Man accused of antisemitic threats at preschool charged with lying to purchase firearms
DETROIT – A man accused of making antisemitic threats at a Jewish preschool is now facing federal charges for allegedly lying during an attempt to purchase three firearms later the same day, authorities announced. On Dec. 2, Hassan Chokr, 35, of Dearborn, allegedly threatened children, parents and security guards...
Dearborn man who threatened kids, parents outside Jewish synagogue charged with lying while trying to buy 3 guns
A 35-year-old Dearborn man charged with ethnic intimidation in Oakland County is facing more trouble after agents charged him with lying on federal firearm forms while attempting to buy a trio of weapons.
Detroit police searching for suspect in non-fatal shooting who also impersonated police
Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who faked being a cop and shot another man during an incident on the city’s east side on Wednesday.
The Oakland Press
More than 1 year after slaying, Pontiac murder suspect nabbed
A murder suspect who evaded law enforcement for more than a year was nabbed recently — and is now locked up in the Oakland County Jail, denied bond. Troy Dwayne Santos, 30, is charged with first-degree murder and assault with intent to commit murder for an Oct. 31, 2021 shooting outside Lions Food Market that killed Frederick Lamar Betty, 39, of Pontiac and injured a 48-year-old Pontiac man who was shot in the foot. Both victims were reportedly hit by gunfire as they walked out of the store at around 7 p.m. that day.
Carscoops
One Dead, One Arrested In Shooting At Michigan Automotive Parts Plant Making Jeep Seats
A 40-year-old man was shot and killed on Wednesday after a fight between coworkers at an automotive parts supply plant close to Detroit. The unnamed dead man and a 29-year-old suspect for the shooting who is currently in police custody were both employed at the Forvia facility in Highland Park, MI, that makes seats for Stellantis vehicles including the Jeep Wagoneer.
She tried to return a credit card. Why did DPD accuse her of stealing it?
A Detroit mother says she was wrongfully arrested after trying to return a lost credit card. What happened next, she says, ruined her life.
One injured in police impersonator shooting in Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - Police are asking for information after one man was injured in a shooting by a police impersonator. Detroit Police Department said the man in his 50s was shot at about 1:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 19300 block of Conant. The investigation is still in the early stages, but police said the suspect and the victim were driving and had a verbal fight. The suspect then followed the victim, identified himself as a police officer, then shot the victim. The suspect was wearing a "POLICE" baseball cap, all black clothing, armed with a light-colored firearm and was driving a white sedan, possibly a 2015 or 2016 Chevrolet Malibu. Police asked anyone who recognize the suspect, or have information on the shooting, to call DPD's 11th Precinct at 313-596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
Cop fires weapon at driver during intense police chase through Oakland County
It was a crash that eventually stopped a 46-year-old driver who attempted to flee from police overnight after she lost multiple tires and was fired on by an officer in Oakland County.
Woman accused of not telling firefighters about toddler inside burning home
DETROIT – A woman accused of not telling firefighters about a toddler who was inside a burning home is charged with three counts of child abuse and expected to go to trial, FOX 2 Detroit reports. The trial is scheduled to start today in Wayne County but could be...
The Oakland Press
Pontiac man resentenced in Lanard Curtaindoll slaying case
A Pontiac man convicted of murder and then granted a new trial has been resentenced after accepting a plea deal with prosecutors. At a sentencing hearing Thursday before Oakland County Circuit Judge Martha Anderson, Kenneth Hawkins, 53, was sentenced to 6-30 years in prison for manslaughter for the 2018 slaying of Lanard Curtaindoll, an on-again, off-again boyfriend of Hawkins’ daughter, Lakeisha Hawkins. Curtaindoll, 41, was fatally shot and his body was hidden under brush and debris in a Pontiac field until it was discovered in an advanced state of decomposition nearly five months later.
whmi.com
AG Fights Parole For Man Convicted In Local Assault
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is appealing a parole board decision to release a man who kidnapped and assaulted a local woman. On Tuesday, Nessel filed an appeal in Livingston County Circuit Court in opposition to the Michigan Department of Corrections Parole Board’s decision to parole 63-year-old Floyd Jarvi.
One in custody in fatal shooting at Faurecia plant
A fatal shooting incident took place Wednesday at the Faurecia auto supplier plant in Highland Park. Police say one suspect is in custody after allegedly shooting one of his co-workers.
2 killed in crash after suspect flees traffic stop in Monroe County: MSP
Two people are dead after a suspect sped away from a traffic stop Thursday afternoon in Monroe County. Michigan State Police are still investigating.
Redford woman charged with stealing $176k while working for roofer in Whitmore Lake
It’s alleged that Kendra Lewis embezzled approximately $176,653 in 2020 and 2021 while she was employed at Big Ike’s Roofing Co. located in Whitmore Lake.
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘Tomorrow I’m going to bring a gun to school and kill you’: Brighton student suspended for text
BRIGHTON, Mich. – A 16-year-old student in Brighton has been suspended from school after he texted a classmate, “Tomorrow I’m going to bring a gun to school and kill you,” police said. Officials said the text was sent at 3:08 p.m. Wednesday (Dec. 14) to a...
Detroit News
Prosecutors: Crumbleys' lying friend shouldn't house couple if freed on bail
Pontiac — Oakland County prosecutors on Tuesday attacked the credibility of proposed living arrangements for James and Jennifer Crumbley if they were to be released on bond, arguing that the person designated to house them had legal issues and is not responsible enough. In a Tuesday court filing, Assistant...
Voice News
Attorney general appeals prisoner release
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has filed an appeal after a parole board voted to release a man convicted of several violent crimes in Livingston County. Floyd Sanford Jarvi, 63, was convicted in 1994 on multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, armed robbery, resisting and obstructing an officer, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
The Oakland Press
Royal Oak crime: More counterfeit money shows up, man arrested; shoplifter steals a radiator; woman charged with assault for spitting on husband’s cousin
A Madison Heights man was arrested Dec. 5 after he tried to use a counterfeit $100 bill at a CVS store. It was the second reported incident of counterfeit money in less than a week. Police were called to the store at 525 E. Fourth Street about 9:45 a.m. A...
1 dead in shooting outside plant in Highland Park following group fight
One person is dead and a suspect is in custody following a shooting outside an auto parts plant in Highland Park Wednesday morning.
The Oakland Press
Judge: No holiday visits with young relatives for fired deputy accused of attempted meet-up with child
A former Oakland County Sheriff’s deputy accused of trying to arrange a meet-up for sex with someone he thought was a 15-year-old girl — but wasn’t — has been denied a requested break on his bond conditions for holiday visits with extended family involving kids. At...
