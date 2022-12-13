ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan Advance

Whitmer looks forward to restructuring government, FOIA reform next year

In a wide-ranging, end of the year roundtable with reporters on Wednesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she is “optimistic” about the upcoming legislative session with a new Democratic majority. She spoke about a variety of issues, from embracing government transparency reform to supporting the idea of Michigan becoming an early voting state. It has been […] The post Whitmer looks forward to restructuring government, FOIA reform next year appeared first on Michigan Advance.
bridgedetroit.com

Democrats urged to make public Michigan charter school financial records

Michigan’s 295 charter schools received $1.4 billion in state funding last year. But exactly how that money was spent, and how much of that went to for-profit management companies remain unclear, because those companies aren’t subject to public disclosure laws. The state Board of Education has been trying...
traverseticker.com

Whitmer Signs Housing Bills Into Law

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a package of four bills into law this week that leaders say could provide a major boost to communities trying to build more workforce and attainable housing. Senate Bills 362, 364, 422, and 432 were “crafted to address various obstacles to workforce and attainable housing development...
Detroit News

Redistricting commission sues Michigan Legislature for $3.2M

The Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission has filed a lawsuit against the Michigan Legislature for failing to fund the commission for nearly three months. The Monday suit, which seeks a $3.17 million budget for the 13-member commission, argues the state's failure to fund the commission since the start of the new fiscal year Oct. 1 is in "direct contravention" of the state constitution, which requires the Legislature to give the commission enough money for it "to carry out its functions, operations and activities."
Detroit News

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says Michigan needs ethics reforms amid Chatfied probe

Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer vowed Wednesday to enact laws that would make records from within her office and the Legislature publicly available and said Michigan needs to examine loopholes in lobbying policies that potentially contributed to the actions of former House Speaker Lee Chatfield. Chatfield, a Republican who...
wemu.org

AG Nessel eyes guns in the Capitol after Wolverine Watchmen sentencing

Michigan’s attorney general is setting her sights forward following the sentencing of three men Thursday in a plot to kidnap the governor. Among those priorities is seeing through a trial of five remaining suspects being bound over in Antrim County. Attorney General Dana Nessel recommends they cooperate with authorities...
Michigan Advance

Whitmer spars with Hall over ‘failed’ spending deal, denies she walked away from negotiations

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday pushed back against Republican claims that she was the reason a supplemental spending bill did not make it through the lame duck session, saying instead that GOP lawmakers “failed to get it done.” A $200 million boost to business incentives was on the table last week as a potential last-minute […] The post Whitmer spars with Hall over ‘failed’ spending deal, denies she walked away from negotiations appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Detroit News

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer mum on reasons for environmental chief's departure

Lansing — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer avoided Wednesday detailing why her director of the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy is leaving the administration but said people shouldn't read "too much" into the situation. Whitmer's office announced a series of personnel changes on Dec. 2, including Liesl Clark's...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Here’s what Michigan’s pension tax repeal would mean for seniors

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is getting ready for when the Democratic Party takes control of the Michigan Legislature. Several items are on the to-do list, such as changing the right-to-work law and eliminating the state’s pension tax. It all falls under the category of “every little bit helps.”. Former...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Court of appeals to decide Michigan’s minimum wage increase

A Court of Appeals panel is expected to decide before February whether the Michigan Legislature overstepped its authority when it adopted a petition aimed at boosting the minimum wage in Michigan but changed the language. That petition originally called for raising the minimum wage in Michigan to $13.03 an hour,...
The Center Square

Michigan taxpayers footing $57M in private business subsidies

(The Center Square) – Taxpayers will spend at least $57 million to retain or create jobs via Michigan Economic Development Corp. subsidies and local grants that they say will create or retain 1,846 jobs. The subsidies include $29.4 million for a paper mill expansion, $13.2 million for a Monroe brownfield site redevelopment, $6.9 million for an electric vehicle supplier, $1.5 million for an Underwriter's Laboratory, $3 million for Hoponassu OZ LLC, and $1.5 million to redevelop a property in Detroit. ...
The Detroit Free Press

Dana Nessel: Keep Lee Chatfield records secret to avoid embarrassment

The criminal investigation into former House Speaker Lee Chatfield also involves other high level government officials, appointees and lobbyists, a lawyer in Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office has told an Ingham County judge.  Assistant Attorney General Michael Frezza made the disclosure during a Nov. 21 court hearing, where he urged Ingham County Circuit Judge Wanda Stokes to shield records in the Chatfield case — which had already been ordered released by another judge — from public...
