Whitmer looks forward to restructuring government, FOIA reform next year
In a wide-ranging, end of the year roundtable with reporters on Wednesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she is “optimistic” about the upcoming legislative session with a new Democratic majority. She spoke about a variety of issues, from embracing government transparency reform to supporting the idea of Michigan becoming an early voting state. It has been […] The post Whitmer looks forward to restructuring government, FOIA reform next year appeared first on Michigan Advance.
bridgedetroit.com
Democrats urged to make public Michigan charter school financial records
Michigan’s 295 charter schools received $1.4 billion in state funding last year. But exactly how that money was spent, and how much of that went to for-profit management companies remain unclear, because those companies aren’t subject to public disclosure laws. The state Board of Education has been trying...
traverseticker.com
Whitmer Signs Housing Bills Into Law
Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a package of four bills into law this week that leaders say could provide a major boost to communities trying to build more workforce and attainable housing. Senate Bills 362, 364, 422, and 432 were “crafted to address various obstacles to workforce and attainable housing development...
Detroit News
Redistricting commission sues Michigan Legislature for $3.2M
The Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission has filed a lawsuit against the Michigan Legislature for failing to fund the commission for nearly three months. The Monday suit, which seeks a $3.17 million budget for the 13-member commission, argues the state's failure to fund the commission since the start of the new fiscal year Oct. 1 is in "direct contravention" of the state constitution, which requires the Legislature to give the commission enough money for it "to carry out its functions, operations and activities."
Whitmer eyes tax relief at start of second term
With their party in control of both chambers of the state Legislature starting in the new year, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist are ready to hit the ground running in their second term.
Detroit News
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says Michigan needs ethics reforms amid Chatfied probe
Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer vowed Wednesday to enact laws that would make records from within her office and the Legislature publicly available and said Michigan needs to examine loopholes in lobbying policies that potentially contributed to the actions of former House Speaker Lee Chatfield. Chatfield, a Republican who...
Detroit News
Legislature's $1B spending spree obscured backers, aided donors, disclosures show
Lansing — A Michigan senator responsible for writing the state's budget steered money to a project managed by his brother’s organization and secured funding for a sewer line to a resort whose leaders contributed to his campaign days before the budget’s passage, according to new state documents.
Gov. Whitmer directs state to take action after passage of Prop 3
Governor Whitmer signed her name to an executive directive on Wednesday, taking the next steps after the passage of Proposal 3.
EITC boost, retirement tax repeal: Whitmer eyes priorities for first few months of 2023
LANSING, MI — Expanding the Earned Income Tax Credit and repealing taxes on retirees’ pensions might end up being two of the first things tackled in the first six months of 2023, if Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has anything to say about it. Democrats will lead both the Michigan...
wemu.org
AG Nessel eyes guns in the Capitol after Wolverine Watchmen sentencing
Michigan’s attorney general is setting her sights forward following the sentencing of three men Thursday in a plot to kidnap the governor. Among those priorities is seeing through a trial of five remaining suspects being bound over in Antrim County. Attorney General Dana Nessel recommends they cooperate with authorities...
Whitmer spars with Hall over ‘failed’ spending deal, denies she walked away from negotiations
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday pushed back against Republican claims that she was the reason a supplemental spending bill did not make it through the lame duck session, saying instead that GOP lawmakers “failed to get it done.” A $200 million boost to business incentives was on the table last week as a potential last-minute […] The post Whitmer spars with Hall over ‘failed’ spending deal, denies she walked away from negotiations appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Whitmer signs executive directive in preparation for Prop 3's implementation
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive directive Wednesday instructing departments across the state to prepare for the implementation of Proposal 3.
Detroit News
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer mum on reasons for environmental chief's departure
Lansing — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer avoided Wednesday detailing why her director of the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy is leaving the administration but said people shouldn't read "too much" into the situation. Whitmer's office announced a series of personnel changes on Dec. 2, including Liesl Clark's...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s what Michigan’s pension tax repeal would mean for seniors
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is getting ready for when the Democratic Party takes control of the Michigan Legislature. Several items are on the to-do list, such as changing the right-to-work law and eliminating the state’s pension tax. It all falls under the category of “every little bit helps.”. Former...
Michigan’s redistricting commission sends dormancy plan to state; could go dark once lawsuits end
Michigan’s Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission could stop meeting once lawsuits against the body and its maps conclude, should a plan sent to the Secretary of State for legal review be approved. Members on Thursday, Dec. 15, voted to send along what’s being called the MICRC Dormancy and Reaction Plan,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Court of appeals to decide Michigan’s minimum wage increase
A Court of Appeals panel is expected to decide before February whether the Michigan Legislature overstepped its authority when it adopted a petition aimed at boosting the minimum wage in Michigan but changed the language. That petition originally called for raising the minimum wage in Michigan to $13.03 an hour,...
Gov. Whitmer signs bills expanding affordable housing in Michigan
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a collection of bills Tuesday geared toward expanding affordable housing in the state.
Michigan taxpayers footing $57M in private business subsidies
(The Center Square) – Taxpayers will spend at least $57 million to retain or create jobs via Michigan Economic Development Corp. subsidies and local grants that they say will create or retain 1,846 jobs. The subsidies include $29.4 million for a paper mill expansion, $13.2 million for a Monroe brownfield site redevelopment, $6.9 million for an electric vehicle supplier, $1.5 million for an Underwriter's Laboratory, $3 million for Hoponassu OZ LLC, and $1.5 million to redevelop a property in Detroit. ...
Child marriage is still legal in Michigan as fight continues to change the law
The age minimum for getting married in Michigan may shock you. Technically it is age zero. There is no minimum under the law.
Dana Nessel: Keep Lee Chatfield records secret to avoid embarrassment
The criminal investigation into former House Speaker Lee Chatfield also involves other high level government officials, appointees and lobbyists, a lawyer in Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office has told an Ingham County judge. Assistant Attorney General Michael Frezza made the disclosure during a Nov. 21 court hearing, where he urged Ingham County Circuit Judge Wanda Stokes to shield records in the Chatfield case — which had already been ordered released by another judge — from public...
