Richmond, VA

Kehillah invites community to Short Pump Hanukkah Party

RICHMOND, Va. -- Kehillah and Diversity Richmond are getting ready for the Short Pump Hanukkah Party! It’s Friday, December 23 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Gather, located at 2400 Old Brick Road. Rabbi Patrick Beaulier spoke with us about the event, the synagogue and the importance of community...
RICHMOND, VA
Everywhere You Are: A Carlton Christmas

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Carlton family sent in a few photos from their time with Santa! Also, Virginia This Morning viewer, Lindsay sent in a photo from the Powhatan Christmas Parade. Lastly, Tish and her pups have been bird watching. Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page...
POWHATAN, VA
Winslow, McCurry & MacCormac has advice for renters

RICHMOND, Va. -- Sarah McCurry, attorney at law, joined the show to share a few things you should do as a tenant – and one you should never do. Winslow, McCurry & MacCormac is located at 1324 Sycamore Square, Midlothian, VA 23113. For more information, give them a call at 804-423-1382, or click here to visit their website.
MIDLOTHIAN, VA
Everywhere You Are: Happy 5th Birthday, Luke!

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today we send birthday wishes to one of our favorite viewers of the show, Luke. Our friend Judy is always on the go! Today, she sent in a photo from Disney World! Lastly, we caught up with our friend Chowser looking great in their holiday sweater!. Now...
RICHMOND, VA
Everywhere You Are: Cruella's LPT cat sweater

RICHMOND, Va. -- It's Leopard Print Thursday, so you know we have to share some LPT fun! We meet Cruella, a feline decked out in a leopard print sweater. Susan shared a snap with an old red truck at The Farmer's Daughers in Rice, Virginia. And Patrick and Marian introduce us to their "four-footed furry daughter," Ginger.
RICE, VA
Budget friendly gadgets for the holidays

RICHMOND, Va. --Looking for the perfect last minute gift? Anne Ahola Ward, CEO of Circle Click joined us via zoom to share a few budget-friendly gifts great this holiday season!. Butouch Digital Painting Brush, for $25 you can feel like you’re painting on a smartphone. Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook...

