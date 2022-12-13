ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Seahawks QB Geno Smith admits he's been 'too aggressive of late'

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith started the 2022 season on an absolute roll. He was walking the line between taking what the defense gives and attacking as well as any starter in the NFL. In his first five games he threw just two interceptions and only fumbled once. However, turnovers have become a problem for Geno since Week 6. In the eight games since, he’s thrown six interceptions and lost five fumbles.
What we learned as 49ers beat Seahawks to clinch NFC West

SEATTLE — Four days after out-dueling Tom Brady in his first NFL start, 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy might have topped that accomplishment. The 49ers on Thursday clinched the NFC West with a 21-13 victory over the Seattle Seahawks, and Purdy played no small part in the team’s seventh consecutive victory.
Kyler Murray’s injury should get Lamar Jackson’s attention

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray wisely wasn’t going to play this year without a new contract. His wisdom manifested itself in a very unfortunate way. A torn ACL has knocked him out for the balance of 2022 and significantly complicates his preparations and availability for 2023. Through it all, he has the full security of the long-term contract he negotiated earlier this year.
ESPN's first Eagles mock draft of the year is ridiculous

The Eagles are currently in Super Bowl mode, so it's hard to wrap my brain around the idea that ESPN mock draftnik Todd McShay just released his first mock of the season. Ideally I won't be thinking about mock drafts until the third week of February at the earliest. But...
Shanahan calls 49ers QB Purdy 'most poised rookie' he's ever had

Brock Purdy is putting the NFL on notice that his performance through three games isn't a fluke, and his coach has noticed. Purdy, the 22-year-old rookie quarterback, led the 49ers to a 21-13 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night at Lumen Field, completing 17 of 26 passes for 217 yards and two touchdowns to help San Francisco clinch its first NFC West title since 2019.
Travon Walker day-to-day with ankle injury

Jaguars edge rusher Travon Walker made a splash play last Sunday, strip-sacking Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill for a key turnover. But he may not be available for Jacksonville’s next contest, as the club tries to start making an unlikely playoff push. Head coach Doug Pederson told reporters at his...
Bad roughing the passer call keeps 49ers-Seahawks from becoming a blowout

The 49ers beat the Seahawks on Thursday night, nailing down the NFC West championship. At 21-13, it was closer than it should have been. The dagger should have come with more than 12 minutes remaining in the third quarter. A pass from Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was intercepted by 49ers defensive back Deommodore Lenoir. He returned it for a touchdown. The extra point would have made the score 28-3.
Carson Strong finally finds a home after getting cut by Eagles

Four months after he was released by the Eagles, quarterback Carson Strong has finally found a new home. Strong, who threw only four passes in the Eagles’ preseason games, has resurfaced with the Arizona Cards, are adding him to their practice squad according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.
Purdy humbly credits Jimmy G, Lance for success as 49ers' QB

Brock Purdy is humble and wise beyond his years. After the 49ers' 21-13 NFC West-clinching win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night at Lumen Field, the rookie quarterback was asked how great it felt to record a victory over Tom Brady in his first career start last Sunday at Levi's Stadium, followed by beating the Seahawks to win the NFC West just four days later.
Vikings defensive coordinator Ed Donatell: Defense with “work through” recent struggles

The Vikings are 10-3. That’s good. Their defense is not. Despite having a knack (in most close games) to make a big play in a big spot, the Minnesota defense has yielded points and yards in significant chunks. For five straight games, the opposing offense has gained more than 400 yards, a franchise record. And the Vikings have allowed more points than they have scored; it’s the first time in league history that a 10-3 team has had that distinction.
Purdy's risky third-down slide helped seal win over Seahawks

With the game on the line, Brock Purdy took matters into his own hands. With 2:41 remaining in the fourth quarter of the 49ers' 21-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night at Lumen Field, San Francisco's rookie quarterback rolled out right on a third-and-1 play, scrambling and sliding for a huge first-down conversion that would extend the 49ers' eventual game-winning drive.
