Jemison, AL

Wetumpka Herald

Stanhope Elmore names Hunter Adams head football coach

Stanhope Elmore has found its new head football coach. The Elmore County Board of Education voted on Tuesday night to approve Hunter Adams as the Mustangs’ new head coach. Adams has served as the Stanhope Elmore wresting coach and defensive coordinator since 2017. He replaces former head coach Brian...
MILLBROOK, AL
alabamanews.net

Autaugaville Coaching Legend Calvin Hunter Dies at 74

People in Autaugaville are mourning the death of legendary high school coach Calvin Hunter, who has died at the age of 74. Hunter was part of the coaching team that won three state basketball championships — one as assistant coach in 1982 and two as head coach in 1990 and 1995.
AUTAUGAVILLE, AL
FanSided

Alabama Football: Time to stop sleeping on Jalen Milroe

Perhaps the biggest question surrounding the Alabama football program as the 2022 season wraps up is the state of the quarterback room going forward. All-American, Heisman Trophy winner, and national champion Bryce Young is expected to move on from the program, leaving a question mark at the position for the first time in several years. It can be expected that Young will become the fourth straight Alabama quarterback to be an NFL starter, and potentially an NFL standout.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Mike Leach’s connection to Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Throughout his coaching career, Mike Leach coached against Alabama football teams several times. However, Leach’s connection to the state of Alabama went deeper than that. Leach, head coach of the Mississippi State Bulldogs, died Monday night after suffering a heart attack in Starkville, Mississippi over the weekend. Through all of the […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WSFA

First Alert: Big-time blast of cold eyes Alabama for Christmas

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The cold air has finally arrived in Central Alabama! The next 7 days will be much colder than what December has featured so far. Highs will only be in the 50s each day through next Wednesday, December 21st. That’s some below average stuff for the first...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss: My afternoon with the late DJ, dancer, ‘Ellen’ fave

In summer 2013, Stephen “tWitch” Boss took a redeye flight from Los Angeles to Huntsville. The “So You Think You Can Dance” dancer/choreographer and Montgomery native was returning to Alabama to promote National Dance Day on behalf of the Dizzy Feet Foundation, a nonprofit co-founded by actress Katie Holmes, “So You Think You Can Dance” producer Nigel Lythgoe and others.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Griffin completes final meeting as BOE superintendent

Outgoing Chilton County Schools Superintendent Jason Griffin will officially retire from education at the end of the year. Griffin reflected on his last four and a half years as superintendent during his final Board of Education meeting on Dec. 13. “Thank you to the citizens of Chilton County for the...
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Train derails along Oldfield Road in Sylacauga

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBMA) — A train derailed in Sylacauga Wednesday afternoon. The Sylacauga Fire Department said the incident happened along Oldfield Road, in the area of Harper Springs Road. The fire department said Oldfield Road was closed but later reopened. However, the fire department said traffic will continue to...
SYLACAUGA, AL
WRBL News 3

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash causes I-85 lane closure in Alabama

UPDATE 12/14/22 1:08 p.m.: According to ALEA, the roadway is back open. MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — A multi-vehicle crash is causing a lane closure on Interstate 85 in Macon County, Alabama. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says the crash happened around 9:32 a.m. on Wednseday, Dec. 14. According to ALEA, the northbound lane […]
MACON COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Nashville-style hot chicken chain coming to Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Nashville-style hot chicken chain is coming soon to Montgomery. With a unanimous vote, the Montgomery City Council last week approved a restaurant retail liquor license for Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken. Located at 2701 Eastern Boulevard, the new restaurant will join retailers including T.J. Maxx,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

What’s Happening: December 16-18

There are plenty of events happening across the River Region to help you celebrate Christmas!. From Prattville to Wetumpka, Hope Hull to Clanton, you’re sure to find something to do to celebrate the season. Watch the video to get the latest from Alabama News Network’s Savanna Sabb.
PRATTVILLE, AL

