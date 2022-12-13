Read full article on original website
Seahawks QB Geno Smith admits he's been 'too aggressive of late'
Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith started the 2022 season on an absolute roll. He was walking the line between taking what the defense gives and attacking as well as any starter in the NFL. In his first five games he threw just two interceptions and only fumbled once. However, turnovers have become a problem for Geno since Week 6. In the eight games since, he’s thrown six interceptions and lost five fumbles.
Arizona Cardinals Sign New Quarterback Following Kyler Murray's Injury
The Arizona Cardinals suffered a loss much greater than the final score suggested last night in their 27-13 home loss to the Patriots. Cardinals' quarterback Kyler Murray tore his ACL in the early stages of yesterday's game and will miss the remainder of this season. In response to the ...
Miami Dolphins Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Wide Receiver To Practice Squad
From 2018 to 2020, wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton was a fixture in the league. Hauling in at least 20 receptions per year for Vic Fangio's Denver Broncos, the Penn State product appeared to have a promising future. But injuries derailed Hamilton's progress, as a torn ACL resulted in the end ...
NFL will no longer allow Raiders to use a holder on kickoffs to place football on top of tee
The Raiders’ strategy of using a holder on kickoffs to improve hang time is no longer allowed. The NFL has now reversed course and won’t allow holders to hold the ball on top of the tee, according to FootballZebras.com. Raiders coach Josh McDaniels explained that the Raiders got...
What we learned as 49ers beat Seahawks to clinch NFC West
SEATTLE — Four days after out-dueling Tom Brady in his first NFL start, 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy might have topped that accomplishment. The 49ers on Thursday clinched the NFC West with a 21-13 victory over the Seattle Seahawks, and Purdy played no small part in the team’s seventh consecutive victory.
Kyler Murray’s injury should get Lamar Jackson’s attention
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray wisely wasn’t going to play this year without a new contract. His wisdom manifested itself in a very unfortunate way. A torn ACL has knocked him out for the balance of 2022 and significantly complicates his preparations and availability for 2023. Through it all, he has the full security of the long-term contract he negotiated earlier this year.
ESPN's first Eagles mock draft of the year is ridiculous
The Eagles are currently in Super Bowl mode, so it's hard to wrap my brain around the idea that ESPN mock draftnik Todd McShay just released his first mock of the season. Ideally I won't be thinking about mock drafts until the third week of February at the earliest. But...
49ers RB Christian McCaffrey on surging Panthers: They're killin' it
Christian McCaffrey is still a huge asset for the Carolina Panthers. This past Sunday, the do-it-all running back does what he often does (it all) and led a Week 14 thrashing of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. McCaffrey ran for 119 yards and a touchdown off 14 carries and added another 34 yards and a score through the air in the 35-7 win.
Before throwing to Penei Sewell, Jared Goff told him: “Hold onto the ball, don’t be stupid”
The Lions sealed their win over the Vikings on Sunday with Jared Goff throwing a third-and-7 pass to a receiver offensive the Vikings weren’t expecting to get the ball: offensive tackle Penei Sewell, who lined up in the backfield and went in motion before Goff passed to him. Before...
Win and In? Cowboys' playoff-clinching scenarios in Week 15
For the first time since 1995-1996, the Dallas Cowboys have won double-digit games in back-to-back years. They had to struggle to do it, needing a goal-line stand and a 98-yard game-winning drive against a one-win team to accomplish this, but accomplish it they did. In most seasons, winning 10 games...
Donatell, Vikings working on fixes for floundering defense
The calmness and optimism Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Ed Donatell pours into the job has not publicly wavered amid persistent struggles for his group
Shanahan calls 49ers QB Purdy 'most poised rookie' he's ever had
Brock Purdy is putting the NFL on notice that his performance through three games isn't a fluke, and his coach has noticed. Purdy, the 22-year-old rookie quarterback, led the 49ers to a 21-13 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night at Lumen Field, completing 17 of 26 passes for 217 yards and two touchdowns to help San Francisco clinch its first NFC West title since 2019.
Patrick Mahomes has right hand injury but had a full practice Wednesday
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes popped up on the practice report with a right hand injury. It is a new injury, but Mahomes was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice. Mahomes was on the practice report last week with a foot injury but had full participation all week. His 889...
Travon Walker day-to-day with ankle injury
Jaguars edge rusher Travon Walker made a splash play last Sunday, strip-sacking Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill for a key turnover. But he may not be available for Jacksonville’s next contest, as the club tries to start making an unlikely playoff push. Head coach Doug Pederson told reporters at his...
Arizona Cardinals Reportedly Poach Quarterback Off Vikings' Practice Squad
Following Kyler Murray's season-ending ACL tear, the Arizona Cardinals signed quarterback David Blough off of the Minnesota Vikings practice squad. Blough initially was signed by the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2019 but was traded to the Detroit Lions. Blough spent the past three ...
Bad roughing the passer call keeps 49ers-Seahawks from becoming a blowout
The 49ers beat the Seahawks on Thursday night, nailing down the NFC West championship. At 21-13, it was closer than it should have been. The dagger should have come with more than 12 minutes remaining in the third quarter. A pass from Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was intercepted by 49ers defensive back Deommodore Lenoir. He returned it for a touchdown. The extra point would have made the score 28-3.
Carson Strong finally finds a home after getting cut by Eagles
Four months after he was released by the Eagles, quarterback Carson Strong has finally found a new home. Strong, who threw only four passes in the Eagles’ preseason games, has resurfaced with the Arizona Cards, are adding him to their practice squad according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.
Purdy humbly credits Jimmy G, Lance for success as 49ers' QB
Brock Purdy is humble and wise beyond his years. After the 49ers' 21-13 NFC West-clinching win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night at Lumen Field, the rookie quarterback was asked how great it felt to record a victory over Tom Brady in his first career start last Sunday at Levi's Stadium, followed by beating the Seahawks to win the NFC West just four days later.
Vikings defensive coordinator Ed Donatell: Defense with “work through” recent struggles
The Vikings are 10-3. That’s good. Their defense is not. Despite having a knack (in most close games) to make a big play in a big spot, the Minnesota defense has yielded points and yards in significant chunks. For five straight games, the opposing offense has gained more than 400 yards, a franchise record. And the Vikings have allowed more points than they have scored; it’s the first time in league history that a 10-3 team has had that distinction.
Purdy's risky third-down slide helped seal win over Seahawks
With the game on the line, Brock Purdy took matters into his own hands. With 2:41 remaining in the fourth quarter of the 49ers' 21-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night at Lumen Field, San Francisco's rookie quarterback rolled out right on a third-and-1 play, scrambling and sliding for a huge first-down conversion that would extend the 49ers' eventual game-winning drive.
