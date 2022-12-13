ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

PWLiving

Service Authority Offers Two Giving Opportunities to Help Neighbors in Need

Provided by Prince William County Service Authority. The Prince William County Service Authority currently offers two programs that allow residents to support neighbors who might need assistance paying their water and sewer bill this holiday season. First, residents can donate to the Temporary Assistance Program (TAP) at pwcsa.org/tap-temporary-assistance-program. Funds from...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
theburn.com

The Local Cut in Purcellville unveils its new menu

Exciting news as a new Loudoun County restaurant shares a first look at its upcoming menu. We’re talking about The Local Cut, a locally-owned scratch kitchen concept coming to Purcellville. The new menu features cleverly named dishes such as a Tipsy Ribeye, Trash Can Nachos and a pasta dish...
PURCELLVILLE, VA
fox5dc.com

New LCPS School Board member hopeful changes can be made

ASHBURN, Va. - Ever since the Loudoun County Public Schools Special Grand Jury report was released, revealing the school system mishandled two sexual assault cases last year, the school board has been pretty quiet. There was a work session Tuesday, and parents said there was one school board member who...
ASHBURN, VA
popville.com

“Seen in the best Peruvian chicken joint in all the land”

Thanks to Melissa for sending from Huacatay Chicken. Huacatay, Peruvian style chicken, opened in Edgewood back in 2016. 2314 4th Street, NE (just off Rhode Island Ave) Located at 2314 4th St NE. Washington, DC. We offer a wide array of fresh food – huacatay salad, machu picchu salad, huacatay burger, 6″ huacatay sandwich, lomo saltado, palta rellena, ceviche, and whole chicken with 6 sauces. We use the freshest ingredients in preparing our food to provide the best quality and taste. Try our delicious food today!”
WASHINGTON, DC
bethesdamagazine.com

Urgent message from MCPS warns of increased fentanyl overdoses

Fentanyl-related overdoses are a “very dangerous trend” affecting Montgomery County and mirrored across the nation, according to MCPS medical officer Patricia Kapunan. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid with 50 times the strength of heroin and 100 times the strength of morphine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
cbs19news

REC's Power of Change fall grants announced

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two dozen nonprofits have received grant funding thanks to the people served by the Rappahannock Electric Cooperative. REC says its Power of Change program awarded more than $94,500 in funding to 24 nonprofits this fall. “The generosity of our member-owners results in meaningful donations to...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
loudounnow.com

Leesburg Dad Steps Up as Loudoun’s New Christmas Light King

22,000 industrial grade Christmas lights. 25,000 steps in a single day over Thanksgiving weekend. And a year’s worth of planning, designing, building, and illuminating. That’s what goes into creating one of Loudoun’s top neighborhood holiday light shows. And for Kurt Hassler, the creative and tech mastermind behind Woodlea Hills Lights, it’s a labor of love.
LEESBURG, VA
tysonsreporter.com

MidnighTreats cookie bakery hopes to open in Vienna this weekend

MidnighTreats and its softball-sized cookies are back in the Town of Vienna. The business will potentially roll out its large, plant-based cookies this weekend with its new bakery at 167 Glyndon Street SE, fulfilling a dream that owner and Vienna resident Johnny Nguyen had since he started baking in his mom’s house.
VIENNA, VA
tysonsreporter.com

Luxury of a different kind is coming to Tysons

Tysons, Virginia, will soon welcome The Mather, a Life Plan Community with anticipated Phase 1 completion in 2024. The community is the latest offering by Mather, an 81-year-old not-for-profit organization dedicated to creating Ways to Age Well. “The Mather will offer apartment homes for those age 62+ and better with...
TYSONS, VA
WUSA9

Woman stabs man after fight on Red Line Metro train

WASHINGTON — A woman has been arrested after stabbing a man aboard a Red Line Metro train late Thursday night. Police said the man has been hospitalized with possible life-threatening injuries. According to a preliminary investigation by Metro Transit Police, the stabbing happened after a fight between the man...
WASHINGTON, DC

