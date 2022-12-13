ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottumwa, IA

ktvo.com

Names released in officer-involved shooting near Blakesburg

BLAKESBURG, Iowa — State authorities have identified the suspect and officer involved in Wednesday's pursuit and subsequent shooting near rural Blakesburg, Iowa. Ottumwa police were attempting to arrest Charles Hall, 35, of Ottumwa, in connection with an armed robbery reported a few weeks prior. A multi-county chase ensued when...
BLAKESBURG, IA
iowa.gov

JEFFERSON COUNTY ATTORNEY RULES IN HENRY COUNTY OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING

JEFFERSON COUNTY, IA
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IA
KBUR

Review finds deputy used appropriate force in Mt. Pleasant shooting

Mount Pleasant, IA- The Jefferson County Attorney’s Office has completed a review of an investigation of an officer-involved shooting. TV Station KTVO reports that Jefferson County Attorney Chauncey Moulding was asked to conduct a review of the incident, and determined that Henry County deputy Carlos Lopez used appropriate action to disarm 33-year-old Samantha Shumaker.
MOUNT PLEASANT, IA
KCCI.com

Accomplice in Iowa man's murder released from prison

GRINNELL, Iowa — An accomplice connected to the gruesome murder of a Grinnell man has been released from prison on parole. Cody Johnson was only about four months into his two-year sentence for his role in the killing of Michael Williams. It happened back in 2020. Steven Vogel is...
GRINNELL, IA
KMZU

Three injured in Marion County accident

MARION COUNTY, Mo – Three Wayland residents are injured in a Wednesday morning accident in Marion County. According to a report by Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at 9:00 a.m. on Highway 36, west of Route DD. Letha M. Soper, 59, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by 28-year-old Christopher Taylor, of Palmyra. Soper’s vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
MARION COUNTY, MO
KBUR

Mount Pleasant woman arrested for DUI following accident

Mount Pleasant, IA- The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Mount Pleasant woman for Driving While Under the Influence. According to a news release, on Monday, December 12th, at about 8:31 PM the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a single-vehicle accident in the 1700 grid of Oakland Mills Road.
MOUNT PLEASANT, IA
kciiradio.com

Truck Theft Halted By Henry County Sheriff’s Office

On Saturday at approximately 4:24 a.m. the Henry County Sheriff’s Office performed a routine traffic stop on a truck for failing to display taillights. Following an investigation, it was discovered that the blue, 2005 International semi, was stolen from the Quincy, Illinois area. The driver, 33-year-old, Jerad Dean Peach...
HENRY COUNTY, IA
ottumwaradio.com

Police: Ottumwa Man Participated in Armed Robbery

An Ottumwa man was arrested for taking part in an alleged armed robbery last month. 20-year-old Dakota Derby has been charged with first-degree robbery, a Class B felony. Court records say on November 22nd, Derby and multiple co-conspirators planned a meeting with the victims. According to authorities, Derby and an...
OTTUMWA, IA
KCRG.com

Marengo Police: Sprinkler system in C6-Zero facility not activated

MARENGO, Iowa (KCRG) - Marengo Police are still looking for the cause of the explosion in an industrial building last Thursday. According to officials, they know a crew was working on a conveyor system when the explosion happened, but are not sure at this time if that was the cause.
MARENGO, IA
northwestmoinfo.com

Putnam County Woman Arrested on Multiple Warrants

Multiple arrest warrants landed a Unionville woman in jail Tuesday afternoon. According to the arrest report from Troop B of the Highway Patrol, 66-year-old Unionville resident Rosemary Melsa was arrested at 4:27 P.M. Tuesday on three Putnam County warrants for insufficient funds on a check, failing to register a motor vehicle, and failing to maintain financial responsibility. She was also given a new citation for a seat belt violation.
PUTNAM COUNTY, MO
ktvo.com

Parent of Ottumwa student speaks out about racism in the district

OTTUMWA, Iowa — For the last two years, an Ottumwa Community School District (OCSD) student has endured racial harassment. The Department of Education and the OCSD came up with a resolution on how to prevent racial harassment from happening again in the Ottumwa classrooms. Some Ottumwa parents are skeptical...
OTTUMWA, IA
98.1 KHAK

December 15, 2021: One of the Wildest Weather Days in Iowa History

*The above image is from storm damage in Franklin County in north central Iowa from December 15, 2021. On the morning of December 15, 2021, people across Iowa woke up to temperatures well above normal. Later that day, the warmest December temperature in state history was set in not one, but four different cities. Mother Nature has a way of making you pay for those things and it didn't take her long.
IOWA STATE

