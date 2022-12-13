Read full article on original website
Related
ktvo.com
Names released in officer-involved shooting near Blakesburg
BLAKESBURG, Iowa — State authorities have identified the suspect and officer involved in Wednesday's pursuit and subsequent shooting near rural Blakesburg, Iowa. Ottumwa police were attempting to arrest Charles Hall, 35, of Ottumwa, in connection with an armed robbery reported a few weeks prior. A multi-county chase ensued when...
iowa.gov
JEFFERSON COUNTY ATTORNEY RULES IN HENRY COUNTY OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING
The Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS) is the largest law enforcement agency in the state. It includes six divisions and several bureaus, all working together with local, state and federal government agencies and the private sector, to keep Iowa a safe place by following our core values: leadership, integrity, professionalism, courtesy, service and protection. Divisions within the Iowa DPS: Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa State Fire Marshal Division, Iowa Division of Intelligence and Fusion Center, and Administrative Services Division. The Department of Public Safety is led by the Commissioner who is appointed by the Governor.
KBUR
Review finds deputy used appropriate force in Mt. Pleasant shooting
Mount Pleasant, IA- The Jefferson County Attorney’s Office has completed a review of an investigation of an officer-involved shooting. TV Station KTVO reports that Jefferson County Attorney Chauncey Moulding was asked to conduct a review of the incident, and determined that Henry County deputy Carlos Lopez used appropriate action to disarm 33-year-old Samantha Shumaker.
KCCI.com
Accomplice in Iowa man's murder released from prison
GRINNELL, Iowa — An accomplice connected to the gruesome murder of a Grinnell man has been released from prison on parole. Cody Johnson was only about four months into his two-year sentence for his role in the killing of Michael Williams. It happened back in 2020. Steven Vogel is...
KMZU
Three injured in Marion County accident
MARION COUNTY, Mo – Three Wayland residents are injured in a Wednesday morning accident in Marion County. According to a report by Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at 9:00 a.m. on Highway 36, west of Route DD. Letha M. Soper, 59, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by 28-year-old Christopher Taylor, of Palmyra. Soper’s vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
KBUR
Mount Pleasant woman arrested for DUI following accident
Mount Pleasant, IA- The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Mount Pleasant woman for Driving While Under the Influence. According to a news release, on Monday, December 12th, at about 8:31 PM the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a single-vehicle accident in the 1700 grid of Oakland Mills Road.
kciiradio.com
Truck Theft Halted By Henry County Sheriff’s Office
On Saturday at approximately 4:24 a.m. the Henry County Sheriff’s Office performed a routine traffic stop on a truck for failing to display taillights. Following an investigation, it was discovered that the blue, 2005 International semi, was stolen from the Quincy, Illinois area. The driver, 33-year-old, Jerad Dean Peach...
weareiowa.com
Trooper named in Davis county shooting
Trooper Jeremy Cole fired his gun after a suspect showed a weapon during an attempted arrest. The suspect remains in critical condition.
ottumwaradio.com
Police: Ottumwa Man Participated in Armed Robbery
An Ottumwa man was arrested for taking part in an alleged armed robbery last month. 20-year-old Dakota Derby has been charged with first-degree robbery, a Class B felony. Court records say on November 22nd, Derby and multiple co-conspirators planned a meeting with the victims. According to authorities, Derby and an...
KCJJ
Sigourney man reportedly gave brother’s name when stopped for traffic violation
A Sigourney man who allegedly gave his brother’s name when stopped for a traffic violation to avoid being jailed for missing a court date got arrested anyway when the brother’s driving privileges were barred. The incident occurred in Tiffin at around 5:15am last Thursday. 25-year-old Adam Fry of...
KCRG.com
Marengo Police: Sprinkler system in C6-Zero facility not activated
MARENGO, Iowa (KCRG) - Marengo Police are still looking for the cause of the explosion in an industrial building last Thursday. According to officials, they know a crew was working on a conveyor system when the explosion happened, but are not sure at this time if that was the cause.
northwestmoinfo.com
Putnam County Woman Arrested on Multiple Warrants
Multiple arrest warrants landed a Unionville woman in jail Tuesday afternoon. According to the arrest report from Troop B of the Highway Patrol, 66-year-old Unionville resident Rosemary Melsa was arrested at 4:27 P.M. Tuesday on three Putnam County warrants for insufficient funds on a check, failing to register a motor vehicle, and failing to maintain financial responsibility. She was also given a new citation for a seat belt violation.
ktvo.com
Parent of Ottumwa student speaks out about racism in the district
OTTUMWA, Iowa — For the last two years, an Ottumwa Community School District (OCSD) student has endured racial harassment. The Department of Education and the OCSD came up with a resolution on how to prevent racial harassment from happening again in the Ottumwa classrooms. Some Ottumwa parents are skeptical...
December 15, 2021: One of the Wildest Weather Days in Iowa History
*The above image is from storm damage in Franklin County in north central Iowa from December 15, 2021. On the morning of December 15, 2021, people across Iowa woke up to temperatures well above normal. Later that day, the warmest December temperature in state history was set in not one, but four different cities. Mother Nature has a way of making you pay for those things and it didn't take her long.
KCRG.com
C6-Zero Employee: Plant often had fires, chemicals on the ground and didn’t pay employees
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Before an explosion at C6-Zero’s plant in Marengo, Logan Homer said he was driving to confront C6-Zero′s co-founder Howard Brand because he wasn’t fully paid for more than a month’s worth of work. “I actually ended up losing a house, because...
Comments / 0