UPDATE: Multiple accidents reported on I-90, closed eastbound
Multiple accidents are reported on I-90 around the Valley Center underpass. I-90 is closed eastbound at Airway Blvd.
montanarightnow.com
Gallatin County Search and Rescue crews responding to multiple false crash detection calls
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Gallatin County Search and Rescue (GCSAR) says crews have responded to multiple falsely activated calls from the new iPhone crash detection feature. Since December 1, Gallatin County 9-1-1 has received 28 emergency calls from phones saying the owner was in a crash while skiing at Bridger Bowl, Big Sky Ski Resort or the Yellowstone Club.
Gallatin County Sheriff's deputy hit while on scene of I-90 accident
A Gallatin County Sheriff's deputy was hit while on the scene of an accident on I-90, according to Sheriff Dan Springer.
explorebigsky.com
Elk crossing: Spike in elk-vehicle collisions sparks safety conversation
Elk carcasses have become an increasingly regular sight for commuters between Bozeman and Big Sky. During the first week of November, four elk were killed in one location in less than 24 hours. From mid-October to the end of November, drivers on U.S. Highway 191 killed 18 elk in the 70-mph zone between the mouth of the Gallatin Canyon and South Cottonwood Road.
If You’re Behind a Montana Snowplow, Look Out For This
Snowplows are out all day and night, making sure the roads are safe for travelers, and it's important to keep in mind that there are a set of rules for dealing with snowplows on the road. This winter, the snowplows are out in full force, clearing roads from Bozeman to...
KULR8
I-90 WB lanes blocked near Livingston due to crash
LIVINGSTON, Mont. - All westbound lanes are blocked on I-90 near Livingston Friday due to a crash. The crash is located at mile-marker 332, 0.50 mile east of Junction US 89 South-Livingston-Exit 333. According to the Montana Department of Transportation 511 road report map, traffic is being diverted through Livingston...
montanasports.com
Montana State equipment truck presses on through perilous conditions en route to South Dakota State
BILLINGS — The road to the FCS semifinals has been smooth and steady for Montana State. Following a first-round bye, the fourth-seeded Bobcats took care of business against Weber State in the second round and shellacked William & Mary in the quarterfinals last Friday. But it’s been anything but...
Continuing Snow Will Lead to Very Cold Temperatures in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - As the snow began to fall on Sunday morning, it didn’t show signs of stopping, so KGVO News spoke to Meteorologist Alex Lukinbeal with the National Weather Service Office in Missoula on Sunday afternoon to get the full weather picture. Snow will Lead to...
KULR8
Montana Grizzlies men finalize spring tennis schedule
The Montana men's tennis team will play six home matches and 23 total duals in 2023, with the season opener set for the second week of January in Missoula, head coach Jason Brown announced Thursday. After a semifinal appearance in the Big Sky tourney a year ago, the Griz look...
Several crashes, slide-offs on I-90 near Manhattan
Montana Highway Patrol reports several vehicle crashes, slide-offs, and a trailer jackknife on I-90 near Manhattan due to icy road conditions.
Terrific Bozeman Food Spot Closes Main Location—For Now
If you want to eat at this tasty restaurant again, you will have to wait a few months for them to return. One of the most beloved college-crowd restaurants in Bozeman is the mac & cheese restaurant Mo' Bowls. Mo' Bowls started as a successful late-night food truck that crowds flocked to when the bars closed every weekend. People couldn't get enough of their insanely delicious meals.
Fairfield Sun Times
Weather causing massive delays on I-90 outside of Bozeman
MANHATTAN, MONTANA- Multiple crashes have brought stretches of I-90 outside of Bozeman to a standstill. Via phone, Gallatin County Officials are currently asking commuters to avoid I-90 from Three Forks to Manhattan. Officials say long stretches of black ice and wind and causing significant problems. The undersheriff is reporting slide-offs...
Man Bashes Bozeman Online and the Comments are Amazing
There are plenty of things to complain about in Bozeman, and apparently, people don't want to hear your complaints. One man learned that lesson the hard way online. A man decided to voice his frustrations about living in Bozeman on The Real Ask Bozeman Page on Facebook and got absolutely roasted in the comments.
3 Things No Renter Should Ever Deal With In Montana, Or Anywhere
There are very few things that actually get under my skin, but over the past month or so, I have come to realize that these three things really grind my gears. Like most of the other renters here in Bozeman, our rent is not ideally priced. With that being said, there are some things that I feel should come with the high cost of living.
Montana’s Minimum Wage Will See Big Changes in 2023
This news might make a difference in other parts of the state, but here in the Gallatin Valley, it doesn't move the needle at all. The minimum wage debate has been raging for many years and differs from state to state. Here in Montana, the minimum wage has been lower than in many major cities and states due to the low cost of living. Only the cost of living in Montana has risen drastically over the past several years, and the state of Montana is hoping this initiative will help.
Viruses causing Bozeman Health to fill up with patients
The Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital is filling up with patients who are sick with Influenza, COVID-19, and RSV.
Bozeman is Desperately Short Staffed in These 5 Professions
You've had to wait weeks (or months) for an appointment for something that used to take a few days to get in. When you do a simple search for the 'most in demand jobs', you'll get a few practical option on the list that pertain to Bozeman, but not many. Most are things like cyber security experts, solar installers, etc. Montana overall is in dire need of many trade school profession graduates. We need mechanics, plumbers, HVAC technicians...
KULR8
Brooke Berry transfers to Montana State from New Mexico
Berry will join the Bobcats spring semester and will sit out the remainder of the 2022-23 season. She will have four years of eligibility remaining.
thelines.com
FCS Playoffs Semifinal: Montana State at South Dakota State Odds
The college football FCS Playoffs are in the semifinals. The 2021 FCS runner-up Montana State Bobcats (12-1) visit the top-ranked South Dakota State Jackrabbits (12-1) on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 4:00 p.m. ET. The Jackrabbits are favorites at home and the over/under is set at points. Below, we’ll look at Montana State at South Dakota State odds and a betting preview of the game.
Is This Common Montana Phrase Actually Offensive?
Many Montanans, including myself, commonly use this phrase without thinking twice. But I've begun to wonder; is this term more offensive than I realized?. I recently got back to Bozeman after spending a few days in sunny Las Vegas. It was a great time—beautiful cool weather, nonstop fun, and shenanigans ensued. While I was down there, the National Finals Rodeo was also happening. My friends and I saw cowboys and cowgirls and some impressive trucks riding around the strip.
