snow in southeast Wisconsin Wednesday night
MILWAUKEE - Snow and sleet is expected in southeast Wisconsin Wednesday night, Dec. 14 through Thursday morning. A winter weather advisory from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday. It has been expanded and now includes Dodge, Fond du Lac, Jefferson, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Washington and Waukesha counties. Rain will continue...
What does Stellantis announcement mean for Belvidere?
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — What will be the impact be on Belvidere after Stellantis announced last Friday that they will be idling the city’s plant? Mayor Clinton Morris said that he is not sure how it will play out, but that there is a feeling of disappointment for all parties involved. “This plant is going […]
Belvidere Assembly closure could leave lasting economic scars
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s been four days since the more than 1,300 Stellantis employees at the Belvidere Assembly Plant where they assemble the Jeep Cherokee were notified that on Feb. 28, the facility will be idled. We’ve since heard from the mayors of Belvidere and Rockford, who both say they are disheartened by the news […]
World’s Richest Woman Donates $5 Million to Northern IL Goodwill
A billionaire philanthropist just made a large donation to Goodwill Industries across the nation, with a substantial amount coming to the Rockford region. The COVID-19 pandemic has been catastrophic for so many people; businesses and families have been ravaged. The struggle to regain the life that once was, for so many, will be a hardship that may never be overcome. Our community's social services play a very important roll in our region's recovery from the pandemic.
One of Rockford’s Favorite Retailers Just Broke Our Hearts a Little Further This Holiday Season
If you live in the Rockford area and you love shopping at Crimson Ridge, I'm sure you are still a little shocked and sad that they will soon be permanently closing the gift/merchandise part of the store, but wait...it just got worse. Crimson Ridge in Rockford, Illinois Is Permanently Closing...
Four injured in three-vehicle Boone County crash
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Four people were hospitalized after three vehicles collided in Boone County on Wednesday night. Authorities said the crash happened at Woodstock and County Line roads. Four ambulances were called to the scene, but the extent of the victims’ injuries was not reported. The area experienced heavy snowfall and rain Wednesday night, […]
