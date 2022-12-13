ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Oakland Press

More than 1 year after slaying, Pontiac murder suspect nabbed

A murder suspect who evaded law enforcement for more than a year was nabbed recently — and is now locked up in the Oakland County Jail, denied bond. Troy Dwayne Santos, 30, is charged with first-degree murder and assault with intent to commit murder for an Oct. 31, 2021 shooting outside Lions Food Market that killed Frederick Lamar Betty, 39, of Pontiac and injured a 48-year-old Pontiac man who was shot in the foot. Both victims were reportedly hit by gunfire as they walked out of the store at around 7 p.m. that day.
PONTIAC, MI
Carscoops

One Dead, One Arrested In Shooting At Michigan Automotive Parts Plant Making Jeep Seats

A 40-year-old man was shot and killed on Wednesday after a fight between coworkers at an automotive parts supply plant close to Detroit. The unnamed dead man and a 29-year-old suspect for the shooting who is currently in police custody were both employed at the Forvia facility in Highland Park, MI, that makes seats for Stellantis vehicles including the Jeep Wagoneer.
HIGHLAND PARK, MI
CBS Detroit

One injured in police impersonator shooting in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are asking for information after one man was injured in a shooting by a police impersonator. Detroit Police Department said the man in his 50s was shot at about 1:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 19300 block of Conant. The investigation is still in the early stages, but police said the suspect and the victim were driving and had a verbal fight. The suspect then followed the victim, identified himself as a police officer, then shot the victim. The suspect was wearing a "POLICE" baseball cap, all black clothing, armed with a light-colored firearm and was driving a white sedan, possibly a 2015 or 2016 Chevrolet Malibu. Police asked anyone who recognize the suspect, or have information on the shooting, to call DPD's 11th Precinct at 313-596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Pontiac man resentenced in Lanard Curtaindoll slaying case

A Pontiac man convicted of murder and then granted a new trial has been resentenced after accepting a plea deal with prosecutors. At a sentencing hearing Thursday before Oakland County Circuit Judge Martha Anderson, Kenneth Hawkins, 53, was sentenced to 6-30 years in prison for manslaughter for the 2018 slaying of Lanard Curtaindoll, an on-again, off-again boyfriend of Hawkins’ daughter, Lakeisha Hawkins. Curtaindoll, 41, was fatally shot and his body was hidden under brush and debris in a Pontiac field until it was discovered in an advanced state of decomposition nearly five months later.
PONTIAC, MI
whmi.com

AG Fights Parole For Man Convicted In Local Assault

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is appealing a parole board decision to release a man who kidnapped and assaulted a local woman. On Tuesday, Nessel filed an appeal in Livingston County Circuit Court in opposition to the Michigan Department of Corrections Parole Board’s decision to parole 63-year-old Floyd Jarvi.
MICHIGAN STATE
Voice News

Attorney general appeals prisoner release

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has filed an appeal after a parole board voted to release a man convicted of several violent crimes in Livingston County. Floyd Sanford Jarvi, 63, was convicted in 1994 on multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, armed robbery, resisting and obstructing an officer, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

