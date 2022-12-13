Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What's Really Happening in the Peoria Real Estate Market?Tammy EminethPeoria, IL
This Town in Illinois Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensPeoria, IL
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
1470 WMBD
One arrested, one injured following shooting
PEORIA, Ill. – One person is believed to be in custody after late-morning shooting in Central Peoria. Peoria Police say the shooting was reported around 11:30 Thursday morning on West Joan Court near Sheridan Road. 25 News reports witnesses believe two men were fighting before shots rang out. Police...
25newsnow.com
One arrested after late morning shooting in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - One person is injured, and another is in custody after a late morning shooting in Peoria. Peoria Police Spokeswoman Semone Roth says officers were called to the 700 block of West Joan Court just after 11:30 AM Thursday, regarding shots fired. Witnesses told police two...
25newsnow.com
Peoria man shot during carjacking
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man is in serious condition after being shot during a carjacking on Wednesday. Around 9:33 p.m. Peoria Police were responding a 5 round Shot Spotter alert near the 1900 block of N. Knoxville when they were informed by dispatch that an adult male had been shot at the location.
25newsnow.com
Man shot Wednesday night in Peoria carjacking
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man was shot during a carjacking Wednesday night after carjacking in Peoria. Peoria Police were called about 9:30 p.m. to the 1900 block of North Knoxville at East Nebraska after five shots were fired in the area. Police said the adult male suffered serious...
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Carjacking and shooting incident under investigation
PEORIA, Ill. – We’re learning more about a shooting Wednesday night in Peoria’s East Bluff that happened in the course of a carjacking. Peoria Police say they went to the Shell station on North Knoxville around 9:30 p.m. following a ShotSpotter alert of five rounds being fired.
25newsnow.com
17-year-old arrested in connection with Friday shooting
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 17-year-old man already in the juvenile detention center on an unrelated case was arrested for attempted murder, aggravated discharge, aggravated battery with a firearm and endangering the life and health of a child in connection to a shooting December 9. That shooting in the...
Central Illinois Proud
Shooting investigation underway in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Police are working to find a suspect after a person was shot Wednesday night. Peoria police responded to the Shell gas station on Knoxville and Nebraska just after 9:30 p.m. for a ShotSpotter alert of 5 rounds fired. Officers found a carjacking victim at the...
1470 WMBD
Juvenile charged with Attempted Murder for recent shooting
PEORIA, Ill. – A juvenile is in police custody for a shooting this past Friday on the central edge of Peoria. Peoria Police say a 17-year-old male was already in custody on an unrelated case, and now faces charges including Attempted Murder, Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, and Child Endangerment.
1027superhits.com
Woman shot in South Peoria Monday afternoon
PEORIA, Ill. – A woman was hurt after she was shot in South Peoria Monday afternoon. Peoria Police say it happened around 2:30 p.m. near Ann and Oregon Streets. A female was being taken to the hospital by a private vehicle, later located near Adams and Maple. The injuries...
Central Illinois Proud
Teen arrested after gunfire battle in Peoria Sunday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 17-year-old suspect has been arrested after an incident in Peoria Sunday afternoon that involved mulitple people firing weapons on W. Antoinette Street, according to a Peoria Police Department press release. At approximately 2:20 p.m. on Dec. 11, Peoria Police responded to the 2000 block...
1470 WMBD
Man arrested for two Fulton County burglaries
LEWISTOWN, Ill. – Authorities in Fulton County say they’ve arrested man allegedly responsible for at least a pair of burglaries more than a month ago. The Fulton County Sheriffs Department says Michael Barker, 48 of Cuba, is facing two counts of Residential Burglary and one other count of Burglary after his arrest on December 10.
1470 WMBD
Grand Jury files charges following pair of police chases
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man who allegedly tried to flee from officers twice and led them on a foot chase only faces a pair of charges filed by a grand jury, instead of the host of charges he was arrested on. A grand jury Tuesday filed felony counts...
1470 WMBD
Former cabinet maker arrested on Deceptive Practices charges
PEORIA, Ill. – What started out as one complaint of fraud allegedly by a local businessman resulted in the businessman being arrested on what Peoria Police say is sixteen felony counts of Deceptive Practices. Peoria Police say Thomas Murray, 35, was arrested at his Pekin home Thursday. Police believe...
foxillinois.com
Warrensburg man facing charges of murdering wife, out of hospital
WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WICS) — Jeffrey Lourash, 57, of Warrensburg was released from the hospital on Tuesday and is booked in the Macon County Jail. On November 23, Macon County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to an address on Durfee Street in Warrensburg, for the report of a domestic violence situation.
1470 WMBD
Man accused of threatening Knox County Courthouse shooting
GALESBURG, Ill. – A Galesburg man is in trouble with the law in Knox County after he allegedly threatened to “shoot up” the Knox County Courthouse. Knox County Sheriff Jack Harlan says Matthew Sullivan, 30, is now in jail on a felony charge of Disorderly Conduct. Harlan...
wdbr.com
Two arson attacks at area schools
TWO arson attacks at area schools are the Sangamon and Menard County Crimestoppers Crime of the Week. They occurred at Washington Middle School and Matheny-Withrow Elementary in Springfield during the early morning hours last Thursday. Video footage shows a man and woman lighting two fires outside of Washington Middle School...
1470 WMBD
Police: Car hits pedestrian, victim hospitalized
PEORIA, Ill. – A man is hospitalized after being hit by a car Monday night in Peoria’s East Bluff. Peoria Police say it happened around 6:45 p.m. on East McClure near Delaware. Police say a vehicle struck a pedestrian trying to cross the street there. A family member...
Effingham Radio
Semi Crash On I-57 Results In Death Of Secor Man
On Wednesday December 14, 2022 at approximately 3:00 pm, the Illinois State Police responded to a report of a semi overturned in the median of I-57 NB MP 158. (just south of the cross) Upon arrival they found a male deceased in the semi. The Coroner’s office was called and pronounced the male deceased at the scene at 3:55 pm. He was the only occupant in the vehicle. No witnesses stopped or were located and at this point it is unknown why he ran off the road into the median.
Father of Waffle House shooter appears in court for motion to reconsider
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The father of a man who killed four people at a Tennessee Waffle House in 2018 appeared in Tazewell County court on Thursday. In May, Jeffrey Reinking was found guilty of illegally delivering a gun to his son Travis, who used the weapon during the mass shooting. Reinking and his attorney […]
25newsnow.com
14-year-old boy charged as adult for theft of 25 guns from Bloomington business
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A 14-year-old boy from the St. Louis area is charged as an adult in McLean County for his role in a burglary in which 25 guns were stolen from a Bloomington business last December, including one weapon reportedly used last year to shoot a 13-year-old boy in Peoria.
Comments / 2