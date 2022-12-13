Read full article on original website
Clanton Advertiser
Tigers, Rebels, Red Devils and Mustangs secure wins on the court last week
With Christmas break on the horizon, high school basketball teams in Chilton County have begun to find out who they are, and the contenders are starting to separate themselves. The Isabella High School varsity girls’ team went 3-0 during the week of Dec. 5-9 starting with a 66-25 win over...
Wetumpka Herald
Stanhope Elmore names Hunter Adams head football coach
Stanhope Elmore has found its new head football coach. The Elmore County Board of Education voted on Tuesday night to approve Hunter Adams as the Mustangs’ new head coach. Adams has served as the Stanhope Elmore wresting coach and defensive coordinator since 2017. He replaces former head coach Brian...
Montgomery, December 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Montgomery. The Jefferson Davis High School basketball team will have a game with Brewbaker Tech Magnet High School on December 15, 2022, 13:30:00.
alabamanews.net
Autaugaville Coaching Legend Calvin Hunter Dies at 74
People in Autaugaville are mourning the death of legendary high school coach Calvin Hunter, who has died at the age of 74. Hunter was part of the coaching team that won three state basketball championships — one as assistant coach in 1982 and two as head coach in 1990 and 1995.
What’s the latest on Alabama’s proposed new basketball arena?
With Alabama men’s basketball this week reaching its highest Associated Press poll ranking in 16 years, fan excitement around the program has spiked ahead of Saturday’s meeting with No. 15 Gonzaga in Legacy Arena. Fourth-ranked Alabama will play in front of an expected crowd of more than 17,000...
Alabama Football: Time to stop sleeping on Jalen Milroe
Perhaps the biggest question surrounding the Alabama football program as the 2022 season wraps up is the state of the quarterback room going forward. All-American, Heisman Trophy winner, and national champion Bryce Young is expected to move on from the program, leaving a question mark at the position for the first time in several years. It can be expected that Young will become the fourth straight Alabama quarterback to be an NFL starter, and potentially an NFL standout.
Alabama Football: Will Anderson Jr. doing what no Tide player has ever done
Alabama Football has had so many great teams, coaches and players, it is always impressive when another record is added to a long list of superlatives. When a new Alabama Crimson Tide record was added this week, it was stunning. The NCAA recognizes only five organizations that select All-American teams....
Mike Leach’s connection to Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Throughout his coaching career, Mike Leach coached against Alabama football teams several times. However, Leach’s connection to the state of Alabama went deeper than that. Leach, head coach of the Mississippi State Bulldogs, died Monday night after suffering a heart attack in Starkville, Mississippi over the weekend. Through all of the […]
wvua23.com
Hillcrest update: Schools across Alabama reporting similar threats
The Tuscaloosa County School System said any parents who wish to check their children out of Hillcrest High School can do so by going to Hillcrest High School. TCSS released the following statement on its website:. December 13, 2022. 10:50 am. This morning, information was received by the school system...
Miss Alabama has eyes on the prize: ‘I’m ready to show Miss America what Team Alabama can do’
Lindsay Gaines Fincher is a vision in red and a knockout in houndstooth. Her wardrobe for Miss America harks back to her past at the University of Alabama, and it’s easy to imagine Fincher letting loose with a “Roll Tide!” as she struts her stuff on a national stage.
WSFA
First Alert: Big-time blast of cold eyes Alabama for Christmas
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The cold air has finally arrived in Central Alabama! The next 7 days will be much colder than what December has featured so far. Highs will only be in the 50s each day through next Wednesday, December 21st. That’s some below average stuff for the first...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss: My afternoon with the late DJ, dancer, ‘Ellen’ fave
In summer 2013, Stephen “tWitch” Boss took a redeye flight from Los Angeles to Huntsville. The “So You Think You Can Dance” dancer/choreographer and Montgomery native was returning to Alabama to promote National Dance Day on behalf of the Dizzy Feet Foundation, a nonprofit co-founded by actress Katie Holmes, “So You Think You Can Dance” producer Nigel Lythgoe and others.
Clanton Advertiser
Griffin completes final meeting as BOE superintendent
Outgoing Chilton County Schools Superintendent Jason Griffin will officially retire from education at the end of the year. Griffin reflected on his last four and a half years as superintendent during his final Board of Education meeting on Dec. 13. “Thank you to the citizens of Chilton County for the...
Jasper’s story: Mother sues Alabama hospitals, doctors, claims infant son was illegally euthanized
An Alabama mother claims that her infant son Jasper was illegally euthanized at Children's of Alabama in 2020.
New training program rolls out to combat school bus driver shortage in Alabama
PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama is facing a shortage of bus drivers and academic officials want to address the problem before the new school year. School leaders say there are unfilled bus driver positions in every school system in the state and they are working to train new drivers fast to fill these positions. The Alabama […]
ABC 33/40 News
Train derails along Oldfield Road in Sylacauga
SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBMA) — A train derailed in Sylacauga Wednesday afternoon. The Sylacauga Fire Department said the incident happened along Oldfield Road, in the area of Harper Springs Road. The fire department said Oldfield Road was closed but later reopened. However, the fire department said traffic will continue to...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash causes I-85 lane closure in Alabama
UPDATE 12/14/22 1:08 p.m.: According to ALEA, the roadway is back open. MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — A multi-vehicle crash is causing a lane closure on Interstate 85 in Macon County, Alabama. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says the crash happened around 9:32 a.m. on Wednseday, Dec. 14. According to ALEA, the northbound lane […]
WSFA
Nashville-style hot chicken chain coming to Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Nashville-style hot chicken chain is coming soon to Montgomery. With a unanimous vote, the Montgomery City Council last week approved a restaurant retail liquor license for Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken. Located at 2701 Eastern Boulevard, the new restaurant will join retailers including T.J. Maxx,...
alabamanews.net
What’s Happening: December 16-18
There are plenty of events happening across the River Region to help you celebrate Christmas!. From Prattville to Wetumpka, Hope Hull to Clanton, you’re sure to find something to do to celebrate the season. Watch the video to get the latest from Alabama News Network’s Savanna Sabb.
Yahoo Sports
Hometown grieves Montgomery's Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, dead at 40
The world came to know Stephen “tWitch” Boss, 40, as a dancer, choreographer, and co-host and DJ on TV’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show.”. But he was once a teen Montgomery break dancer who found himself and his talent in a theater camp there. On Tuesday, the Montgomery...
